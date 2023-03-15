2023 Honda Shadow Phantom [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom: Classic & Understated
When you have the perfect recipe you don’t mess with it. That is exactly the approach Honda takes with the Shadow Phantom. The Japanese manufacturer is wise, and so the Shadow Phantom remains unchanged in the 2023 Honda lineup. It also remains unavailable in the Honda Canada lineup.
The Honda Shadow Phantom features a liquid-cooled 745cc V-twin engine with a 5-speed transmission that delivers smooth and reliable power to the rear wheel. The engine is designed to provide a balance between power and fuel efficiency, and it produces a throaty exhaust note that complements the Japanese bike’s sleek and aggressive styling. The suspension system consists of a traditional telescopic fork in the front and dual shocks in the rear, which work together to provide a comfortable and stable ride. The rear suspension is adjustable for preload to accommodate different rider weights and preferences, while the front suspension provides responsive handling and precise control.
The 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom starts at $7,999 USD / $ N/A CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $7,999 USD / $ N/A CAD
- Key Features:
- V-Twin Engine
- Tank-Mounted Instruments
- Shaft Final Drive
- Gunfighter Saddle
- Colors: Matte Black Metallic, Adventure Green
Main Specs
- Engine: 745cc liquid-cooled 52° V-twin
- Power: 44.6 horsepower
- Torque: 47.9 lb/ft
- Wet Weight: 549 lbs (249 kg)
- Seat Height: 25.8 In (655.32 mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki Boulevard C50T
- Kawasaki Vulcan 900
- Harley Davidson Softail Standard
2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|745cc liquid-cooled 52-degree V-twin four-stroke
|Power
|44.6 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|79.0mm x 76.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.6:1
|Induction
|Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI); 34mm throttle body
|Starter
|Valve Train
|SOHC; three valves per cylinder
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Wide-ratio five-speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm fork; 4.6-inch travel
|Suspension Rear
|Dual shocks with five-position spring-preload adjustability; 3.5-inch travel
|Brakes Front
|Single 296mm disc with twin-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|180mm drum
|Tires Front
|120/90-17
|Tires Rear
|160/80-15
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.7 gallons, including 0.9-gallon reserve
|Color
|Matte Black Metallic, Adventure Green
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital transistorized with electronic advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|6.3 inches
|Wheelbase
|64.6 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|34°
|Seat Height
|25.8 inches
|Curb Weight
|549 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Features
PERFORMANCE
Nothing pumps out the torque like a bold V-twin. The Phantom’s power makes it perfect for around-town cruising, commutes and casual weekend-long rides.
2-INTO-2 EXHAUST SYSTEM
Sleek pipes feature bullet-style mufflers for that classic cruiser style of yesteryear. Large-diameter head pipes and 2-into-2 system design combine to put out true, V-twin cruiser sound.
PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI)
Forget about fiddling with a choke—the Shadow’s fuel injection system means no-hassle startups on cold mornings or at high altitudes, and optimal performance in any condition.
THREE-VALVE DUAL-PLUG COMBUSTION CHAMBER
It’s the best of both worlds: The three-valve combustion chambers used on many of our V-twin cruisers feature two intake valves and one exhaust, helping them breathe efficiently to boost both horsepower and torque.
STYLE
The short fenders, clean seat, and hidden wiring and de-chromed treatment all give the Phantom its unique look: like an old-school cruiser that’s ready for the way we roll today.
TANK-MOUNTED INSTRUMENTS
A key element of the Shadow Phantom’s look are the tank-mounted instruments. Set in a blacked-out pod to match the rest of the bike’s look, they combine a traditional feel with a thoroughly modern treatment.
BLACKED-OUT STYLING
The closer you look at a Shadow Phantom, the better it looks. That’s because the styling is so unified. Check out the way the blacked-out engine, black rims, black frame, black fork, black headlight and black seat all hang together. It really makes the tank stand out on the Adventure Green model, or you can go for the all-black look with our Matte Black Metallic tank.
SHORTY FRONT FENDER
A minimalist front fender gives the Shadow Phantom a lighter, cleaner, more progressive look.
SPOKED WHEELS
The Shadow Phantom’s spoked black wheels and hubs complete the overall custom look.
COMFORT
The Phantom’s low seat height makes flat-footing it at stoplights or in parking lots a breeze. And the Phantom’s narrow seat/tank junction makes it feel even lower.
GUNFIGHTER SADDLE
Sleek, one-piece gunfighter-type seat is comfortable and looks great too.
DRIVETRAIN
SHAFT FINAL DRIVE
Clean, efficient, proven, and low-maintenance. Shaft final drive is the perfect choice for a machine like this, and for riders who pile on the miles. You never have to worry about lubrication or adjustment out on the road. And an added plus: it helps keep your bike cleaner, too.
FIVE-SPEED TRANSMISSION
The Shadow Phantom’s wide-ratio five-speed transmission lets you cruise the boulevard at a low, unhurried pace, yet allows you hop on the highway without revving the engine through the roof.
