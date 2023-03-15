2023 Honda NC750X DCT [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Honda NC750X DCT: For Adventure Addicts

If you are in the market for a reliable, versatile, and stylish adventure motorcycle? Look no further than the 2023 Honda NC750X DCT! This Japanese bike is the perfect choice for those who love to explore the great outdoors, but also want a comfortable ride for their daily commutes.

For 2023, Honda has dropped the clutch lever from the NC750X. All gear changes come via the smooth Six-speed Automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). This makes for a much more relaxed and enjoyable ride, whether you’re cruising down the highway or navigating through tight city streets.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled, SOHC 8-valve parallel-twin engine, measuring 745cc. Putting 58 hp and 51 lb-ft of torque to the rear tire, the NC750X has no issues getting up and going all while delivering a miserly 67mpg.

The NC750X features four selectable engine power-delivery modes: Standard, Rain, Sport, and an additional user-customizable setting. Honda has added Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), ABS brakes, a plush seat, and a huge 23-liter utility compartment that’s big enough to hold a full face helmet round out this killer commuter package.

The 2023 Honda NC750X DCT starts at $9,399 USD / $11,997 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Honda NC750X DCT in one place.

2023 NC750X Matte Nightshade Blue

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,399 USD / $11,997 CAD Key Features: Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) 23-liter Utility Compartment Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) 4 Ride Modes Low Seat Height ABS Brakes Low Profile Windscreen

Colors: Matte Nightshade Blue Main Specs Engine: 745cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 55º parallel-twin

745cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 55º parallel-twin Power: 58 horsepower

58 horsepower Torque: 51 lbs-ft at the crank

51 lbs-ft at the crank Wet Weight: 493lbs (224 kg)

493lbs (224 kg) Seat Height: 31.5 inches (800 mm) at lowest point Competitors BMW F750 GS

Kawasaki Versys 650

Suzuki V-Strom 650

Moto Guzzi V85TT

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

2023 Honda NC750X DCT Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 745cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 55º parallel-twin Power 58 HP Bore x Stroke 77.0mm x 80.0mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Induction PGM-FI; 36mm throttle body Starter Electric Valve Train SOHC; four valves per cylinder DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six-speed Automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Final Drive #520 Chain; 17T/41T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm Showa telescopic fork; 4.7-inch travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock; 4.2-inch travel Brakes Front Single 320mm wave disc; 2-channel ABS Brakes Rear Single 240mm wave disc; 2-channel ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR-17 radial Tires Rear 160/60ZR-17 radial Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8 gallons Color Matte Nightshade Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Ground Clearance Trail 4.3 inches Wheelbase 60.1 inches Rake (Caster Angle) 27.0° Seat Height 31.6 inches Curb Weight 493 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride) WARRANTY Warranty Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2023 Honda NC750X DCT Features

CONVENIENCE

The 2023 NC750X offers a large 23-liter utility compartment that’s big enough to hold most dual-sport full-face helmets with a visor, and then some. Secure and convenient, you’ll use it every time you ride. INTEGRATED STORAGE COMPARTMENTThe 2023 NC750X offers a large 23-liter utility compartment that’s big enough to hold most dual-sport full-face helmets with a visor, and then some. Secure and convenient, you’ll use it every time you ride. AUTOMATIC DUAL-CLUTCH TRANSMISSION (DCT)

Shift with the push of a button, or select the NC750X’s automatic mode and the bike will shift itself. Our Automatic DCT offers three riding modes as well, depending on the kind of performance you want. It’s been a huge hit on our other models, and once you ride an NC750X with DCT, you’ll see why. UNDER-SEAT FUEL TANK

The under-seat fuel tank centralizes mass and enhances overall handling. Locating the tank and filler underneath the passenger seat allows for innovative centralized storage between the front of the seat and the handlebar.

TECHNOLOGY

With Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) you can choose a level which allows some rear-wheel spin—on gravel or dirt for instance—or pick a second level which reduces wheel spin, particularly on slippery roads. It’s a great feature that helps make the NC750X even more versatile. Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL (HSTC)With Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) you can choose a level which allows some rear-wheel spin—on gravel or dirt for instance—or pick a second level which reduces wheel spin, particularly on slippery roads. It’s a great feature that helps make the NC750X even more versatile. THROTTLE BY WIRE

The NC750X features throttle-by-wire (TBW) technology. That also lets us give you four selectable engine power-delivery modes: Standard, Rain, Sport, and an additional user-customizable setting. FRONT SUSPENSION

You get a perfect balance between a long-distance and a short-hop street machine. This gives it a wide range of capability, good handling and helps inspire confidence. DISC BRAKES WITH COMBINED ABS

Single front and rear disc brakes give the NC750X great stopping power. Now standard on all NC750X models, you’ll get ABS brakes that are linked rear-to-front for added stopping power, even under challenging conditions. LCD INSTRUMENT PANEL

Full digital LCD instrumentation includes digital speedometer, digital bar-type tachometer, clock, low-fuel gauge and two trip meters. Plus, the tach bar graph changes color according to fuel consumption, RPM, gear position and more.

PERFORMANCE

The NC750X’s engine is a big step forward in modern powerplant design. The two-cylinder format produces tons of low- and mid-range torque, and the 270-degree-phase crank and uniaxial primary balancer make it smooth, too. PARALLEL-TWIN ENGINEThe NC750X’s engine is a big step forward in modern powerplant design. The two-cylinder format produces tons of low- and mid-range torque, and the 270-degree-phase crank and uniaxial primary balancer make it smooth, too. SLIPPER CLUTCH

On our manual-transmission NC750X, you get a slipper clutch that helps eliminate wheel hop under downshifting, and which also lightens clutch-lever pull by 20 percent. CAST ALUMINUM 17-INCH WHEELS

The 17-inch wheels give you a wide choice of premium tires to choose from and really help the NC750X offer responsive handling in turns. The cast wheels are light and strong, and look great too. ELECTRONIC FUEL INJECTION

Electronic Fuel Injection means easy start-ups on cold mornings and flawless running even at high elevations. PRO-LINK® HMAS REAR SUSPENSION

Teamed with a Honda Multi-Action System (HMAS) rear shock, the NC750X eats up the gnarliest pavement while giving you a smooth ride. STEEL TRUSS FRAME

Light, strong and with just the right amount of stiffness, the NC750X’s rigid and compact chassis is the foundation for precise handling.

COMFORT

The NC750X offers just the right amount of bodywork—enough to offer good wind protection, but not so much that the bike feels heavy or wide. LOW-PROFILE WINDSCREENThe NC750X offers just the right amount of bodywork—enough to offer good wind protection, but not so much that the bike feels heavy or wide. LOW SEAT HEIGHT

The NC750X’s seat height helps make it even more rider friendly in traffic or in parking lots. STREAMLINED COWL AND BODYWORK

The cowl offers better wind protection, and the sharp-edged styling freshens up the bike’s look too. EXTRA COMFORTABLE SEAT

On a bike like the NC750X, you’ll probably want to extend your adventures and take some longer trips. That’s why we gave it a seat with a shape that’s both supportive enough for cornering and comfortable even when the miles stack up. ADVENTURE-READY ACCESSORIES

Because the NC750X is so versatile, we offer a wide range of Honda accessories to help you custom tailor it for your adventures. Choose from top-box carriers, USB ports, tall windscreens, centerstands, cowl guards, saddlebags, heated grips and much, much more.

2023 Honda NC750X DCT Photos

2023 Honda NC750X DCT Videos

2023 NC750X DCT Walk Around

2023 Honda CRF1100L NC750X DCT – The bikes that will rule the roads!