The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS: The Ultimate Japanese Bagger

The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS is designed with exactly one thing in mind: Elegant day-touring. Powered by a 1,700cc liquid cooled V-twin, 81 HP and 108 lb-ft of torque allow for easy highway rides with the grunt to get you out of any potential situation smoothly. While not as continent-crushing as its brother, the 1700 Voyager, if you do want to take it on longer cruises, it will simply eat up the miles that you feed it.

Since this is a Japanese motorcycle, it comes with everything you’d expect it to, especially being a Kawasaki. Electronic cruise control, built in hard-case saddlebags, dual-zone ABS with unified braking, wide-band radio built in along with AM/FM and optional satellite radio. The seat is plush and comfortable, and the handlebars are raked back perfectly for long distances to be ridden over without any back pain. There are fewer fairings and wind deflectors on the Vaquero than on the Voyager, however for some, that is exactly what they want.

The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS starts at $16,999 USD / $19,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $16,999 USD / $19,799 CAD

$16,999 USD / $19,799 CAD Key Features:

Built in hard-case saddlebags Electronic cruise control Standard dual-zone ABS with unified braking

Main Specs Engine Type: 1,700cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin

1,700cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin Horsepower: 81 HP

81 HP Torque: 108 lb-ft

108 lb-ft Wet Weight : 844 lbs (383 kg) with saddlebags empty

: 844 lbs (383 kg) with saddlebags empty Seat Height: 28.7 inches (7300 mm) Competitors Honda Gold Wing DCT

Harley Davidson Road Glide

Indian Chief Vintage

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 1,700cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin Power 81 hp Bore x Stroke 102.0 x 104.0mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System DFI 42mm Throttle Bodies (2) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed with overdrive and positive neutral finder Final Drive Carbon fiber-reinforced belt CHASSIS Suspension Front 45mm Showa telescopic fork/5.5 in Suspension Rear Swingarm with twin air-assisted shocks, with 4-way rebound damping/3.1 in Brakes Front Dual 300mm discs, dual four-piston calipers, K-ACT II ABS Brakes Rear Single 300mm disc, twin-piston caliper, K-ACT II ABS Tires Front 130/90-16 Tires Rear 170/70-16 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.3 gal Color Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Spark Black ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI w/ Electronic Advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.8 in Overall Width 38.2 in Overall Height 50.8 in Wheelbase 65.6 in Ground Clearance 5.7 in Seat Height 28.7 in Curb Weight 844.5 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 Month Limited Warranty Kawasaki Protection Plus 12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS Features

Electronic Cruise Control Electronic Cruise Control allows a desired speed (engine rpm) to be maintained with the simple press of a button. Once activated, the rider does not have to constantly apply the throttle. This reduces stress on the right hand when traveling long distances, enabling relaxed cruising and contributing to a high level of riding comfort.



Electronic Throttle Valves Kawasaki’s fully electronic throttle actuation system enables the ECU to control the volume of both the fuel (via fuel injectors) and the air (via throttle valves) delivered to the engine. Ideal fuel injection and throttle valve position results in smooth, natural engine response and the ideal engine output. The system also makes a significant contribution to reduced emissions. Electronic throttle valves also enable more precise control of electronic engine management systems like S-KTRC and KTRC, and allow the implementation of electronic systems like KLCM, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, and Electronic Cruise Control.



K-ACT (Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology) ABS At its heart, K-ACT ABS is an advanced anti-lock braking system, designed to keep tires from locking up during braking. But K-ACT ABS was designed to be used on touring models weighing in excess of 300 kg (661 lb) – and that is before adding a passenger and luggage. Complementing its standard ABS function, K-ACT ABS links the front and rear brakes. It monitors the brake force the rider is exerting at both the front and rear, and takes into consideration vehicle speed to ensure highly effective braking while maintaining chassis stability. For example, let’s say the rider pulls on the front brake lever. To keep the bike from pitching forward, the ABS ECU actuates the rear brake (via fluid pumps) to ensure that front-rear balance is maintained. Should the rider push the rear brake pedal, the system actuates the front brake as well to distribute the load more evenly so that the rear wheel does not lock up. Based on the vehicle speed, K-ACT decides the optimum hydraulic pressure to send to each caliper, ensuring that even with a heavy motorcycle, stable braking performance is possible.



2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS Photos

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS Videos

N/A