2023 Honda CB500F [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda CB500F: All Around Athlete

Within the 2023 Honda lineup are the infamous 500 twins, and this is Honda’s Naked 500 twin, the CB500F. An all-around athlete may be the best description for the CB500F since it is a combination of the best virtues of the Japanese builder’s family of 500s.

Light, narrow, and powerful, it just strikes the perfect balance of what a mid-sized motorcycle engine should be. The CB500F draws 47 hp from the 471cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine and sends it to the rear tire, controlled via the Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring-preload adjustability.

The comfortable seating position allows riders to carve the Honda CB500F through the turns with confidence thanks to the 41mm Showa SFF-BP front fork. Honda does a great job keeping the rider in control by including ABS braking and a slipper clutch. All-around athlete makes a lot more sense now, doesn’t it?

The 2023 Honda CB500F starts at $6,799 USD / $8,786 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $6,799 USD / $8,786 CAD Key Features: Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) Pro-Link® rear suspension Dual front disc brakes Showa inverted SFF-BP fork Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Colors: Matte Gray Metallic Main Specs Engine: 471cc parallel twin DOHC engine

471cc parallel twin DOHC engine Power: 46.9 hp

46.9 hp Torque: 31.7 lb.-ft

31.7 lb.-ft Curb Weight: 416 lbs. (189 kg)

416 lbs. (189 kg) Seat Height: 31.1 in (790 mm) at lowest point Competitors Suzuki SV650

Kawasaki Z650

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

2023 Honda CB500F Specifications

ENGINE Engine 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke Power 46.9 BHP Bore x Stroke 67.0mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Induction PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies Starter Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-speed Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/41T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm Showa SFF-BP fork; 4.7-inch travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring-preload adjustability; 4.7-inch travel Brakes Front Dual 295mm discs with four-piston calipers; ABS Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc, ABS Tires Front 120/70R-17 radial Tires Rear 160/60-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gallons Color Matte Gray Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 4.0 inches Wheelbase 55.5 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 25.5° Seat Height 31.1 inches Curb Weight 416 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride.) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2023 Honda CB500F Features

PERFORMANCE DOHC TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE

Honda twins are famous for their versatility, and the CB500F’s engine is one of our best ever. With plenty of low-end horsepower and torque, this parallel-twin offers accessible performance across a wide RPM range. PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI)

The injectors on the CB500F are part of the reason the bike makes more power in the critical 3000-7000 RPM range. The bike’s PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions for crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding conditions.



HANDLING ANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS)

Standard equipment on every 2023 CB500F, helping you make smoother, more controlled stops under less-than-ideal conditions. UPSIDE-DOWN FORK

The CB500F features an inverted-fork design that makes the front end much more rigid, for more precise steering input and feedback. The fork itself is a Showa Separate Function Fork–Big Piston (SFF-BP) design—one of the best in its class. CAST WHEELS

Strong and stylish, the CB500F’s aluminum wheels feature a five-spoke design. The light wheels improve handling and lessen wheel inertia too. PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION

The CB500F features special shock settings for improved ride comfort. Its sophisticated chassis uses Honda Pro-Link® rear suspension to increase riding comfort and handling. STEEL-TUBE FRAME

A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. The CB500F’s diamond-shaped 35mm steel-tube mainframe connects to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for a superior ride and handling.

ENGINEERING

The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it. SLIPPER ASSIST CLUTCHThe slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it. DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION

A modern, easy-to-read LCD screen features digital speedometer, tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators. LIGHT SWINGARM CONSTRUCTION

The CB500F uses a swingarm that’s over two pounds lighter than the previous design, but is just as strong. It’s one of the reasons the entire Honda 500 family handles so well. DISC BRAKES

The CB500F features large twin front disc brakes so you get strong, predictable stopping power. The front-brake lever is also adjustable for a perfect fit. LED HEADLIGHT

The CB500F’s dual-lens LED headlight gives the front end a cutting-edge look and also projects plenty of light on the road for visibility. SMOOTHER TRANSMISSION

Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects.

STYLE

Less is more when it comes to the CB500F. With its lean, progressive style, the CB500F is a motorcycle that looks great while still providing incredible value and performance. UNIQUE STYLELess is more when it comes to the CB500F. With its lean, progressive style, the CB500F is a motorcycle that looks great while still providing incredible value and performance. COMPACT EXHAUST

The CB500F’s exhaust system features a twin-outlet muffler and large-diameter pipes, for better power and an exhaust note you’ll love every time you ride.

COMFORT STEP SEAT

The CB500F offers a step seat with a low height. Perfect for around-town riding or out in the canyons, it also offers room for a passenger and is specially designed to fit a wide range of riders. PASSENGER HANDHOLDS

Sturdy passenger handholds provide security for your passenger or tie-down points for smaller items.

2023 Honda CB500F Photos

2023 Honda CB500F Videos

2023 HONDA CB500F _ Enjoy Riding Position technology

2023 HONDA CB500F, NEVER GETS OLD‼️