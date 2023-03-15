2023 Honda CB1000R [Specs, Features, Photos]

ENGINEERING

SLIPPER/ASSIST CLUTCHThis innovative design hooks up tight to get all the CB1000R Black Edition’s power to the ground, yet still offers a light pull at the clutch lever. Plus, the slipper design helps mitigate rear wheel hop during aggressive downshifts and deceleration.

THREE-LEVEL ADJUSTABLE QUICK SHIFTER

The CB1000R Black Edition features a six-speed manual gearbox, but with a key difference: this one comes with a quick shifter. That means you can upshift without the clutch under full power. Plus, the shifter also aids in downshifting and is adjustable for three shifter levels: soft, medium, and hard. This is race-bike-spec, built for the street.

FIVE-INCH TFT INSTRUMENT DISPLAY

Check out the instruments on the CB1000R Black Edition. You get a big, bright, five-inch TFT (Thin Film Transistor) display that gives you all the information you’ll need while riding.

BLACKED-OUT EXHAUST

From the four head pipes all the way to the end of the muffler can, the CB1000R Black Edition’s exhaust is a harmonizing symphony of black tones. The system not only sounds great, but it’s a major contribution to the bike’s overall look.

FOUR-INTO-ONE EXHAUST

On a bike like this, the exhaust system can make a critical difference in power. The CB1000R’s four-into-one system boosts torque at 5,000 RPM and above, saves 10 pounds, and provides the CB1000R Black Edition with a deeper, more raw exhaust note for added character.

Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL

A great system that combines the CB1000R Black Edition’s old-school raw horsepower with a modern power delivery that keeps the bike hooked up and the power flowing under a wide variety of surface conditions.

HUGE REAR TIRE

In order to get all that engine power to the road, the CB1000R Black Edition comes with a 190/55 ZR17 rear tire.

POWERFUL BRAKES

Large dual radial-mount four-piston front calipers bite 310mm floating rotors while the twin-piston rear caliper squeezes a 256mm rear rotor. Plus, front and rear ABS is standard.

SINGLE-SIDED SWINGARM

The CB1000R Black Edition features a unique, single-sided swingarm. It’s part of the bike’s excellent handling character, but also contributes a great deal to the way this machine looks.

SPECIAL GEARING

We fit the 2023 CB1000R Back Edition’s close-ratio six-speed transmission with gearing designed to emphasize the bike’s awesome acceleration. Crack the throttle and you’ll feel it instantly.

THROTTLE-BY-WIRE

The CB1000R Black Edition uses our throttle–by-wire system. In addition, we’ve given it four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain and User). The last one lets you choose between three settings for each parameter and save the settings.

