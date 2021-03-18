Indian’s Bobbed-out Chief: The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber
Another new Chief model in the 2021 Indian line-up is the Chief Bobber. Like the other models in the Chief range, it’s built on top of the base Chief model, and like many other models in the Indian Motorcycles line-up, it has a classic Bobber variant. Seeing as it follows an obvious trend, you might think that it’s just a Chief with a different seat and handlebars, but there’s a lot more to it than that.
But let’s look at the engine first. Since this is a real American motorcycle, it draws power from a burly V-twin. It shares the same 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine, which produces 108 lb-ft of peak torque and around 74 horsepower. It shares the same engine, and the same frame, but there are some significant differences.
The most obvious of these is the longer wheelbase, as well as the more bobber-focused rake and trail. Aside from that, the Chief Bobber also features classic bobber bars, forward food controls, and special 16-inch spoked wheels. Other goodies include Pirelli tires, fork covers, a unique headlight, and optional ABS.
The Chief Bobber is available in Black Metallic or Ruby Metallic color options, for both the ABS-enabled and non-ABS trims.
The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber starts from $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD.
2022 Indian Chief Bobber Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine
|Engine Power
|73 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.0 gal (15.1 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Ruby Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90 in (2,286 mm)
|Overall Width
|36 in (922 mm)
|Overall Height
|53.1 in (1,349 mm)
|Wheelbase
|64.0 in (1,626 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in (125 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.0 in (662 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|670 lbs / 694 lbs (304 kg / 315 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
