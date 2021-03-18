Indian’s Blacked-Out Chief Bobber: The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Naturally, there’s a Dark Horse version of the new Chief Bobber as part of the 2021 Indian line-up. The Dark Horse variant from Indian Motorcycle takes the already impressive Chief Bobber and gives it a blacked-out aesthetic, a larger engine, and a number of top-quality components to transform it into a more premium ride. As far as American motorcycles go, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse is one of the best.

It draws power from Indian’s larger Thunderstroke 116 engine. This is a 1,890 cc V-twin engine that produces 120 lb-ft of torque and approximately 79 horsepower. It’s a big unit but it delivers power in a nice even spread across the range, making it a surprisingly smooth ride. That power is governed by selectable ride modes that can be controlled by Indian’s new sophisticated 4-inch round Ride Command unit.

Aside from the classic bobber styling and blacked-out aesthetic, the 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse also boasts a nice low seat, front sets, mini ape hanger bars, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, USB charging, cruise control, and Pirelli Night Dragon rubber.

The Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in more than just a blacked-out aesthetic. Buyers can choose from Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, or Sagebrush Smoke color options.

The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse starts from $18,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $18,999 USD / $19,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine
    • Blacked-out bobber design
    • Touchscreen with Ride Command

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine
  • Power: 79 HP (Approx)
  • Torque: 120 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 670 lbs (304 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.0 in (662 mm)

Competitors

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE
Engine 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine
Engine Power 79 HP
Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
Compression Ratio 11.0:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
Starter Electric
Exhaust Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork
Suspension Rear Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload
Brakes Front Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H
Tires Rear
Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H
Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal (15.1 L)
Color / Graphics Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, Titanium Smoke

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED Headlamp
Tail Light LED Taillight

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm)
Overall Width 36 in (922 mm)
Overall Height 53.1 in (1,349 mm)
Wheelbase 64.0 in (1,626 mm)
Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm)
Seat Height 26.0 in (662 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 670 lbs / 694 lbs (304 kg / 315 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
Extension

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116

The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 produces 120 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all 6 gears. It’ll catch eyes on the street and grab your soul from the saddle.

BLACKED-OUT BOBBER DESIGN

Loaded with attitude and blacked-out finishes from fender to bobbed fender. A welded steel tube frame, large headlight bucket with nallece, and covered forks and rear shocks give a nod to traditional bobber style.

TOUCHSCREEN WITH RIDE COMMAND

The 4 in touchscreen maintains a classic aesthetic by disguising itself as an analog gauge. Use it as a speedo and a tach, but it also provides turn-by-turn navigation (with live weather and traffic), controls ride modes, lets you answer and decline calls, and manages your music from any Bluetooth-connected device.

BLACK, AND MORE BLACK

Dark by design with premium gloss-black finishes from fender to fender.

OWN THE ROAD

A low solo seat gives you a commanding feel, while the forward pegs and mini ape bars put your feet forward and your fists in the wind.

ICONIC STYLE

Rooted in history, designed for the present. The iconic Indian Motorcycle headdress logo is a celebration of the original Chief.

FEATURES FOR THE WIN

Off the line, every Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes with keyless ignition, USB charging port, cruise control, and super-sticky Pirelli® Night Dragon tires.

LIGHT YOUR WAY

Full LED lighting provides great visibility to the road ahead.

CHOOSE YOUR RIDE

Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s tailored to your riding style.

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Photos

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Videos

