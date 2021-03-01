The 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide: The Sharknose
The Road Glide is one of Harley Davidson’s most popular bikes, period. The distinctive American bagger attitude is highlighted with the classic “Sharknose” frame-mounted fairing, which is home to the standard Boom!™ Box GTS Infotainment System.
In the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, three versions of the Road Glide are available. Unchanged from last year’s model, this first level of the Road Glide comes with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine, one-touch opening hard bags, Dual Daymaker™ Reflector Led Headlamps, and floorboards all standard. The Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems collection of technologies is optional.
With 110 lbs-ft of torque on tap, cruising the boulevard or interstate feels effortless. The high-performing front and rear suspension with easily adjustable rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride, and the standard Brembo ABS brakes can always safely bring you to a halt.
3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide starts at $21,699 USD / $26,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $21,699 USD / $26,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
- Standard Brembo ABS
- Floorboards
- Boom!™ Box Gts Infotainment System
Main Specs
- Engine: 107 ci V-twin
- Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 855 lbs (388 kg)
- Seat Height: 25.9 inches (695 mm)
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
|Engine Torque
|110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.937 in. in x 4.375 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Enforcer II Cast Aluminum
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Enforcer II Cast Aluminum
|Brakes Front
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed
|Brakes Rear
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed
|Tires Front
|
130/60B19 61H
|Tires Rear
|
BW 180/55B18 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
95.7 in.
|Trail
|6.8 in.
|Rake
|26
|Wheelbase
|
64 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in..
|Seat Height
|
25.9 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|820 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Features
Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine
Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS
BOOM!™ Box GTS Infotainment System
Frame-Mounted Shark Nose Fairing
Dual Daymaker® Reflector LED Headlamps
Responsive Suspension
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Videos
