The Super Chief Limited is one of the newest models in the updated Chief range and one of the newest models in the 2021 Indian line-up. It’s an American-made touring motorcycle that’s built on top of the newly revamped Chief line. It’s more than just a Super Chief with a bigger engine though: it’s a fascinating and exciting model in its own right.

Built on top of Indian Motorcycle’s classic touring legacy, the new Super Chief Limited draws power from Indian’s burly 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 engine that produces 120 lb-ft of peak torque and approximately 79 horsepower. It’s got the guts for touring, but it also has the tech and accessories required too.

The most exciting of these is Indian’s new touchscreen Ride Command unit which is styled like an older analog gauge. It provides all of the usual dash information, but it also displays full navigation, Bluetooth integration, and more. The Super Chief Limited also boasts three ride modes, keyless ignition, full LED lighting, a USB charging port, saddlebags, a windshield, and other classic touring comforts, such as wide handlebars, a comfortable seat, and traditional cruiser handlebars.

The new Super Chief Limited is available in three bold color options: Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, and Maroon Metallic.

The 2022 Indian Super Chief Limited starts from $20,999 USD / $24,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $20,999 USD / $24,999 CAD

$20,999 USD / $24,999 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine Designed for touring Touchscreen instrumentation with Ride Command

Main Specs Engine: 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine

1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine Power: 79 HP (Approx)

79 HP (Approx) Torque: 120 lb-ft

120 lb-ft Dry Weight: 714 lbs (324 kg)

714 lbs (324 kg) Seat Height: 26.2 in (665 mm) Competitors Triumph Rocket 3 R

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Suzuki Boulevard M109 B.O.S.S

2022 Indian Super Chief Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine Engine Power 79 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload Brakes Front Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H Tires Rear Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal (15.1 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm) Overall Width 42.5 in (1,079 mm) Overall Height 47.4 in (1,203 mm) Wheelbase 64.0 in (1,626 mm) Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm) Seat Height 26.2 in (665 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 714 lbs / 739 lbs (324 kg / 335 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Super Chief Limited Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 produces 120 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all 6 gears, giving you the power to leave everything – and everyone – in your exhaust.



DESIGNED FOR ADVENTURE Practical design means cutting no corners. Built for anything with saddlebags, wire wheels, windshield, and floorboards standard.



TOUCHSCREEN WITH RIDE COMMAND The 4 in touchscreen maintains a classic aesthetic by disguising itself as an analog gauge. Use it as a speedo and a tach, but it also provides turn-by-turn navigation (with live weather and traffic), and Bluetooth connectivity to answer phone calls and control music.



PREMIUM CHROME FINISHES Premium chrome finishes, fork covers, wire wheels, a large headlight nacelle, and iconic Indian Motorcycle script badging on the tank.



COMFORT FOR MILES Floordboards, traditional cruiser handlebars, and a two-up touring seat come standard to guarantee a comfortable riding position.



READY FOR ANYTHING Standard saddlebags let you extend your trips, and a quick-release windshield comes off effortlessly for a totally different look and feel.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s tailored to your riding style.



LIGHT YOUR WAY Full LED lighting provides great visibility to the road ahead.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN Off the line, every Super Chief Limited comes with keyless ignition, USB charging port, cruise control, and super-sticky Pirelli® Night Dragon tires.



2022 Indian Super Chief Limited Photos

2022 Indian Super Chief Limited Videos

