Indian’s Bobbed-out Chief: The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber

Another new Chief model in the 2021 Indian line-up is the Chief Bobber. Like the other models in the Chief range, it’s built on top of the base Chief model, and like many other models in the Indian Motorcycles line-up, it has a classic Bobber variant. Seeing as it follows an obvious trend, you might think that it’s just a Chief with a different seat and handlebars, but there’s a lot more to it than that.

But let’s look at the engine first. Since this is a real American motorcycle, it draws power from a burly V-twin. It shares the same 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine, which produces 108 lb-ft of peak torque and around 74 horsepower. It shares the same engine, and the same frame, but there are some significant differences.

The most obvious of these is the longer wheelbase, as well as the more bobber-focused rake and trail. Aside from that, the Chief Bobber also features classic bobber bars, forward food controls, and special 16-inch spoked wheels. Other goodies include Pirelli tires, fork covers, a unique headlight, and optional ABS.

The Chief Bobber is available in Black Metallic or Ruby Metallic color options, for both the ABS-enabled and non-ABS trims.

The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber starts from $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD

$15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD Key Features: Award-winning Thunderstroke 111 engine Old-school bobber design Full LED lighting

Main Specs Engine: 1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine

1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine Power: 73 HP (Approx)

73 HP (Approx) Torque: 108 lb-ft

108 lb-ft Dry Weight: 670 lbs (304 kg)

670 lbs (304 kg) Seat Height: 26.0 in (662 mm) Competitors Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Honda Rebel 1100

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine Engine Power 73 HP Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload Brakes Front Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H Tires Rear Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal (15.1 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Ruby Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm) Overall Width 36 in (922 mm) Overall Height 53.1 in (1,349 mm) Wheelbase 64.0 in (1,626 mm) Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (662 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 670 lbs / 694 lbs (304 kg / 315 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Features

THUNDERSTROKE 111 The award-winning Thunderstroke 111 produces 108 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all 6 gears.



OLD-SCHOOL BOBBER DESIGN A welded steel tube frame, chopped fenders, large headlight bucket with nacelle, and covered forks and rear shocks give the Chief Bobber a nod to traditional bobber style.



16 in WIRE WHEEL The chunky 16 in wire wheels add a modern twist on an American icon.



AUTHORITATIVE RIDING POSITION A low solo seat gives you a commanding feel, while the forward pegs and mini ape handlebars put your feet forward and your fists in the wind.



ICONIC STYLE The Chief Bobber tank is emblazoned with an iconic headdress.



NO DETAIL OVERLOOKED A mix of premium chrome and black details from fender to fender.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN Off the line, every Chief Bobber comes with keyless ignition, cruise control, and super-sticky Pirelli® Night Dragon tires.



LIGHT YOUR WAY Full LED lighting provides great visibility to the road ahead.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s tailored to your riding style.



2022 Indian Chief Bobber Photos

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Videos

