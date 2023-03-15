2023 Honda Shadow Phantom [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom: Classic & Understated

When you have the perfect recipe you don’t mess with it. That is exactly the approach Honda takes with the Shadow Phantom. The Japanese manufacturer is wise, and so the Shadow Phantom remains unchanged in the 2023 Honda lineup. It also remains unavailable in the Honda Canada lineup.

The Honda Shadow Phantom features a liquid-cooled 745cc V-twin engine with a 5-speed transmission that delivers smooth and reliable power to the rear wheel. The engine is designed to provide a balance between power and fuel efficiency, and it produces a throaty exhaust note that complements the Japanese bike’s sleek and aggressive styling. The suspension system consists of a traditional telescopic fork in the front and dual shocks in the rear, which work together to provide a comfortable and stable ride. The rear suspension is adjustable for preload to accommodate different rider weights and preferences, while the front suspension provides responsive handling and precise control.

The 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom starts at $7,999 USD / $ N/A CAD.

Model Overview

Colors: Matte Black Metallic, Adventure Green Main Specs Engine: 745cc liquid-cooled 52° V-twin

745cc liquid-cooled 52° V-twin Power: 44.6 horsepower

Torque: 47.9 lb/ft

Wet Weight: 549 lbs (249 kg)

2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 745cc liquid-cooled 52-degree V-twin four-stroke Power 44.6 HP Bore x Stroke 79.0mm x 76.0mm Compression Ratio 9.6:1 Induction Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI); 34mm throttle body Starter Valve Train SOHC; three valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Wide-ratio five-speed Final Drive Shaft CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 4.6-inch travel Suspension Rear Dual shocks with five-position spring-preload adjustability; 3.5-inch travel Brakes Front Single 296mm disc with twin-piston caliper Brakes Rear 180mm drum Tires Front 120/90-17 Tires Rear 160/80-15 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gallons, including 0.9-gallon reserve Color Matte Black Metallic, Adventure Green ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 6.3 inches Wheelbase 64.6 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 34° Seat Height 25.8 inches Curb Weight 549 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Features

PERFORMANCE

Nothing pumps out the torque like a bold V-twin. The Phantom’s power makes it perfect for around-town cruising, commutes and casual weekend-long rides. V-TWIN ENGINENothing pumps out the torque like a bold V-twin. The Phantom’s power makes it perfect for around-town cruising, commutes and casual weekend-long rides. 2-INTO-2 EXHAUST SYSTEM

Sleek pipes feature bullet-style mufflers for that classic cruiser style of yesteryear. Large-diameter head pipes and 2-into-2 system design combine to put out true, V-twin cruiser sound. PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI)

Forget about fiddling with a choke—the Shadow’s fuel injection system means no-hassle startups on cold mornings or at high altitudes, and optimal performance in any condition. THREE-VALVE DUAL-PLUG COMBUSTION CHAMBER

It’s the best of both worlds: The three-valve combustion chambers used on many of our V-twin cruisers feature two intake valves and one exhaust, helping them breathe efficiently to boost both horsepower and torque.



STYLE

The short fenders, clean seat, and hidden wiring and de-chromed treatment all give the Phantom its unique look: like an old-school cruiser that’s ready for the way we roll today. BOBBER-INSPIRED STYLINGThe short fenders, clean seat, and hidden wiring and de-chromed treatment all give the Phantom its unique look: like an old-school cruiser that’s ready for the way we roll today. TANK-MOUNTED INSTRUMENTS

A key element of the Shadow Phantom’s look are the tank-mounted instruments. Set in a blacked-out pod to match the rest of the bike’s look, they combine a traditional feel with a thoroughly modern treatment. BLACKED-OUT STYLING

The closer you look at a Shadow Phantom, the better it looks. That’s because the styling is so unified. Check out the way the blacked-out engine, black rims, black frame, black fork, black headlight and black seat all hang together. It really makes the tank stand out on the Adventure Green model, or you can go for the all-black look with our Matte Black Metallic tank. SHORTY FRONT FENDER

A minimalist front fender gives the Shadow Phantom a lighter, cleaner, more progressive look. SPOKED WHEELS

The Shadow Phantom’s spoked black wheels and hubs complete the overall custom look.



COMFORT

The Phantom’s low seat height makes flat-footing it at stoplights or in parking lots a breeze. And the Phantom’s narrow seat/tank junction makes it feel even lower. LOW SEAT HEIGHTThe Phantom’s low seat height makes flat-footing it at stoplights or in parking lots a breeze. And the Phantom’s narrow seat/tank junction makes it feel even lower. GUNFIGHTER SADDLE

Sleek, one-piece gunfighter-type seat is comfortable and looks great too.



DRIVETRAIN SHAFT FINAL DRIVE

Clean, efficient, proven, and low-maintenance. Shaft final drive is the perfect choice for a machine like this, and for riders who pile on the miles. You never have to worry about lubrication or adjustment out on the road. And an added plus: it helps keep your bike cleaner, too. FIVE-SPEED TRANSMISSION

The Shadow Phantom’s wide-ratio five-speed transmission lets you cruise the boulevard at a low, unhurried pace, yet allows you hop on the highway without revving the engine through the roof.

2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Photos

2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Videos

