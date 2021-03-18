Indian’s Blacked-Out Chief Bobber: The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Naturally, there’s a Dark Horse version of the new Chief Bobber as part of the 2021 Indian line-up. The Dark Horse variant from Indian Motorcycle takes the already impressive Chief Bobber and gives it a blacked-out aesthetic, a larger engine, and a number of top-quality components to transform it into a more premium ride. As far as American motorcycles go, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse is one of the best.
It draws power from Indian’s larger Thunderstroke 116 engine. This is a 1,890 cc V-twin engine that produces 120 lb-ft of torque and approximately 79 horsepower. It’s a big unit but it delivers power in a nice even spread across the range, making it a surprisingly smooth ride. That power is governed by selectable ride modes that can be controlled by Indian’s new sophisticated 4-inch round Ride Command unit.
Aside from the classic bobber styling and blacked-out aesthetic, the 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse also boasts a nice low seat, front sets, mini ape hanger bars, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, USB charging, cruise control, and Pirelli Night Dragon rubber.
The Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in more than just a blacked-out aesthetic. Buyers can choose from Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, or Sagebrush Smoke color options.
The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse starts from $18,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine
|Engine Power
|79 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.0 gal (15.1 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, Titanium Smoke
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90 in (2,286 mm)
|Overall Width
|36 in (922 mm)
|Overall Height
|53.1 in (1,349 mm)
|Wheelbase
|64.0 in (1,626 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in (125 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.0 in (662 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|670 lbs / 694 lbs (304 kg / 315 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
