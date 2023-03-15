2023 Honda Fury [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda Fury: The Wild Child
The Fury carries on in the 2023 Honda lineup as a unique offering. Largely unchanged since the 2010 introduction as a Japanese alternative to American iron, the Fury remains only available in the USA. Sorry, Canada.
Powered by a 1312cc V-twin engine, the focus is on low-end torque, stunning looks, and Honda quality. The front end is raked for the long chopper look, and the lines flow nicely down the teardrop tank to a low seat (26.9 inches) giving the perfect stance.
The Fury comes in one color, Pearl Yellow, to make sure everyone sees you. The brakes come with standard Anti-Lock (ABS) to make sure you can slow down quickly and make sure everyone gets a good long look.
The 2023 Honda Fury starts at $11,499 USD / $ N/A CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Key Features:
- Fuel Injection
- Low Seat height
- Shaft final drive
- Standard Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- Colors: Pearl Yellow
Main Specs
- Engine: 1312cc liquid-cooled, 52º V-twin engine
- Power: 53.7 horsepower
- Torque: 79 lbs-ft
- Wet Weight: 681 lbs (309 kg)
- Seat Height: 26.9 in (683.2 mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki Boulevard C50T
- Kawasaki Vulcan 900
- Harley Davidson Softail Standard
2023 Honda Fury Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1312cc liquid-cooled 52-degree V-twin four-stroke
|Power
|53.7 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|89.5mm x 104.3mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1
|Induction
|PGM-FI, 38mm throttle body
|Starter
|Valve Train
|SOHC; three valves per cylinde
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Five-speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|45mm telescopic fork; 5.1-inch travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single shock with adjustable rebound damping and five-position spring-preload adjustability; 3.5-inch travel
|Brakes Front
|Single 336mm disc with twin-piston caliper; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 296mm disc with single-piston caliper; ABS
|Tires Front
|90/90-21
|Tires Rear
|200/50-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gallons
|Color
|Pearl Yellow
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital transistorized with electronic advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|92mm (3.6 inches)
|Wheelbase
|71.0 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|32.0°
|Seat Height
|26.9 inches
|Curb Weight
|681 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2023 Honda Fury Features
STYLING
CHOPPER STYLING
The Fury is one of the most authentic, radically custom styled motorcycles that Honda has ever produced. It features a teardrop seamless fuel tank, an ingenious single-shock rear suspension system and an aluminum swingarm.
EXHAUST
The Fury’s engine features specially designed camshafts that also add to the unique V-twin sound and power-pulse exhaust sensations.
RAKED STEERING HEAD
A raked-out front end, stretched wheelbase and a hardtail-style rear frame all work together to give the Fury a long, low, lean look. And that long wheelbase is no illusion—the Fury stretches a full 71 inches between axles.
UNIQUE WHEELS AND TIRES
A fat rear tire is paired with a slim front tire, both wrapped around distinctive alloy wheels.
PERFORMANCE
A powerful 1312cc, 52-degree V-twin engine with a single-pin crankshaft and dual balancers has plenty of torque, and the feel only a V-twin can deliver.
FUEL INJECTION
Forget about fiddling with a choke—the Fury’s fuel-injection system means no-hassle startups on cold mornings or at high altitudes.
COMFORT
The Fury’s super-low seat height is an integral design element that fits in behind the slim and long fuel tank.
DRIVETRAIN
SHAFT FINAL DRIVE
The shaft final drive is quiet, clean and has been uniquely integrated into the overall design.
HANDLING
The Fury’s high-tensile steel frame is the centerpiece to this machine’s open, minimalist chopper styling. It’s functional, too, delivering smooth ride quality and responsive handling.
ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS)
Standard equipment on every 2023 Fury, anti-lock brakes (ABS) help you make confident stops under less-than-ideal conditions.
2023 Honda Fury Photos
2023 Honda Fury Videos
The Honda Fury! Factory Chopper Or Imitator Cruiser?
2023 Honda Fury