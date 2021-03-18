The Bigger Chief: Indian’s 2022 Chief Dark Horse
The 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse is for discerning Chief enthusiasts who are looking for something with all the thrills and excitement of the base Chief model but with a little more power. Like many other models in the 2021 Indian line-up, the base Chief is paired with an upgraded Dark Horse model, with a larger engine, higher-spec components, and a blacked-out aesthetic.
The Chief Dark Horse variant draws power from the larger Thunderstroke engine from Indian Motorcycles. It’s an American-made 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin unit that produces 120 lb-ft of torque, and around 79 horsepower. That huge power is kept under control thanks to three selectable ride modes (Tour, Standard, Sport), cruise control, and more.
Other top-quality features include Indian’s amazingly well-disguised Ride Command system, which now sits in a 4-inch touchscreen cylinder, much like a vintage tachometer, but with modern technology that controls everything you need. Throw in a brand-new redesign, a list of top-notch components, and you’ve got the brand-new Chief Dark Horse.
The Chief Dark Horse is available in three color options: Black Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, and Stealth Gray.
The 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse starts from $16,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.
2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 twin-cylinder engine
|Engine Power
|79 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/60B19 61H
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.0 gal (15.1 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Alumina Jade Smoke, Black Smoke, Stealth Gray
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90 in (2,286 mm)
|Overall Width
|36.3 in (922 mm)
|Overall Height
|49.3 in (1,253 cm)
|Wheelbase
|64.0 in (1,626 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in (125 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.0 in (662 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|647 lbs / 670 lbs (294 kg / 304 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
