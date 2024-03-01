LiveWire’s 2024 S2 Del Mar is Being Recalled Over Software Issue

LiveWire is recalling an estimated 523 of their 2024 S2 Del Mar models due to software shutting down powertrains (100% of the 2024 batch)

LiveWire will conduct a Firmware-Over-The-Air (FOTA) update

Owners will be notified around or shortly between March 5 and March 12, 2024

Dealers will be notified sometime between February 29 and March 4, 2024.

It seems Harley-Davidson’s electric brainchild has been having a bit of trouble with a software issue.

A view of LiveWire’s S2 Del Mar. Media provided by LiveWire.

What’s wrong with LiveWire’s 2024 S1 Del Mar?

According to the recent NHTSA Safety Recall Report, when the voltage thresholds of the bike’s Vehicle Supervisory Controller (VSC) are exceeded, the entire thing shuts down the powertrain, causing a loss of drive power and increasing the risk of a crash.

While this recall originated from a report back in December of last year, it should be noted that, to date, there have been no reports of injury or accidents related to this recall.

What is LiveWire’s solution to this faulty software behavior?

As of February 2nd, LiveWire has released a Firmware-Over-The-Air (FOTA) update that will fix the problem. The update is available via the the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) of each Del Mar, and it carries different voltage thresholds as well as .

Riders can also roll their Del Mar to their nearest eligible dealership, where the software update can be conducted free of charge.

Expect dealers to be notified sometime between February 29 and March 4, 2024 of this recall, with owners notified around or shortly before March 5th.

Which of LiveWire’s Del Mars have been affected?

100% of the 2024 S2 Del Mar fleet has been affected by this recall. VIN numbers affected are non-sequential and listed below:

Begin: 1HD3GCYB0RB550038

End: 1HD3GCYHXRB550939

What can I do about this recall?

Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do some additional homework, feel free to contact either LiveWire’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

LiveWire Customer Service Telephone #: 885-387-4337 Recall #: 1001 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) Recall #: 24V149 www.nhtsa.gov

Do you know someone who might be affected by this recall?