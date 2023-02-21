Custom Eye Candy: An Electric Zero SR-X Concept

Zero Motorcycles has just partnered up with HUGE Design’s Bill Webb to punt out a one-of-a-kind, smooth-as-butter concept – and considering this bike is the most recent brainchild of Zero’s “Design the Future” development program, we think the streamlined fairings, rotund taillight and dedication to ‘high performance electric’ a fitting aesthetic.

Plus she’s just too dang pretty.

Zero X Bill Webb’s Zero SR/X Concept. Media sourced from Zero’s press release.

This isn’t Bill’s first rodeo when it comes to inspiring cool electric motorcycle projects; the man also contributed to the “Zero SM concept” – a bike that later influenced the birth of Zero’s FXE.

Today, the project’s operative deals in “combining clean lines and disciplined design-detailing with the aggressive stance and raw performance found in modern liter bikes,” with homage paid to the naked bike underneath all the bodywork.

“This bike is an attempt to define a new sub-category for high-performance electric, something between a streetfighter and a track bike,” enthuses Bill himself in Zero’s press release.

“We wanted true sport riders to appreciate the subtle and balanced design approach – modern, futuristic, and clean without sacrificing the raw-performance look and overtly mechanical appeal of high-performance motorcycles.”

The SR-X’s front-heavy design resolves along a streamlined set of fairings, showing off J.Juan brakes, Zero’s ZF75-10 electric motor “and the latest ZF17.3 lithium-ion battery,” as well as Dunlop for rolling duties.

“Working with Bill on the SM concept and FXE over the past few years has led to a great partnership with Huge Design,” adds Brian Wismann, VP of Product Development at Zero.

“When we originally spoke about the SR-X project, I couldn’t wait to see Bill’s clean, structured aesthetic applied to our premium sport platform.”

“The result exceeds expectations and points the way forward for our internal design teams.”

What do you think of Zero X Bill Webb’s SR-X Concept?