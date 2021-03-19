An All-new Indian Model: The 2022 Indian Super Chief
Unlike most of the other Chief models in the 2021 Indian line-up, the Super Chief is an entirely new model. It’s built on top of the updated Chief platform but it’s wildly different from the others. While the other Chief models are geared towards urban cruising, the Super Chief definitely boasts proud touring DNA.
Featuring Indian Motorcycle’s award-winning 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine that produces 108 lb-ft of torque and around 73 horsepower, the Super Chief is no slouch. But it’s not built for out-and-out performance. Instead, it’s tuned for consistent and smooth power delivery across the rev range. Fill up the saddlebags, fuel your tank, and you’re good to chase horizons in any direction.
Other cool features include wide handlebars, a passenger pad, floorboards, a tall windscreen with a quick-release function, 16-inch wire wheels, fork covers, a larger headlight bucket, bold dual-exhaust pipes, and optional ABS. Like many American motorcycles of this pedigree, it’s geared towards touring, but it’s just at hope prowling the city streets as it is on the open road.
The new Super Chief is available in Black Metallic in non-ABS trim, and in Black Metallic and Pearl White for ABS-enabled models.
The 2022 Indian Super Chief starts from $18,499 USD / $21,999 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Super Chief in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
Competitors
2022 Indian Super Chief Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine
|Engine Power
|73 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Single / 300mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/90B16 67H
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.0 gal (15.1 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Pearl White
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90 in (2,286 mm)
|Overall Width
|42.5 in (1,079 mm)
|Overall Height
|47.4 in (1,203 mm)
|Wheelbase
|64.0 in (1,626 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in (125 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.2 in (665 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
714 lbs / 739 lbs (324 kg / 335 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
No Comment