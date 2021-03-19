An All-new Indian Model: The 2022 Indian Super Chief

Unlike most of the other Chief models in the 2021 Indian line-up, the Super Chief is an entirely new model. It’s built on top of the updated Chief platform but it’s wildly different from the others. While the other Chief models are geared towards urban cruising, the Super Chief definitely boasts proud touring DNA.

Featuring Indian Motorcycle’s award-winning 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine that produces 108 lb-ft of torque and around 73 horsepower, the Super Chief is no slouch. But it’s not built for out-and-out performance. Instead, it’s tuned for consistent and smooth power delivery across the rev range. Fill up the saddlebags, fuel your tank, and you’re good to chase horizons in any direction.

Other cool features include wide handlebars, a passenger pad, floorboards, a tall windscreen with a quick-release function, 16-inch wire wheels, fork covers, a larger headlight bucket, bold dual-exhaust pipes, and optional ABS. Like many American motorcycles of this pedigree, it’s geared towards touring, but it’s just at hope prowling the city streets as it is on the open road.

The new Super Chief is available in Black Metallic in non-ABS trim, and in Black Metallic and Pearl White for ABS-enabled models.

The 2022 Indian Super Chief starts from $18,499 USD / $21,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $18,499 USD / $21,999 CAD

$18,499 USD / $21,999 CAD Key Features: Award-winning Thunderstroke 111 engine Iconic Indian styling Full LED lighting

Main Specs Engine: 1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine

1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine Power: 73 HP (Approx)

73 HP (Approx) Torque: 108 lb-ft

108 lb-ft Dry Weight: 714 lbs (324 kg)

714 lbs (324 kg) Seat Height: 26.2 in (665 mm) Competitors Triumph Rocket 3 R

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Suzuki Boulevard M109 B.O.S.S

2022 Indian Super Chief Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine Engine Power 73 HP Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload Brakes Front Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H Tires Rear Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal (15.1 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Pearl White ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm) Overall Width 42.5 in (1,079 mm) Overall Height 47.4 in (1,203 mm) Wheelbase 64.0 in (1,626 mm) Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm) Seat Height 26.2 in (665 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 714 lbs / 739 lbs (324 kg / 335 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Super Chief Features

THUNDERSTROKE 111 The award-winning Thunderstroke 111 produces 108 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all 6 gears.



DESIGNED FOR ADVENTURE Practical design means cutting no corners. Built for any route with saddlebags, wire wheels, windshield, and floorboards standard.



ICONIC STYLE Simple design lets the Super Chief’s iconic style shine with a large headlight bucket with nacelle and covered forks.



READY FOR ANYTHING Standard saddlebags let you extend your trips, and a quick-release windshield comes off effortlessly for a totally different look and feel.



COMFORT FOR MILES Floordboards, traditional cruiser handlebars, and a two-up touring seat come standard to guarantee a comfortable riding position.



INSPIRED BY A CLASSIC The tank is adorned with the iconic Indian Motorcycle script badging.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN Off the line, every Super Chief comes with keyless ignition, cruise control, and super-sticky Pirelli® Night Dragon tires.



LIGHT YOUR WAY Full LED lighting provides great visibility to the road ahead.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s tailored to your riding style.



2022 Indian Super Chief Photos

2022 Indian Super Chief Videos

