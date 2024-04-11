Deal of the Week: Over 40% Off Select Cafe Racer Jackets

The cafe racer style doesn’t just apply to bikes—your outfit can also mirror the slick-but-timeless European vibes that inspired this historic moto movement. And with deals over 40% off on select cafe racer jackets at RevZilla this week, it’s easier than ever.

Check out all cafe racer jackets on sale at RevZilla, or scroll down for the ones we’d want in our closets. Gear up and let’s get after it.

REV’IT Restless Jacket

Regular Price: $549.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (45% Off)

This thing looks like something Steve McQueen would wear if he were still riding today. It’s stylish, but don’t worry—it’s also tough as hell, thanks to CE shoulder and elbow armor, plus a cowhide body. You can load a CE 2 back protector in there as well, and they even tossed in a detachable thermal liner. REV’IT thought of just about everything.

REV’IT Coral Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $529.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (43% Off)

Tailored but comfortable, this sleek rig features cowhide construction with PWR stretch material in strategic places to keep it fitted. Seeflex CE 1 armor in the elbows and shoulders provides practical protection, while a detachable thermal liner adds comfort in a range of conditions.

REV’IT Nova Jacket

Regular Price: $649.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (54% Off)

One of our all-time favourites is back on sale again, at more than half-off this week. This jacket has an outer shell of rub off cowhide, giving it a unique texture while still offering plenty of protection in a slide. CE 1 armor comes stock in the shoulders and elbows, there’s room for a CE 2 back protector, and a detachable thermal liner adds climate control capabilities here as well.

Roland Sands Seventy4 Argonne CE Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $320.00, Sale Price: $192.00 (40% Off)

We had to include at least one jacket here that wasn’t from REV’IT, and Roland Sands got the honor. This feature-rich women’s jacket offers the wearer 1.1 mm of full-grain buffalo leather for abrasion protection, plus a mesh main liner so you can wear it confidently even in warmer weather. CE 1 elbow and shoulder armor is included, plus a pocket for a Level 2 back protector, and it even has what Roland Sands calls a “concealed carry pocket” (if that’s something you need).