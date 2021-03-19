Real American Touring: The 2022 Indian Super Chief Limited
The Super Chief Limited is one of the newest models in the updated Chief range and one of the newest models in the 2021 Indian line-up. It’s an American-made touring motorcycle that’s built on top of the newly revamped Chief line. It’s more than just a Super Chief with a bigger engine though: it’s a fascinating and exciting model in its own right.
Built on top of Indian Motorcycle’s classic touring legacy, the new Super Chief Limited draws power from Indian’s burly 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 engine that produces 120 lb-ft of peak torque and approximately 79 horsepower. It’s got the guts for touring, but it also has the tech and accessories required too.
The most exciting of these is Indian’s new touchscreen Ride Command unit which is styled like an older analog gauge. It provides all of the usual dash information, but it also displays full navigation, Bluetooth integration, and more. The Super Chief Limited also boasts three ride modes, keyless ignition, full LED lighting, a USB charging port, saddlebags, a windshield, and other classic touring comforts, such as wide handlebars, a comfortable seat, and traditional cruiser handlebars.
The new Super Chief Limited is available in three bold color options: Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, and Maroon Metallic.
The 2022 Indian Super Chief Limited starts from $20,999 USD / $24,999 CAD.
2022 Indian Super Chief Limited Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine
|Engine Power
|79 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.0 gal (15.1 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90 in (2,286 mm)
|Overall Width
|42.5 in (1,079 mm)
|Overall Height
|47.4 in (1,203 mm)
|Wheelbase
|64.0 in (1,626 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in (125 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.2 in (665 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
714 lbs / 739 lbs (324 kg / 335 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
