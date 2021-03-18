Indian’s Blacked-Out Chief Bobber: The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Naturally, there’s a Dark Horse version of the new Chief Bobber as part of the 2021 Indian line-up. The Dark Horse variant from Indian Motorcycle takes the already impressive Chief Bobber and gives it a blacked-out aesthetic, a larger engine, and a number of top-quality components to transform it into a more premium ride. As far as American motorcycles go, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse is one of the best.

It draws power from Indian’s larger Thunderstroke 116 engine. This is a 1,890 cc V-twin engine that produces 120 lb-ft of torque and approximately 79 horsepower. It’s a big unit but it delivers power in a nice even spread across the range, making it a surprisingly smooth ride. That power is governed by selectable ride modes that can be controlled by Indian’s new sophisticated 4-inch round Ride Command unit.

Aside from the classic bobber styling and blacked-out aesthetic, the 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse also boasts a nice low seat, front sets, mini ape hanger bars, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, USB charging, cruise control, and Pirelli Night Dragon rubber.

The Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in more than just a blacked-out aesthetic. Buyers can choose from Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, or Sagebrush Smoke color options.

The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse starts from $18,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $18,999 USD / $19,999 CAD

$18,999 USD / $19,999 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine Blacked-out bobber design Touchscreen with Ride Command

Main Specs Engine: 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine

1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine Power: 79 HP (Approx)

79 HP (Approx) Torque: 120 lb-ft

120 lb-ft Dry Weight: 670 lbs (304 kg)

670 lbs (304 kg) Seat Height: 26.0 in (662 mm) Competitors Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Honda Rebel 1100

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine Engine Power 79 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload Brakes Front Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H Tires Rear Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal (15.1 L) Color / Graphics Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, Titanium Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm) Overall Width 36 in (922 mm) Overall Height 53.1 in (1,349 mm) Wheelbase 64.0 in (1,626 mm) Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (662 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 670 lbs / 694 lbs (304 kg / 315 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 produces 120 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all 6 gears. It’ll catch eyes on the street and grab your soul from the saddle.



BLACKED-OUT BOBBER DESIGN Loaded with attitude and blacked-out finishes from fender to bobbed fender. A welded steel tube frame, large headlight bucket with nallece, and covered forks and rear shocks give a nod to traditional bobber style.



TOUCHSCREEN WITH RIDE COMMAND The 4 in touchscreen maintains a classic aesthetic by disguising itself as an analog gauge. Use it as a speedo and a tach, but it also provides turn-by-turn navigation (with live weather and traffic), controls ride modes, lets you answer and decline calls, and manages your music from any Bluetooth-connected device.



BLACK, AND MORE BLACK Dark by design with premium gloss-black finishes from fender to fender.



OWN THE ROAD A low solo seat gives you a commanding feel, while the forward pegs and mini ape bars put your feet forward and your fists in the wind.



ICONIC STYLE Rooted in history, designed for the present. The iconic Indian Motorcycle headdress logo is a celebration of the original Chief.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN Off the line, every Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes with keyless ignition, USB charging port, cruise control, and super-sticky Pirelli® Night Dragon tires.



LIGHT YOUR WAY Full LED lighting provides great visibility to the road ahead.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s tailored to your riding style.



2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Photos

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Videos

