Fast Filings: Harley-Davidson and the 2025 “Hydra-Glide Revival”

Did you know that Harley-Davidson is working on a refreshed ‘50s model they’re calling the Hydra-Glide Revival?

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung, we now have details on what is almost certainly a new Icon model for Harley-Davidson’s 2025 model year lineup.

A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Heritage Classic 114. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Why is Harley-Davidson making a Hydra-Glide Revival?

As of 2025, it will be three quarters of a century since Harley-Davidson decided to switch to hydraulic telescoping forks (from springer units) for their Hydra-Glide, which was named as such for the 1950 model year.

While the 1950 Hydra-Glide had a rigid rear, we’re expecting Harley to provide some updated back-end Cush for their 2025 refresh.

A view of Harley’s CARB filing, showing a Hydra-Glide Revival in the works. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

What we know so far about the 2025 Hydra-Glide Revival

According to this filing from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the Executive order is under “MY2025 Highway Motorcycles;” as such, we know HD will be aiming for 2025 with this new Hydra-Glide.

We also know that the 2025 Hydra-Glide Revival will carry an update to the original 55 hp, OHV V-twin engine/Schebler carburetor blend (via Hagerty); instead, Harley will be bestowing this bike with the incomparable Milwaukee-Eight 114 heart currently present in Harley’s Heritage Classic 114 and Street Bob 114.

Finally, Dennis believes that this model fits right in with the aesthetic Harley always leaps for when launching an “Icon” model (Motorcycle.com). He backs up his claims with Swiss homologation documents, proving that we will indeed be getting a 2025 “Icons Collection” Hydra-Glide Revival.

A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Heritage Classic 114. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

What to expect for the 2025 Hydra-Glide Revival

Curious what the 2025 Hydra-Glide Revival will rate for specs?

The paperwork shows this bike’s weight to be the same as the Heritage Classic 114, putting the 1,868cc engine’s specs at an estimated ~94hp with ~119lb-ft of yank for kicks and giggles.

What do you think of Harley’s upcoming 2025 Icon Hydra-Glide Revival?