The Road Glide is one of Harley Davidson’s most popular bikes, period. The distinctive American bagger attitude is highlighted with the classic “Sharknose” frame-mounted fairing, which is home to the standard Boom!™ Box GTS Infotainment System.

In the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, three versions of the Road Glide are available. Unchanged from last year’s model, this first level of the Road Glide comes with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine, one-touch opening hard bags, Dual Daymaker™ Reflector Led Headlamps, and floorboards all standard. The Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems collection of technologies is optional.

With 110 lbs-ft of torque on tap, cruising the boulevard or interstate feels effortless. The high-performing front and rear suspension with easily adjustable rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride, and the standard Brembo ABS brakes can always safely bring you to a halt.

3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide starts at $21,699 USD / $26,999 CAD.

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $21,699 USD / $26,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
    • Standard Brembo ABS
    • Floorboards
    • Boom!™ Box Gts Infotainment System

Main Specs

  • Engine: 107 ci V-twin
  • Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 855 lbs (388 kg)
  • Seat Height: 25.9 inches (695 mm)

Competitors

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. in x 4.375 in
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Enforcer II Cast Aluminum
Wheels, Rear Type Enforcer II Cast Aluminum
Brakes Front 32 mm, 4-piston fixed
Brakes Rear 32 mm, 4-piston fixed
Tires Front
130/60B19 61H
Tires Rear
BW 180/55B18 80H
Fuel Tank Capacity 6 gal.
Color Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
95.7 in.
Trail 6.8 in.
Rake 26
Wheelbase
64 in
Ground Clearance 5.5 in..
Seat Height
25.9 in.
Weight, As Shipped 820 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Features

Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine

A powerful, cool-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.

Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS

Designed to help prevent the wheels from locking under braking to assist the rider in maintaining control when braking in a straight-line. ABS operates independently on front and rear brakes to keep the wheels rolling and help prevent uncontrolled wheel lock in urgent situations.

BOOM!™ Box GTS Infotainment System

An evolved interface experience that offers a contemporary look, feel and function, with exceptional durability and features designed specifically for motorcycling. Every element is optimized to enhance the rider’s interaction with the bike and connectivity with the world.

Frame-Mounted Shark Nose Fairing

A distinctive, menacing, mile-hungry design that cuts through the wind like no other fairing in the world.

Dual Daymaker® Reflector LED Headlamps

Darkness-defying headlight so you can see and be seen.

Responsive Suspension

High-performing front and rear suspension with easily adjustable rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride.

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Videos

