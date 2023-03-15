2023 Honda CB500X [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda CB500X: Find Your Horizon

If you are in the market for a reliable, versatile, and stylish adventure motorcycle? Look no further than the 2023 Honda CB500X! This Japanese bike is the perfect choice for those who love to explore the great outdoors, but also want a comfortable ride for their daily commutes.

Offering plenty of power and torque in the midrange, the CB500X shares the 471cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine (46.9 hp @ 8600 rpm) with a few bikes in the 2023 Honda Lineup. Light, narrow, and powerful, it just strikes the perfect balance of what a mid-sized motorcycle engine should be. The front suspension comprises an adjustable 41mm fork, while the rear suspension has a Pro-Link monoshock with adjustable preload. Honda engineers designed a diamond-shaped steel-tube mainframe, providing a stable and responsive ride. The bike’s slim profile and lightweight make it easy to handle when riding city commutes or off-road adventures.

The 2023 Honda CB500X starts at $7,299 USD / $9,286 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $7,299 USD / $9,286 CAD Key Features: Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) Pro-Link® rear suspension Dual front disc brakes Showa inverted SFF-BP fork Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Colors: Grand Prix Red with Black Trim, Pearl Organic Green Main Specs Engine: 471cc parallel twin DOHC engine

471cc parallel twin DOHC engine Power: 46.9 hp

46.9 hp Torque: 31.7 lb.-ft

31.7 lb.-ft Curb Weight: 439 lbs. (199 kg)

439 lbs. (199 kg) Seat Height: 32.8 in (831 mm) at lowest point Competitors KTM 390 Adventure

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Ducati Scrambler Icon

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

2023 Honda CB500X Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke Power 46.9 HP Bore x Stroke 67.0mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 0.7:1 Induction PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-speed Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/41T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 5.9-inch travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability; 5.3-inch travel Brakes Front Dual 296mm discs with four-piston calipers; ABS Brakes Rear 240mm disc; ABS Tires Front 110/80-19 Tires Rear 160/60-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.7 gallons Color Pearl Organic Green ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 4.3 inches Wheelbase 56.8 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 27.5° Seat Height 32.8 inches Curb Weight 439 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride.) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2023 Honda CB500X Features

ENGINEERING

ENGINEERING

Offering plenty of power and torque in the midrange, the CB500X features a 471cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. Light, narrow, and powerful, it just strikes the perfect balance of what a mid-sized motorcycle engine should be.

ABS comes standard on the CB500X, helping you make smoother, more controlled stops under less-than-ideal riding conditions. EXHAUST

Who doesn’t love the sound of a twin-cylinder motorcycle? We gave the muffler on the CB500X twin mufflers. It’s a little thing, but it’ll make you smile every time you ride. PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION PGM-FI

The injector bodies help the CB500X make even more power. The bike’s PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions for crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding conditions. SLIPPER ASSIST CLUTCH

The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent compared to previous systems, but automatically locks up tight when you release it.



HANDLING

HANDLING

The CB500X features an inverted-fork design that makes the front end much more rigid, for more precise steering input and feedback. The fork itself is a Showa Separate Function Fork–Big Piston (SFF-BP) design—one of the best in its class.

The CB500X features large twin front disc brakes so you get strong, predictable stopping power. The front-brake lever is also adjustable for a perfect fit. PRO-LINK® REAR SUSPENSION

A sophisticated chassis with Honda Pro-Link® rear suspension features a shock with nine-stage adjustable spring preload to increase riding comfort and handling. The shock absorber features large-diameter internals for even better damping characteristics and a smoother ride. LIGHT SWINGARM CONSTRUCTION

The CB500X uses a swingarm that’s over two pounds lighter than the previous design, but is just as strong. It’s one of the reasons the entire Honda 500 family handles so well. SMOOTHER TRANSMISSION

Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission, to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects. STEEL-TUBE FRAME

A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. The CB500X’s diamond-shaped steel-tube mainframe connects to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for superior ride and handling. It also contributes to the CB500X’s generous ground clearance.

STYLE

STYLE

The CB500X just looks right—tough, capable, no-nonsense. Plus, the adventure-bike posture and seating position let you move around freely.

An easy-to-read LCD screen features a digital speedometer, tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators. LED LIGHTING

With a clean, rough-and-ready look, the CB500X’s LED headlight and multi-facet reflector project plenty of light on the road for visibility. MULTI-SPOKE CAST WHEELS

Strong and stylish, the CB500X’s lightweight multi-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are easy to keep clean, look great, enhance handling and are another CB500X feature that just makes sense. TWO-POSITION WINDSCREEN

Want to fine-tune your CB500X to your height or to changing riding conditions? No worries—the CB500X features a two-position windscreen. Want more airflow? Set it lower. Want improved wind and weather protection? Just set it to the taller position.

COMFORT TALL WINDSCREEN

The CB500X’s windscreen offers excellent wind protection. PASSENGER HANDHOLDS

Sturdy passenger handholds provide security for your passenger or tie-down points for smaller items. STEP SEAT

The CB500X seat gives you an open, unrestricted riding position that’s perfect for both touring and commuting, and that still offers room for a passenger. The seat’s narrow width makes it easier to put your feet down at stoplights or in parking lots.

