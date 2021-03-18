Indian’s Premium Sports Machine: The 2022 Indian FTR R Carbon

Badged as a 2022 model, but available in 2021, the all-new Indian FTR R Carbon is a new model for the 2021 Indian line-up that serves as a replacement for the outgoing FTR1200R and FTR Carbon models. It’s a fusion of the best features of the two models, with plenty of impressive upgrades and top-quality components. As far as American-made motorcycles go, this is one of the most impressive on the market.

Like all Indian motorcycles, the new FTR R Carbon is built around a powerful V-twin engine. This one is a 1,203 cc V-twin unit that’s a slight upgrade over the previous models, with a new tune, that produces 120 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque but in a more street-friendly package. The engine alone is a thing of beauty.

Other notable features include fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, 17-inch rims, a blacked-out Akrapovič exhaust, selectable ride modes, lean-angle stability control, ABS, wheelie control, and rear cylinder deactivation technology. A fancy 4.3-inch customizable Ride Command system keeps everything under control too. And then there’s the carbon fiber bodywork, which keeps weight down, and looks great!

The Indian FTR R Carbon is available exclusively in Indian’s Carbon Fiber finish.

The 2022 Indian FTR R Carbon starts from $16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD

$16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD Key Features: Carbon fiber bodywork Blacked-out Akrapovic exhaust Adjustable Öhlins suspension

Main Specs Engine: 1,203 cc twin-cylinder four-stroke engine

1,203 cc twin-cylinder four-stroke engine Power: 120 HP

120 HP Torque: 87 lb-ft

87 lb-ft Dry Weight: 479 lbs (217 kg)

479 lbs (217 kg) Seat Height: 30.7 in (780 mm) Competitors Ducati Diavel 1260

Triumph Speed Triple RS

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

2022 Indian FTR R Carbon Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,203 cc twin-cylinder four-stroke engine Engine Power 120 HP Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust Akropovic® 2-1-2 DRIVETRAIN Clutch Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.647 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ohlins Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartidge Fork Suspension Rear Ohlins Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP Brakes Front Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W Tires Rear Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal (12.9 L) Color / Graphics Carbon Fiber ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.5 in (2223 mm) Overall Width 32.7 in (830 mm) Overall Height 51 in (129.5 cm) Wheelbase 60 in (1,524 mm) Ground Clearance 6.5 in (17 cm) Seat Height 30.7 in (780 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 479 lbs (217 kg) / 513 lbs (232 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian FTR R Carbon Features

TOP NOTCH STYLING Carbon fiber bodywork and numbered carbon badging constantly remind you just how exclusive your ride really is.



ADJUSTABLE ÖHLINS® SUSPENSION Fully adjustable industry-leading Öhlins® forks and piggyback shocks let you customize the ride to perfectly fit your style.



PREMIUM SEAT Top-of-the-line seat with paint matched subframe contributes to the striking fit and finish of the FTR R Carbon. You’ll get unmatched comfort–and emotion–every time you sit on it.



NIMBLE HANDLING 17 in wheels with Metzeler® Sportec® tires and street tuned suspension provide planted cornering, agility, and agile handling.



BLACKED-OUT AKRAPOVIC EXHAUST Turn heads with a blacked-out Akrapovič® exhaust and fender to fender carbon fiber.



POISED FOR THRILLS Class-leading 87 ft-lbs of torque and 120hp with smooth power delivery to push your heart to the back of your chest and your concerns to the back of your mind.



RIDE MODES Sport, Standard, and Rain modes with unique throttle maps and traction control intervention levels give you optimal performance for control in any condition.



RIDE COMMAND 4.3 IN TOUCHSCREEN A 4.3 in customizable RIDE COMMAND LCD glove-touch screen with Bluetooth® lets you easily pair your mobile device and control your bike with the touch of your finger.



TAKE CONTROL Ride confidently with lean-angle stability control, ABS with cornering pre-control, and wheelie control with rear lift mitigation. Rear Cylinder Deactivation and improved heat management ensure your thoughts are on the road, and not on staying cool.



