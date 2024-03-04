Icons Collection: Meet the 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival

In fine form (and a little earlier than expected), Harley-Davidson has released their new 2024 Icons Collection queen.

Meet Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival, an homage to the Panhead era complete with an updated Milwaukee-Eight® heart, a slash two-color scheme and a starting MSRP of $24,999 USD.

We’re told by Harley’s recent press release that each of these units will celebrate “the 75th anniversary of the 1949 introduction of the Hydra-Glide telescopic front suspension for Harley-Davidson® E and F models.”

Of course, the fact that this is the fourth bike in the Icons Collection means that the Hydra-Glide Revival is a limited model; in plain speak, only 1,750 of these pretties will be made for our good community.

Boo.

Here’s what you’re getting for that $24,999+ price tag.:

Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

A look inside the new 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival

This year, Harley’s given us a Softail® chassis housing their iconic Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin heart capable of 94hp @ 4750rpm and 119ft-lb of yank @ 3000rpm – all breathing through a Screamin’ Eagle® High-Flow air cleaner.

The punt is supported by a telescopic front fork and a mono-shock rear suspension, lit by a full LED system, and decked out with a solo saddle/bags inspired by a custom 1956 FLH.

A 5-inch analog speedometer giving us digital gear, odometer, fuel level, clock, trip, range and tachometer indication – and an aesthetic that harkens back to the classic ‘50s era that first birthed the Hydra-Glide.

Seat height for this two-wheeled babe is a nifty 26.1”, and you’ll be getting 45 miles to the gallon while rolling about on steel laced wheels shod in Dunlop® rubber, all the while showing off a circa-1956 two-tone scheme in “Redline Red” and “Birch White.”

Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

What do you think of Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival?