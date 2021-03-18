Indian’s Premium Sports Machine: The 2022 Indian FTR R Carbon
Badged as a 2022 model, but available in 2021, the all-new Indian FTR R Carbon is a new model for the 2021 Indian line-up that serves as a replacement for the outgoing FTR1200R and FTR Carbon models. It’s a fusion of the best features of the two models, with plenty of impressive upgrades and top-quality components. As far as American-made motorcycles go, this is one of the most impressive on the market.
Like all Indian motorcycles, the new FTR R Carbon is built around a powerful V-twin engine. This one is a 1,203 cc V-twin unit that’s a slight upgrade over the previous models, with a new tune, that produces 120 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque but in a more street-friendly package. The engine alone is a thing of beauty.
Other notable features include fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, 17-inch rims, a blacked-out Akrapovič exhaust, selectable ride modes, lean-angle stability control, ABS, wheelie control, and rear cylinder deactivation technology. A fancy 4.3-inch customizable Ride Command system keeps everything under control too. And then there’s the carbon fiber bodywork, which keeps weight down, and looks great!
The Indian FTR R Carbon is available exclusively in Indian’s Carbon Fiber finish.
The 2022 Indian FTR R Carbon starts from $16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.
2022 Indian FTR R Carbon Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,203 cc twin-cylinder four-stroke engine
|Engine Power
|120 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Akropovic® 2-1-2
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.647 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ohlins Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartidge Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Ohlins Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP
|Brakes Front
|Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W
|Tires Rear
|Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gal (12.9 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Carbon Fiber
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|87.5 in (2223 mm)
|Overall Width
|32.7 in (830 mm)
|Overall Height
|51 in (129.5 cm)
|Wheelbase
|60 in (1,524 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|6.5 in (17 cm)
|Seat Height
|30.7 in (780 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|479 lbs (217 kg) / 513 lbs (232 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
