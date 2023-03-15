2023 Honda CB650R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda CB650R: Ready To Rev
It seems the Japanese bike builders have found the magic in making modern naked bikes. Honda has the styling and powertrain dialed in for the CB650R, which is why there is not much beyond a color change for the middleweight naked in the 2023 Honda lineup.
The 649cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder is a perfect match to the light and strong twin-spar frame. Honda’s engineering team has tuned the engine to be smooth and quick-revving from idle to 8000 rpm, giving a nice broad powerband that is very linear.
The Honda perfect riding position and plush seat will keep you happy while you carve corners pushing the Showa SFF-BP front suspension and attempt to find the bottom of the 4.1-gallon fuel tank.
The 2023 Honda CB650R starts at $ 9,399 USD / $ 11,236 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 9,399 USD / $ 11,236 CAD
- Key Features:
- Slipper Clutch
- Showa Front Fork
- 4.1 gallon fuel tank
- Anti Lock Brakes (ABS)
- LED Lighting
- Colors: Matte Gray Metallic (USA), Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic (CAN)
Main Specs
- Engine: 649cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine
- Power: 94 HP @ 12,000 RPM
- Torque: 47 lb-ft @ 9,500 RPM
- Curb Weight: 445 lbs (201 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.9 in (810 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha MT-07
- Kawasaki Z650
- Suzuki SV-650
- KTM 790 Duke
- MV Agusta Brutale Rosso
- Triumph Trident 660
2023 Honda CB650R Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|649cc liquid cooled in-line four cylinder
|Power
|94 BHP
|Bore x Stroke
|67mm x 46mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.6:1
|Induction
|PGM-FI with 32mm throttle bodies
|Valve Train
|DOHC; four valves per cylinder
DRIVETRAIN
|Transmission
|Six-speed
|Final Drive
|#525 Chain; 15T/42T
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm fork; 4.7-inch travel
|Suspension Rear
|Showa Single Shock; 5.1-inch travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 310mm discs with radial-mount four-piston calipers; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 240mm disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70-17
|Tires Rear
|180/55-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.1 gallons, including 0.8-gallon reserve
|Color
|Matte Black Metallic
ELECTRICAL
|Full transistorized
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|4.0 inches
|Wheelbase
|57 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|25.0°
|Seat Height
|31.9 inches
|Curb Weight
|445 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2023 Honda CB650R Features
PERFORMANCE
649cc DOHC ENGINE
Engines like this are what Honda does best. The four-cylinder design makes it smoother and faster revving than most twins, and offers ample low- to midrange torque, plus plenty of power through the entire rev range.
4.1-GALLON FUEL TANK
A bike as versatile as the CB650R needs plenty of range, and the 4.1-gallon fuel tank provides just that.
FOUR-INTO-ONE EXHAUST
Power, style and an unmistakable growl—you get all three with the four-into-one exhaust system on the CB650R.
Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL
With Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC) the CB650R offers you peace of mind during aggressive riding conditions. The system adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. And here’s the best part: you can turn it on or turn it off with a handlebar-mounted switch.
EXHAUST SYSTEM
An exhaust system needs to accomplish four things: To quiet the engine without robbing power, to help tune engine output, to sound great, and they’re a huge style element on any bike. The CB650R’s exhaust knocks it out of the park on all counts, and sounds like only an inline four can.
REFINED INTAKE SYSTEM
The CB650R features a twin-duct intake design, engineered to ram cool, dense air into the airbox, increasing horsepower.
SIX-SPEED TRANSMISSION
Smooth, nearly seamless shifts and gear ratios matched to the way you want to ride: those are two of the characteristics that make this Honda so much fun to ride.
SPECIAL ENGINE TUNING
Changes to valve timing and piston shapes (compared to the previous generation CB650R) have improved engine response, especially from the idle to 8000 rpm, a big advantage in urban environments.
STYLE
This bike looks unique, because it is. Its modern Café design combines elements from pure sportbikes and sporting nakeds. Sometimes less is more, and the CB650R makes a bold styling statement wherever you ride it.
DIGITAL INSTRUMENTS
The CB650R’s LCD screen features a digital speedometer and tachometer, plus a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters, and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators.
LED HEADLIGHT
The CB650R uses the same LED headlight as our CB1000R. The LED headlight is both brighter and smaller than a conventional design, and the black bezel contributes in a big way to the CB650R’s sense of style.
TRAPEZOIDAL BODY LAYOUT
It sounds like a mouthful, but it just means that the CB650R has some awesome lines, and that it just flat out looks right.
HANDLING
SHOWA® SFF-BP FRONT SUSPENSION
Great handling and precise steering demand a premium front suspension. That’s why the CB650R features a Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston unit (SFF-BP). It offers both reduced weight, superior rigidity, and excellent overall performance.
Y-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS
The aluminum wheels feature “Y”-shaped spokes that help reduce unsprung weight for better handling.
COMFORT
A bike’s handlebar makes a huge difference in how you relate to your machine. We fine-tuned the handlebar angle, and everyone agrees it’s one of our best, making tight, slow-speed turns easier.
FRAME
The twin-spar frame incorporates pivot plates, engine hangers, seat rails, and other components that all reduce weight. It’s light, strong, and provides the basis for the CB650R’s stellar handling.
NEUTRAL/SPORTING RIDING POSITION
One of the most rider-friendly aspects of the whole Café design is how you sit on the CB650R. You’re ready for aggressive riding, but you’re still comfortable. You can see what’s going on around you. And your riding sessions can last for hours at a time with little fatigue.
RADIAL-MOUNT FRONT BRAKES
Featuring large-diameter 310mm discs, the CB650R also comes with radial-mounted four-piston calipers. The result is premium sportbike stopping power that’s linear and easy to modulate.
REAR-DISC BRAKE
A 240mm hydraulic disc at the rear complements the twin front discs for plenty of stopping power.
SLIPPER CLUTCH
The assist slipper clutch lightens clutch operation by approximately 12 percent compared to previous designs, and that reduces rear-wheel hop during rapid downshifts.
