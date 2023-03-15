2023 Honda CB500F [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda CB500F: All Around Athlete
Contents
Within the 2023 Honda lineup are the infamous 500 twins, and this is Honda’s Naked 500 twin, the CB500F. An all-around athlete may be the best description for the CB500F since it is a combination of the best virtues of the Japanese builder’s family of 500s.
Light, narrow, and powerful, it just strikes the perfect balance of what a mid-sized motorcycle engine should be. The CB500F draws 47 hp from the 471cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine and sends it to the rear tire, controlled via the Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring-preload adjustability.
The comfortable seating position allows riders to carve the Honda CB500F through the turns with confidence thanks to the 41mm Showa SFF-BP front fork. Honda does a great job keeping the rider in control by including ABS braking and a slipper clutch. All-around athlete makes a lot more sense now, doesn’t it?
The 2023 Honda CB500F starts at $6,799 USD / $8,786 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,799 USD / $8,786 CAD
- Key Features:
- Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI)
- Pro-Link® rear suspension
- Dual front disc brakes
- Showa inverted SFF-BP fork
- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- Colors: Matte Gray Metallic
Main Specs
- Engine: 471cc parallel twin DOHC engine
- Power: 46.9 hp
- Torque: 31.7 lb.-ft
- Curb Weight: 416 lbs. (189 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.1 in (790 mm) at lowest point
Competitors
- Suzuki SV650
- Kawasaki Z650
- Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
2023 Honda CB500F Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke
|Power
|46.9 BHP
|Bore x Stroke
|67.0mm x 66.8mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.7:1
|Induction
|PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies
|Starter
|Valve Train
|DOHC; four valves per cylinder
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Six-speed
|Final Drive
|O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/41T
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm Showa SFF-BP fork; 4.7-inch travel
|Suspension Rear
|Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring-preload adjustability; 4.7-inch travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 295mm discs with four-piston calipers; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 240mm disc, ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70R-17 radial
|Tires Rear
|160/60-17 radial
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.5 gallons
|Color
|Matte Gray Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|4.0 inches
|Wheelbase
|55.5 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|25.5°
|Seat Height
|31.1 inches
|Curb Weight
|416 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2023 Honda CB500F Features
PERFORMANCE
DOHC TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE
Honda twins are famous for their versatility, and the CB500F’s engine is one of our best ever. With plenty of low-end horsepower and torque, this parallel-twin offers accessible performance across a wide RPM range.
PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI)
The injectors on the CB500F are part of the reason the bike makes more power in the critical 3000-7000 RPM range. The bike’s PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions for crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding conditions.
HANDLING
ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS)
Standard equipment on every 2023 CB500F, helping you make smoother, more controlled stops under less-than-ideal conditions.
UPSIDE-DOWN FORK
The CB500F features an inverted-fork design that makes the front end much more rigid, for more precise steering input and feedback. The fork itself is a Showa Separate Function Fork–Big Piston (SFF-BP) design—one of the best in its class.
CAST WHEELS
Strong and stylish, the CB500F’s aluminum wheels feature a five-spoke design. The light wheels improve handling and lessen wheel inertia too.
PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION
The CB500F features special shock settings for improved ride comfort. Its sophisticated chassis uses Honda Pro-Link® rear suspension to increase riding comfort and handling.
STEEL-TUBE FRAME
A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. The CB500F’s diamond-shaped 35mm steel-tube mainframe connects to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for a superior ride and handling.
ENGINEERING
The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it.
DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION
A modern, easy-to-read LCD screen features digital speedometer, tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators.
LIGHT SWINGARM CONSTRUCTION
The CB500F uses a swingarm that’s over two pounds lighter than the previous design, but is just as strong. It’s one of the reasons the entire Honda 500 family handles so well.
DISC BRAKES
The CB500F features large twin front disc brakes so you get strong, predictable stopping power. The front-brake lever is also adjustable for a perfect fit.
LED HEADLIGHT
The CB500F’s dual-lens LED headlight gives the front end a cutting-edge look and also projects plenty of light on the road for visibility.
SMOOTHER TRANSMISSION
Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects.
STYLE
Less is more when it comes to the CB500F. With its lean, progressive style, the CB500F is a motorcycle that looks great while still providing incredible value and performance.
COMPACT EXHAUST
The CB500F’s exhaust system features a twin-outlet muffler and large-diameter pipes, for better power and an exhaust note you’ll love every time you ride.
COMFORT
STEP SEAT
The CB500F offers a step seat with a low height. Perfect for around-town riding or out in the canyons, it also offers room for a passenger and is specially designed to fit a wide range of riders.
PASSENGER HANDHOLDS
Sturdy passenger handholds provide security for your passenger or tie-down points for smaller items.
2023 Honda CB500F Photos
2023 Honda CB500F Videos
2023 HONDA CB500F _ Enjoy Riding Position technology
2023 HONDA CB500F, NEVER GETS OLD‼️