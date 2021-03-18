The Bigger Chief: Indian’s 2022 Chief Dark Horse

The 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse is for discerning Chief enthusiasts who are looking for something with all the thrills and excitement of the base Chief model but with a little more power. Like many other models in the 2021 Indian line-up, the base Chief is paired with an upgraded Dark Horse model, with a larger engine, higher-spec components, and a blacked-out aesthetic.

The Chief Dark Horse variant draws power from the larger Thunderstroke engine from Indian Motorcycles. It’s an American-made 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin unit that produces 120 lb-ft of torque, and around 79 horsepower. That huge power is kept under control thanks to three selectable ride modes (Tour, Standard, Sport), cruise control, and more.

Other top-quality features include Indian’s amazingly well-disguised Ride Command system, which now sits in a 4-inch touchscreen cylinder, much like a vintage tachometer, but with modern technology that controls everything you need. Throw in a brand-new redesign, a list of top-notch components, and you’ve got the brand-new Chief Dark Horse.

The Chief Dark Horse is available in three color options: Black Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, and Stealth Gray.

The 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse starts from $16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD

$16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine Brand new design language Unique 4” round Ride Command system

Main Specs Engine: 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine

1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine Power: 79 HP (Approx)

79 HP (Approx) Torque: 120 lb-ft

120 lb-ft Dry Weight: 647 lbs (294 kg)

647 lbs (294 kg) Seat Height: 26.0 in (662 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Softail

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Honda Rebel 1100

2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine Engine Power 79 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload Brakes Front Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal (15.1 L) Color / Graphics Alumina Jade Smoke, Black Smoke, Stealth Gray ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm) Overall Width 36.3 in (922 mm) Overall Height 49.3 in (1,253 cm) Wheelbase 64.0 in (1,626 mm) Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (662 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 647 lbs / 670 lbs (294 kg / 304 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 produces 120 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all 6 gears, giving you the power to leave everything – and everyone – in your exhaust.



HEAD-TURNING DESIGN Turn heads on every corner with simple, purposeful design showcasing bobbed fenders, exposed rear shocks and a steel welded tube frame. It’s an invitation to make it your own.



TOUCHSCREEN WITH RIDE COMMAND The 4 in touchscreen maintains a classic aesthetic by disguising itself as an analog gauge. Use it as a speedo and a tach, but it also provides turn-by-turn navigation (with live weather and traffic), controls ride modes, lets you answer and decline calls, and manage your music from any Bluetooth®-connected device.



BLACK, AND MORE BLACK Dark by design with premium gloss-black finishes from fender to fender.



19 in MACHINED CAST WHEEL The 19 in machined cast front wheel with ABS adds to the menacing stance and will beg you to roll the throttle.



RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE With a low seat height, a solo saddle, and mid-mount foot pegs that keep your feet underneath you, the Chief gives every rider complete control.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN Off the line, every Chief Dark Horse comes with keyless ignition, USB charging port, cruise control, and super-sticky Pirelli® Night Dragon tires.



LIGHT YOUR WAY Full LED lighting provides great visibility to the road ahead.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s tailored to your riding style.



