With the first year of project “Hardwire” in the books, it is safe to say that HD is well on the path to advancing the model lineup, without sacrificing too much of the past glory.

Both Pan America, and Sportster S have found positive reviews and acceptance in the marketplace. The trimming of some models appears to continue, and of course, there is an exciting new crop of CVO models.

Gone for 2022 are the Iron 1200, Softail Slim, and Sport Glide. What has been added though are new Road Glide and Street Glide versions called ST’s.

Overall, it is a good thing to see Harley Davidson taking steps to keep itself the “most desirable motorcycle brand in the world”. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Check out the 2022 Harley Davidson Lineup!

Sport

2022 Harley Davidson Sportster S

Introduced to the world last year, the 2022 Sportster S should be much more readily available to buyers this year.

The Sportster S is a completely clean-sheet redesign of a power cruiser based around the Revolution® Max 1250T engine. With a running weight of just over 500lbs combined with 121 hp and 94 ft-lb of torque, the Sportster S flat-out moves!

121 hp @ 7500 rpm

Badass power cruiser style

Bluetooth equipped

Selectable ride modes

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl, Mineral Green Metallic

MSRP: $14,999 USD / $17,999 CAD

Electric

2022 LiveWire One

Without question, Harley Davidson is leading the way with electric motorcycles, and with LiveWire now being its own brand, exciting things are on the horizon.

The new configurator is up on the HD website, where you are able to explore the Carbon Fiber package and Rizoma Billet kit.

Using the latest in 6-axis IMU technology, 60 min fast charging, and capable of a 146-mile range, the LiveWire is very impressive. Now with the huge price reductions, this machine deserves your full attention.

146 mile range city/95 mile hwy

0-60mph in 3 seconds

Advanced electronics and rider aids

60 min fast charging

2022 Colors: Liquid Black, Horizon White

MSRP: $21,999 USD / $N/A CAD

Cruiser

2022 Harley Davidson Iron 883

The entry point for Harley Davidson, the Iron 883 should not be overlooked. The rubber-mounted 883cc Evolution® engine is smooth and offers great torque. The Iron 883 is a great handling, fun bike. No significant changes this year.

53.8 ft-lb @ 3750 rpm

Classic looks,

Low and Slammed look. 25.7” seat height

Blacked out engine

2022 Colors: Black Denim, Gunship Grey, White Sand Pearl

MSRP: $10,749 USD / $12,499 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight

The Forty-Eight is all about stance. Fitted with fat tires front and rear, gives the bike a powerful stance while keeping the handling smooth and sharp. No significant changes this year.

1200cc Air-cooled, Evolution®

Fat front tire (130/90B16)

Classic 2.1 gallon Peanut tank

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Reef Blue, White Sand Pearl

MSRP: $11,799 USD / $13,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Softail Standard

This is HD purity. The blank canvas to build your bike, your way. Packing the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine and its 110 ft-lbs of torque, the Softail Standard is priced perfectly to ease into your custom dream machine. No significant changes this year.

Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine

Softail frame

A low-slung solo saddle and chopped rear fender

Excellent stock suspension

Available only in Vivid Black.

MSRP: $13,949 USD / $16,799 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114

The Street Bob carries on its badass ways for 2022. HD packs the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine into the Softail, delivering the most powerful Softail option. 4 beautiful color choices all highlighting the #1 on the tank. Love this upgrade, well-done HD. No significant changes this year.

Black steel laced wheels, dark finishes

Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension

Lightest and most powerful Softail

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Gauntlet Grey Metallic, Redline Red, Fast Back Blue

MSRP: $15,349 USD / $18,499 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114

Straight up muscle with the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine and bronzed look custom-styled exhaust. Unique LED headlight, fat front tire, and dual front disc brakes make sure the Fat Bob 114 has the performance to back up the badass look. No significant changes this year.

Inverted race-style front fork

Tall saddle and forward place foot controls

High-performance dual-disc front brakes

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl

MSRP: $19,149 USD / $23,799 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Low Rider S / ST

Stepping up the power for 2022 with the Milwaukee-Eight™ 117 V-Twin keeps the Low Rider S and ST out front. Don’t come here if you are looking for chrome, this is black on overload.

The powertrain, primary cover, triple clamps, top clamp, rear fender supports, and tank console are finished in Wrinkle Black; the derby cover, intake, lower rocker covers, and handlebar riser are Gloss Black. The handlebar is Satin Black. The forks are anodized black. Mufflers and exhaust shields are Jet Black.

The Lowrider ST has a redesigned front fairing and rear bags with perfect contours to the frame.

Exactly as it should be.

Aggressive riding with sport bike agility and handling

Milwaukee-Eight™ 117 V-Twin engine and moto-style drag bars

A deep solo seat

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Gunship Gray

Lowrider S MSRP: $18,349 USD / $23,799 CAD

Lowrider ST MSRP: $21,749 USD / $26,799 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

The Iconic Fat Boy. With the signature solid wheels, this bike is all about a dominating presence. The combination of satin finishes and incredible brightwork highlight the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine, and the 160mm front tire and 240mm rear, complete the wow factor. No significant changes this year.

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Reef Blue, Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black

MSRP: $20,349 USD / $24,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

The quintessential American cruiser. Showstopping vintage details and pure rock and roll style. For 2022 it now has the Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 V-Twin engine and steel laced wheels. Once again the challenge will be choosing between the chrome look, or a blacked out look. Good luck.

Floorboards and full fenders

Detachable windscreen

Vintage style saddlebags with one-touch opening

2022 Colors: 6 options with Chrome accents, 8 options with Blacked out accents

MSRP: $20,799 USD / $25,999 CAD

Adventure Touring

2022 Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 / 1250 Special

Now coming into its second full year, the Pan America 1250 is certainly making its presence felt in the ADV world. Consistently praised for the excellent Revolution® Max 1250 engine, the electronics package, and overall ride quality, the Pan America 1250 is often winning comparison reviews versus legends in the segment.

The 1250 Special adds on exclusive features including an electronically adjustable semi-active front and rear suspension, an industry-first innovation, Adaptive Ride Height (ARH).

Revolution® Max 1250 engine

150 hp and 94 ft-lbs of torque

Full complement of the latest riding technologies

Choice of cast or laced wheels

Running weight of 540 lbs

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Gauntlet Gray, Fastback Blue/ White Sand

Pan America 1250 MSRP: $17,319 USD / $21,599 CAD

Pan America 1250S MSRP: $19,999 USD / $24,999 CAD

Grand American Touring

2022 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard

The perfect platform to begin your custom touring machine, or just roll along on a pure machine featuring linked ABS and cruise control, but sparing the distractions of screens and stereos. Built for enjoying the ride. Sadly no longer available in Canada.

Batwing fairing

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with standard ABS

Available only in Vivid Black.

MSRP: $19,429 USD

2022 Harley Davidson Road King

Highway legend is a perfect description of the Road King. Sitting astride the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine, burning through mile after mile with authority, the Road King blends vintage looks with modern tech. No significant changes this year.

Hiawatha Headlamp and Chrome Nacelle

Optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS)

18” Slicer II cast-aluminum wheels

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, Gauntlet Grey Metallic/Vivid Black

MSRP: $19,919 USD / $23,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Road Glide

The modern bagger. With the features like the Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system, and optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems, touring becomes a lot more fun. The distinctive frame-mounted shark nose fairing cuts the wind and looks menacing. No significant changes this year.

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine

Dual Daymaker LED headlamps

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with standard ABS

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Reef Blue, White Sand Pearl

MSRP: $22,249 USD / $26,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Much like its stablemate, the Street Glide is a distinctive modern bagger dripping with style. The classic batwing fairing, one-touch saddlebags, and floorboards have you set for miles of comfort. No significant changes this year.

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with standard ABS

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, White Sand Pearl

MSRP: $22,249 USD / $26,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Road King Special

Taking everything great about the standard Road King and giving you more. You get 114 cubic inches of passing and horizon-chasing power, 9” mini-ape bars, and blacked-out awesomeness. No significant changes this year.

Blacked-out Prodigy Wheels

Blacked-out headlight Nacelle w/ Daymaker® LED headlamp

Stretched saddlebags with one-touch

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, Mineral Green Denim

MSRP: $23,429 USD / $27,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

Stunning new colors highlight the 2022 Road King Special, including never before offered two-tone schemes. The Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine and shark nose fairing are equally aggressive with either blacked-out or bright chrome packages. No significant changes this year.

19” front, 18” rear Prodigy wheels

Stretched saddlebags with one-touch

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

2022 Colors 10 available.

MSRP: $27,449 USD / $33,599 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

Take the already impressive Street Glide and pump it up with Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine and Prodigy™ wheels, now you have a Special. Never before offered two-tone paint schemes, and a choice to go blacked-out or with bright chrome. HD has the perfect special for you. No significant changes this year.

Batwing fairing with bright white Daymaker® LED headlamp

Stretched saddlebags with one-touch

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

2022 Colors 10 available.

MSRP: $27,449 USD / $33,599 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Road Glide Limited

The Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine and shark nose fairing set this fully dressed touring machine above the rest. From the standard heated handgrips back to the Premium Tour Pak luggage carrier, which can hold two helmets, HD takes care of your every need. I will take mine in Gunship Gray, please. No significant changes this year.

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

Optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS)

Blacked-out and Bright Chrome options

2022 Colors 6 available.

MSRP: $28,729 USD / $34,299 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited

With 4 stunning color choices, in both blacked-out or bright chrome finishes, this is premium touring performance with zero compromises to the ride. Bold styling and comfort with a vented batwing fairing, it opens and closes with one touch of a button. No significant changes this year.

Heated grips and electronic cruise control

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

Optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS)

2022 Colors 4 available.

MSRP: $29,169 USD / $34,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Road Glide ST

All New for 2022 and looking like it is ready to compete in Bagger Racing, this new Road Glide is packing the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Projecting maximum attitude and almost every shiny bit now blacked out, this is the Road Glide many have been waiting for.

Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin

Blacked Out Everything

Boom! Box GTS infotainment system

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Gunship Gray

MSRP: $29,999 USD / $36,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide ST

An elevated pro-touring performance bagger steeped in West Coast style cues is the best way to describe the new 2022 Street Glide ST. With maximum torque from the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain, the iconic batwing fairing, and that classic bagger profile, this is the Street Glide we have all been waiting for.

Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin

Blacked Out Everything

Boom! Box GTS infotainment system

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Gunship Gray

MSRP: $29,999 USD / $36,399 CAD

CVO

2022 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide

The best of the best. The CVO Street Glide is a showstopping bagger, loaded with the best HD has to offer. The Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine crushes the asphalt with 126 ft-lb of torque. The pinnacle of factory-custom touring style and comfort.

Stage II Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate

Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp with lean activated corner lighting

Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) standard on CVO

Fugitive cast-aluminum wheels finished in Gloss Black/Satin.

2022 Colors: Hightail Yellow Pearl, Envious Green Fade, Blue Steel

MSRP: $41,899 USD / $49,999 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide

The 2022 CVO Road Glide has too many custom details to count. The exclusive Cast/Laced combo wheels with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels ground this custom bagger with a stance like no other. The arm stretching Milwaukee-Eight®117 is the heart of this custom bagger. You get custom seat covers and stitching, a heavy breather air cleaner, heated Kahuna™ collection handgrips and Kahuna™ controls, a fang front spoiler—the list goes on.

Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) standard on CVO

Stage II Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate

Boom! Audio 30K Wireless Headsets

2022 Colors: Wicked Orange Pearl, Envious Green Fade, Blue Steel

MSRP: $41,899 USD / $51,899 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited

From the moment you settle into the exclusive saddle and lean against the backrest, you will know why the CVO treatment is so special. This is next-level Grand Touring comfort. Both pilot and passenger are spoiled on the CVO Limited. Fire up the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine and go. You are on the best Harley Davidson has.

Stage II Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate

Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp with lean activated corner lighting

Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) standard on CVO

Boom! Audio 30K Wireless Headsets

Heated grips and electronic cruise control

Tomahawk Front 19-inch and Rear 18-inch wheels

2022 Colors: Wicked Orange Pearl, Hightail Yellow Pearl, Dante’s Red Fade

MSRP: $44,899 USD / $53,799 CAD

Trikes

2022 Harley Davidson Freewheeler

The stripped-down hot-rod cruiser packing a Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine, mini apes, and Enforcer wheels. No significant changes this year.

Unique trunk system with one hand opening

Bobtail rear fenders

12” Mini Ape hanger bars

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with standard ABS

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Reef Blue, Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black

MSRP: $28,499 USD / $34,599 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

Pushing new levels of comfort on a classic-looking Trike. Rumbling deeply thanks to the Twin-Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine, and 2-1-2 dual exhaust. The batwing fairing offers excellent protection with its instantly recognizable shape, and is home to the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system. No significant changes this year.

Bold styling with premium paint and Tomahawk™ wheels

4.4 cu/ft trunk plus King Tour-Pak storage

Daymaker LED headlamp and foglamps

2022 Colors: Vivid Black, Vivid Black/Gauntlet Gray, Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black

MSRP: $35,699 USD / $43,799 CAD

2022 Harley Davidson CVO Tri Glide

The pinnacle of three-wheeled comfort and performance. Powered by the CVO exclusive Twin-Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine, this stunning trike rolls smoothly thanks to its plush touring suspension and Tomahawk wheels. Full-on custom treatment from fender to fender. You get custom seat covers and stitching, a heavy breather air cleaner with two paint treatments, billet fairing mount mirrors—the list goes on. No significant changes this year.

Premium heated seats for pilot and passenger

Boom!™ Box GTS

Boom! Audio Wireless Headset

2022 Color: Dante’s Red Fade

MSRP: $49,999 USD / $59,999 CAD