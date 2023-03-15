Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Jared Northcott·
2023 Motorcycle Models
··4 min read

2023 Honda Fury [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 Honda Fury

The 2023 Honda Fury: The Wild Child

Contents

The Fury carries on in the 2023 Honda lineup as a unique offering. Largely unchanged since the 2010 introduction as a Japanese alternative to American iron, the Fury remains only available in the USA. Sorry, Canada.

Powered by a 1312cc V-twin engine, the focus is on low-end torque, stunning looks, and Honda quality. The front end is raked for the long chopper look, and the lines flow nicely down the teardrop tank to a low seat (26.9 inches) giving the perfect stance.

The Fury comes in one color, Pearl Yellow, to make sure everyone sees you. The brakes come with standard Anti-Lock (ABS) to make sure you can slow down quickly and make sure everyone gets a good long look.

The 2023 Honda Fury starts at $11,499 USD / $ N/A CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Honda Fury in one place.

2023 Honda Fury

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $11,499 USD / $ N/A CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Fuel Injection
    • Low Seat height
    • Shaft final drive
    • Standard Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Colors: Pearl Yellow

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1312cc liquid-cooled, 52º V-twin engine
  • Power: 53.7 horsepower
  • Torque: 79 lbs-ft
  • Wet Weight: 681 lbs (309 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.9 in (683.2 mm)

Competitors

  • Suzuki Boulevard C50T
  • Kawasaki Vulcan 900
  • Harley Davidson Softail Standard

2023 Honda Fury

2023 Honda Fury Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE
Engine 1312cc liquid-cooled 52-degree V-twin four-stroke
Power 53.7 HP
Bore x Stroke 89.5mm x 104.3mm
Compression Ratio 9.2:1
Induction PGM-FI, 38mm throttle body
Starter
Valve Train SOHC; three valves per cylinde

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission Five-speed
Final Drive Shaft

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 45mm telescopic fork; 5.1-inch travel
Suspension Rear Single shock with adjustable rebound damping and five-position spring-preload adjustability; 3.5-inch travel
Brakes Front Single 336mm disc with twin-piston caliper; ABS
Brakes Rear Single 296mm disc with single-piston caliper; ABS
Tires Front 90/90-21
Tires Rear 200/50-18
Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gallons
Color Pearl Yellow

ELECTRICAL
Ignition Digital transistorized with electronic advance
Spark Plugs
Headlight
Tail Light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
Ground Clearance
Trail 92mm (3.6 inches)
Wheelbase 71.0 inches
Rake (Caster Angle) 32.0°
Seat Height 26.9 inches
Curb Weight 681 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel.)

WARRANTY
Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2023 Honda Fury

2023 Honda Fury Features

STYLING

CHOPPER STYLING
The Fury is one of the most authentic, radically custom styled motorcycles that Honda has ever produced. It features a teardrop seamless fuel tank, an ingenious single-shock rear suspension system and an aluminum swingarm.

EXHAUST
The Fury’s engine features specially designed camshafts that also add to the unique V-twin sound and power-pulse exhaust sensations.

RAKED STEERING HEAD
A raked-out front end, stretched wheelbase and a hardtail-style rear frame all work together to give the Fury a long, low, lean look. And that long wheelbase is no illusion—the Fury stretches a full 71 inches between axles.

UNIQUE WHEELS AND TIRES
A fat rear tire is paired with a slim front tire, both wrapped around distinctive alloy wheels.

PERFORMANCE

V-TWIN ENGINE
A powerful 1312cc, 52-degree V-twin engine with a single-pin crankshaft and dual balancers has plenty of torque, and the feel only a V-twin can deliver.

FUEL INJECTION
Forget about fiddling with a choke—the Fury’s fuel-injection system means no-hassle startups on cold mornings or at high altitudes.

COMFORT

LOW SEAT
The Fury’s super-low seat height is an integral design element that fits in behind the slim and long fuel tank.

DRIVETRAIN

SHAFT FINAL DRIVE
The shaft final drive is quiet, clean and has been uniquely integrated into the overall design.

HANDLING

HIGH-TENSILE STEEL FRAME
The Fury’s high-tensile steel frame is the centerpiece to this machine’s open, minimalist chopper styling. It’s functional, too, delivering smooth ride quality and responsive handling.

ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS)
Standard equipment on every 2023 Fury, anti-lock brakes (ABS) help you make confident stops under less-than-ideal conditions.

2023 Honda Fury Photos

2023 Honda Fury Videos

The Honda Fury! Factory Chopper Or Imitator Cruiser?

2023 Honda Fury

