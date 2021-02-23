The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS: The Ultimate Japanese Bagger
The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS is designed with exactly one thing in mind: Elegant day-touring. Powered by a 1,700cc liquid cooled V-twin, 81 HP and 108 lb-ft of torque allow for easy highway rides with the grunt to get you out of any potential situation smoothly. While not as continent-crushing as its brother, the 1700 Voyager, if you do want to take it on longer cruises, it will simply eat up the miles that you feed it.
Since this is a Japanese motorcycle, it comes with everything you’d expect it to, especially being a Kawasaki. Electronic cruise control, built in hard-case saddlebags, dual-zone ABS with unified braking, wide-band radio built in along with AM/FM and optional satellite radio. The seat is plush and comfortable, and the handlebars are raked back perfectly for long distances to be ridden over without any back pain. There are fewer fairings and wind deflectors on the Vaquero than on the Voyager, however for some, that is exactly what they want.
The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS starts at $16,999 USD / $19,799 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $16,999 USD / $19,799 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Built in hard-case saddlebags
- Electronic cruise control
- Standard dual-zone ABS with unified braking
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 1,700cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin
- Horsepower: 81 HP
- Torque: 108 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 844 lbs (383 kg) with saddlebags empty
- Seat Height: 28.7 inches (7300 mm)
Competitors
- Honda Gold Wing DCT
- Harley Davidson Road Glide
- Indian Chief Vintage
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,700cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 8-valve V-twin
|Power
|81 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|102.0 x 104.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.5:1
|Fuel System
|DFI 42mm Throttle Bodies (2)
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed with overdrive and positive neutral finder
|Final Drive
|Carbon fiber-reinforced belt
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|45mm Showa telescopic fork/5.5 in
|Suspension Rear
|Swingarm with twin air-assisted shocks, with 4-way rebound damping/3.1 in
|Brakes Front
|Dual 300mm discs, dual four-piston calipers, K-ACT II ABS
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 300mm disc, twin-piston caliper, K-ACT II ABS
|Tires Front
|130/90-16
|Tires Rear
|170/70-16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.3 gal
|Color
|
Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Spark Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCBI w/ Electronic Advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.8 in
|Overall Width
|38.2 in
|Overall Height
|50.8 in
|Wheelbase
|65.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.7 in
|Seat Height
|28.7 in
|Curb Weight
|844.5 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 Month Limited Warranty
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS Features
Electronic Cruise Control
Electronic Throttle Valves
Electronic throttle valves also enable more precise control of electronic engine management systems like S-KTRC and KTRC, and allow the implementation of electronic systems like KLCM, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, and Electronic Cruise Control.
K-ACT (Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology) ABS
Complementing its standard ABS function, K-ACT ABS links the front and rear brakes. It monitors the brake force the rider is exerting at both the front and rear, and takes into consideration vehicle speed to ensure highly effective braking while maintaining chassis stability.
For example, let’s say the rider pulls on the front brake lever. To keep the bike from pitching forward, the ABS ECU actuates the rear brake (via fluid pumps) to ensure that front-rear balance is maintained. Should the rider push the rear brake pedal, the system actuates the front brake as well to distribute the load more evenly so that the rear wheel does not lock up. Based on the vehicle speed, K-ACT decides the optimum hydraulic pressure to send to each caliper, ensuring that even with a heavy motorcycle, stable braking performance is possible.
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS Photos
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS Videos
