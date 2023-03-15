2023 Honda Fury [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda Fury: The Wild Child

The Fury carries on in the 2023 Honda lineup as a unique offering. Largely unchanged since the 2010 introduction as a Japanese alternative to American iron, the Fury remains only available in the USA. Sorry, Canada.

Powered by a 1312cc V-twin engine, the focus is on low-end torque, stunning looks, and Honda quality. The front end is raked for the long chopper look, and the lines flow nicely down the teardrop tank to a low seat (26.9 inches) giving the perfect stance.

The Fury comes in one color, Pearl Yellow, to make sure everyone sees you. The brakes come with standard Anti-Lock (ABS) to make sure you can slow down quickly and make sure everyone gets a good long look.

The 2023 Honda Fury starts at $11,499 USD / $ N/A CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Honda Fury in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,499 USD / $ N/A CAD

$11,499 USD / $ N/A CAD Key Features: Fuel Injection Low Seat height Shaft final drive Standard Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Colors: Pearl Yellow Main Specs Engine: 1312cc liquid-cooled, 52º V-twin engine

1312cc liquid-cooled, 52º V-twin engine Power: 53.7 horsepower

53.7 horsepower Torque: 79 lbs-ft

79 lbs-ft Wet Weight: 681 lbs (309 kg)

681 lbs (309 kg) Seat Height: 26.9 in (683.2 mm) Competitors Suzuki Boulevard C50T

Kawasaki Vulcan 900

Harley Davidson Softail Standard

2023 Honda Fury Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 1312cc liquid-cooled 52-degree V-twin four-stroke Power 53.7 HP Bore x Stroke 89.5mm x 104.3mm Compression Ratio 9.2:1 Induction PGM-FI, 38mm throttle body Starter Valve Train SOHC; three valves per cylinde DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Five-speed Final Drive Shaft CHASSIS Suspension Front 45mm telescopic fork; 5.1-inch travel Suspension Rear Single shock with adjustable rebound damping and five-position spring-preload adjustability; 3.5-inch travel Brakes Front Single 336mm disc with twin-piston caliper; ABS Brakes Rear Single 296mm disc with single-piston caliper; ABS Tires Front 90/90-21 Tires Rear 200/50-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gallons Color Pearl Yellow ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 92mm (3.6 inches) Wheelbase 71.0 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 32.0° Seat Height 26.9 inches Curb Weight 681 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel.) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2023 Honda Fury Features

STYLING CHOPPER STYLING

The Fury is one of the most authentic, radically custom styled motorcycles that Honda has ever produced. It features a teardrop seamless fuel tank, an ingenious single-shock rear suspension system and an aluminum swingarm. EXHAUST

The Fury’s engine features specially designed camshafts that also add to the unique V-twin sound and power-pulse exhaust sensations. RAKED STEERING HEAD

A raked-out front end, stretched wheelbase and a hardtail-style rear frame all work together to give the Fury a long, low, lean look. And that long wheelbase is no illusion—the Fury stretches a full 71 inches between axles. UNIQUE WHEELS AND TIRES

A fat rear tire is paired with a slim front tire, both wrapped around distinctive alloy wheels.



PERFORMANCE

A powerful 1312cc, 52-degree V-twin engine with a single-pin crankshaft and dual balancers has plenty of torque, and the feel only a V-twin can deliver. V-TWIN ENGINEA powerful 1312cc, 52-degree V-twin engine with a single-pin crankshaft and dual balancers has plenty of torque, and the feel only a V-twin can deliver. FUEL INJECTION

Forget about fiddling with a choke—the Fury’s fuel-injection system means no-hassle startups on cold mornings or at high altitudes.



COMFORT LOW SEAT

The Fury’s super-low seat height is an integral design element that fits in behind the slim and long fuel tank.



DRIVETRAIN SHAFT FINAL DRIVE

The shaft final drive is quiet, clean and has been uniquely integrated into the overall design.

HANDLING

The Fury’s high-tensile steel frame is the centerpiece to this machine’s open, minimalist chopper styling. It’s functional, too, delivering smooth ride quality and responsive handling. HIGH-TENSILE STEEL FRAMEThe Fury’s high-tensile steel frame is the centerpiece to this machine’s open, minimalist chopper styling. It’s functional, too, delivering smooth ride quality and responsive handling. ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS)

Standard equipment on every 2023 Fury, anti-lock brakes (ABS) help you make confident stops under less-than-ideal conditions.

2023 Honda Fury Photos

2023 Honda Fury Videos

The Honda Fury! Factory Chopper Or Imitator Cruiser?

2023 Honda Fury