The 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide: The Sharknose

The Road Glide is one of Harley Davidson’s most popular bikes, period. The distinctive American bagger attitude is highlighted with the classic “Sharknose” frame-mounted fairing, which is home to the standard Boom!™ Box GTS Infotainment System.

In the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, three versions of the Road Glide are available. Unchanged from last year’s model, this first level of the Road Glide comes with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine, one-touch opening hard bags, Dual Daymaker™ Reflector Led Headlamps, and floorboards all standard. The Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems collection of technologies is optional.

With 110 lbs-ft of torque on tap, cruising the boulevard or interstate feels effortless. The high-performing front and rear suspension with easily adjustable rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride, and the standard Brembo ABS brakes can always safely bring you to a halt.

3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide starts at $21,699 USD / $26,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $21,699 USD / $26,999 CAD

$21,699 USD / $26,999 CAD Key Features: Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine Standard Brembo ABS Floorboards Boom!™ Box Gts Infotainment System

Main Specs Engine: 107 ci V-twin

107 ci V-twin Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)

92.5 HP (estimated) Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM

110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Wet Weight: 855 lbs (388 kg)

855 lbs (388 kg) Seat Height: 25.9 inches (695 mm) Competitors Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

Honda Goldwing

Indian Challenger

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. in x 4.375 in Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Enforcer II Cast Aluminum Wheels, Rear Type Enforcer II Cast Aluminum Brakes Front 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Brakes Rear 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Tires Front 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear BW 180/55B18 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6 gal. Color Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 95.7 in. Trail 6.8 in. Rake 26 Wheelbase 64 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in.. Seat Height 25.9 in. Weight, As Shipped 820 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Features

Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine A powerful, cool-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS Designed to help prevent the wheels from locking under braking to assist the rider in maintaining control when braking in a straight-line. ABS operates independently on front and rear brakes to keep the wheels rolling and help prevent uncontrolled wheel lock in urgent situations.



BOOM!™ Box GTS Infotainment System An evolved interface experience that offers a contemporary look, feel and function, with exceptional durability and features designed specifically for motorcycling. Every element is optimized to enhance the rider’s interaction with the bike and connectivity with the world.



Frame-Mounted Shark Nose Fairing A distinctive, menacing, mile-hungry design that cuts through the wind like no other fairing in the world.



Dual Daymaker® Reflector LED Headlamps Darkness-defying headlight so you can see and be seen.



Responsive Suspension High-performing front and rear suspension with easily adjustable rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride.



2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Photos

MY21 Photography. FLTRX. MY21 Photography. FLTRX. MY21 360 Web

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube