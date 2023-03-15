2023 Honda CBR1000RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda CBR1000RR: Liter Bike Legend

Among the big Japanese Manufacturers, Honda has consistently shown they know how to build a legendary liter bike. The last major revision to the CBR1000RR came in 2021, and there are no significant changes to the bike for the 2023 model lineup. Once again the Canadian market will not get to enjoy this bike, it is not being offered in that market.

The CBR1000RR is equipped with high-compression pistons and can rev like no other flat-plane inline-four. The throttle-by-wire system is seamlessly integrated with Honda Selectable Torque Control, providing riders with the flexibility to select from three different engine power-delivery modes, plus two customizable power modes, allowing riders to tailor their riding experience to their individual preferences.

Naturally, The Honda design team has fitted a beautiful and easy-to-read TFT display, bright LED lighting, and all the tech one expects from a modern superbike. What is still quite odd is the ABS braking is actually still an option. Either way, the CBR1000RR remains an epic liter bike choice.

The 2023 Honda CBR1000RR starts at $ 16,599 USD / $ N/A CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Honda CBR1000RR in one place.

Model Overview

$ 16,599 USD / $ N/A CAD Key Features: Rider-Assist Modes Slipper Clutch Electronic Steering Damper Honda’s new Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system

Colors: Grand Prix Red Main Specs Engine: 998cc Four-cylinder

998cc Four-cylinder Power: 183 HP

183 HP Torque: 84 lb-ft

84 lb-ft Wet Weight: 432 lbs (196 kg)

432 lbs (196 kg) Seat Height: 833 mm (32.8 in.) at lowest point Competitors Yamaha R1

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Suzuki GSXR-1000R

Ducati Panigale V4

BMW S1000RR

Aprilia RSV4

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR

2023 Honda CBR1000RR Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder four-stroke Power 183 HP Bore x Stroke 76mm x 55.1mm Compression Ratio 13:1 Induction Programmed Dual Stage Fuel Injection (PGM-DSFI); 48mm throttle bodies; Denso 12-hole injectors Starter Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-speed Final Drive #530 Chain; 16T/43T CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted Big Piston Fork with spring preload, rebound- and compression-damping adjustability; 4.7-inch travel Suspension Rear Unit Pro-Link® HMAS™ single shock with spring preload, rebound- and compression-damping adjustability; 5.4-inch travel Brakes Front Dual radial-mounted full-floating 320mm discs with four-piston calipers Brakes Rear Single 220mm disc Tires Front 120/70ZR-17 radial Tires Rear 190/50Z-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 4.3 gallons Color Grand Prix Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 3.8 inches Wheelbase 55.3 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 23.0° Seat Height 32.8 inches Curb Weight 432 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2023 Honda CBR1000RR Features

PERFORMANCE

Featuring high-compression pistons, the CBR1000RR revs like only a flat-plane inline-four can. It also makes ten horsepower more than our previous generation CBR1000RR. HI-PERFORMANCE FOUR-CYLINDER ENGINEFeaturing high-compression pistons, the CBR1000RR revs like only a flat-plane inline-four can. It also makes ten horsepower more than our previous generation CBR1000RR. DUAL-STAGE FUEL INJECTION

The CBR1000RR features two sets of injectors per cylinder for both low- and high-rpm performance, instantaneous high-rpm response and great low-rpm metering and clean running. Refined EFI settings make the engine even more manageable, with smoother throttle response specifically at smaller throttle openings. THROTTLE BY WIRE

The CBR1000RR’s throttle-by-wire system works in concert with our Honda Selectable Torque Control. With the two, you get your choice of three engine power-delivery modes, plus two which you can custom program yourself. Honda ELECTRONIC STEERING DAMPER

Most steering dampers only sense handlebar-deflection speed. The Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD) is way more sophisticated. It also detects vehicle speed, and adjusts damping proportionally. That helps maintain low-speed maneuverability while providing excellent, predictable high-speed handling. Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL

With Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), we’ve got your back, but you’re in control. Here’s how it works: The system automatically adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. You get your choice of five power curves, ten torque-control levels, three engine-braking levels, and now three selectable levels of wheelie control so it’s easier than ever to dial your bike in at the track.

HANDLING LIGHTWEIGHT SUB-FRAME

Almost a full pound lighter than our previous generation, the CBR1000RR sub-frame further refines our mass centralization efforts. Light is always right, and this is the lightest CBR1000RR we’ve ever produced. GYRO ASSISTED ABS

The CBR1000RR ABS comes with anti-lock brakes. But these brakes go one better, including rear-wheel lift analysis (think hard stopping here), along with a program that takes lean angle into account. SLIMMER ERGONOMICS

The CBR1000RR is much slimmer than previous models in the tank/seat junction area, and also in the upper cowl (more than 24mm trimmer than the previous generation). This improves aerodynamics, and the narrow tank makes it easier for the rider to tuck in out of the wind.

ENGINEERING

TFT means an instrument display that’s lighter and easier to read than previous LCD designs. TFT DISPLAYTFT means an instrument display that’s lighter and easier to read than previous LCD designs. ASSISTED SLIPPER CLUTCH

Superbikes can deliver a great deal of back-torque through the driveline, upsetting handling—not the CBR1000RR models. Its Honda-designed assisted slipper clutch is the same type used on our MotoGP bikes. The design does away with the need for heavy clutch springs, ensuring full power transmission with smooth shifting and a light clutch pull at the lever. EFFICIENT RADIATOR DESIGN

Almost an inch narrower than on our previous-generation CBR1000RR, and featuring a high-density core. Plus the radiator tucks in tighter and cools just as efficiently.

DESIGN FULL LED LIGHTING PACKAGE

Headlights, taillights, turn signals—with the CBR1000RRs it’s all done with lightweight, efficient, cool LEDs.

2023 Honda CBR1000RR Photos

2023 Honda CBR1000RR Videos

2023 Honda CBR1000RR First Impressions and Walk-Around

Why spend an EXTRA $12,000? | CBR 1000RR vs CBR 1000RR-R SP