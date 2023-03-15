2023 Honda CB1000R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda CB1000R: Back in Black
Back in black, straight outta Japan, the 2023 Honda CB1000R sits proudly as the big dog in Honda’s 2023 lineup of naked bikes.
If you were expecting any changes or updates, sorry it doesn’t appear any have been made. Honestly, that may not be a bad thing. The CB1000R saw a significant update in 2021 and with 143 horsepower from the 998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine, what more could you really want? Honda loads the big CB with plenty of tech including, selectable ride modes, quick-shifting, torque control, LED lighting, a great TFT display, and plenty of menacing black styling.
When you want all the performance, plus the added comfort of a nakeds more upright rider position, Honda has you covered with the 2023 CB1000R.
The 2023 Honda CB1000R starts at $ 12,999 USD / $ 17,336 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Honda CB1000R in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 12,999 USD / $ 17,336 CAD
- Key Features:
- Advanced slipper/assist clutch
- New three-level quick shifter
- Unique “Black out” styling
- Single Sided Swingarm
- Selectable Ride Modes
- Torque Control
- Colors: Graphite Black
Main Specs
- Engine: 998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine
- Power: 143 HP
- Torque: 76 lb-ft
- Curb Weight: 467 lbs (212 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.7 in (830 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha MT10
- Kawasaki Z900
- Suzuki GSX-S1000
- Ducati Monster Plus
- BMW F900R
- KTM 890 Duke R
- MV Agusta Brutale RR
- Triumph Street Triple
2023 Honda CB1000R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder four-stroke
|Power
|143 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|75mm x 56.5mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.6:1
|Induction
|PGM-FI Fuel injection with automatic enrichment circuit and 44mm throttle bodies; throttle by wire
|Starter
|Valve Train
|DOHC; four valves per cylinder
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Close-ratio six-speed
|Final Drive
|#525 O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/44T
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm Showa SFF-BP fork with spring-preload, rebound- and compression-damping adjustability; 4.7-inch travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single Showa shock with spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustability; 5.2-inch travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 310mm discs with radial-mounted four-piston calipers; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 256mm disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70-17
|Tires Rear
|190/55-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.3 gallons
|Color
|Graphite Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|3.8 inches
|Wheelbase
|57.3 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|24.7 degrees
|Seat Height
|32.7 inches
|Curb Weight
|467 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2023 Honda CB1000R Features
ENGINEERING
This innovative design hooks up tight to get all the CB1000R Black Edition’s power to the ground, yet still offers a light pull at the clutch lever. Plus, the slipper design helps mitigate rear wheel hop during aggressive downshifts and deceleration.
THREE-LEVEL ADJUSTABLE QUICK SHIFTER
The CB1000R Black Edition features a six-speed manual gearbox, but with a key difference: this one comes with a quick shifter. That means you can upshift without the clutch under full power. Plus, the shifter also aids in downshifting and is adjustable for three shifter levels: soft, medium, and hard. This is race-bike-spec, built for the street.
FIVE-INCH TFT INSTRUMENT DISPLAY
Check out the instruments on the CB1000R Black Edition. You get a big, bright, five-inch TFT (Thin Film Transistor) display that gives you all the information you’ll need while riding.
BLACKED-OUT EXHAUST
From the four head pipes all the way to the end of the muffler can, the CB1000R Black Edition’s exhaust is a harmonizing symphony of black tones. The system not only sounds great, but it’s a major contribution to the bike’s overall look.
FOUR-INTO-ONE EXHAUST
On a bike like this, the exhaust system can make a critical difference in power. The CB1000R’s four-into-one system boosts torque at 5,000 RPM and above, saves 10 pounds, and provides the CB1000R Black Edition with a deeper, more raw exhaust note for added character.
Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL
A great system that combines the CB1000R Black Edition’s old-school raw horsepower with a modern power delivery that keeps the bike hooked up and the power flowing under a wide variety of surface conditions.
HUGE REAR TIRE
In order to get all that engine power to the road, the CB1000R Black Edition comes with a 190/55 ZR17 rear tire.
POWERFUL BRAKES
Large dual radial-mount four-piston front calipers bite 310mm floating rotors while the twin-piston rear caliper squeezes a 256mm rear rotor. Plus, front and rear ABS is standard.
SINGLE-SIDED SWINGARM
The CB1000R Black Edition features a unique, single-sided swingarm. It’s part of the bike’s excellent handling character, but also contributes a great deal to the way this machine looks.
SPECIAL GEARING
We fit the 2023 CB1000R Back Edition’s close-ratio six-speed transmission with gearing designed to emphasize the bike’s awesome acceleration. Crack the throttle and you’ll feel it instantly.
THROTTLE-BY-WIRE
The CB1000R Black Edition uses our throttle–by-wire system. In addition, we’ve given it four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain and User). The last one lets you choose between three settings for each parameter and save the settings.
PERFORMANCE
COMFORT
We call it the rider triangle—where you sit on the bike, where your feet rest on the pegs, and where your hands grip the bar. By opening up the triangle on the CB1000R Black Edition, you sit up a little straighter, which gives you a higher vantage point. Plus, most riders will find it a little more comfortable, too.
LEAN, LIGHT, STRONG
At just 467 pounds, the CB1000R Black Edition is in the welterweight champion class. For an open-class inline four, there’s not an ounce of fat here. That not only helps performance, but contributes to better handling too, and makes the bike more fun to ride just about everywhere.
STYLE
The CB1000R Black Edition is a standout both when it comes to performance and how it looks. And it hasn’t just been dipped in black paint either—we use special black plating and black anodizing on parts like the front suspension, rear subframe, swingarm-pivot plates, handlebar clamp, the entire exhaust system, and more. You can see in the photos how it looks—and it looks even better in person.
ALL-LED LIGHTING PACKAGE
The CB1000R Black Edition features LED lighting through and through. The lights are bright, more compact, lighter, and feature an incredibly long life. And check out the horseshoe-shaped light ring—it brings a modern flare to the bike’s traditional styling.
CLASSIC ROUND HEADLIGHT
The CB1000R Black Edition’s round-styled LED headlight is powerful and bright, and sets the tone for the bike’s no-nonsense streetfighter presence.
FLANGELESS FUEL TANK
Details matter. Case in point: the CB1000R Black Edition’s fuel tank. We build it without a visible bottom flange. Sure, it takes a little more effort to manufacture, but you get a fuel tank with a clean, custom look that we think is worth it. Plus, the tank is slimmer for an even better fit and lighter feel thanks to its unique shape.
REAR SPLASHGUARD
The rear splashguard/fender mounts directly to the swingarm for a fresh, sharp styling touch.
UNDERSTATED STYLE
Take a close, long look at the details on this bike. The CB1000R Black Edition sends a subtle message that this is a premium machine. Check out the burnished-aluminum radiator shroud and airbox cover, along with the engine cases, cylinder head, and sprocket hub.
2023 Honda CB1000R Photos
2023 Honda CB1000R Videos
New 2023 Honda CB1000R Black Edition: New Colours & Specs
2023 HONDA CB1000R _ Equipped with Aerodynamic Winglets