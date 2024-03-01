LiveWire’s 2024 S2 Del Mar is Being Recalled Over Software Issue

|
It seems Harley-Davidson’s electric brainchild has been having a bit of trouble with a software issue.
What’s wrong with LiveWire’s 2024 S1 Del Mar?
According to the recent NHTSA Safety Recall Report, when the voltage thresholds of the bike’s Vehicle Supervisory Controller (VSC) are exceeded, the entire thing shuts down the powertrain, causing a loss of drive power and increasing the risk of a crash.
While this recall originated from a report back in December of last year, it should be noted that, to date, there have been no reports of injury or accidents related to this recall.
What is LiveWire’s solution to this faulty software behavior?
As of February 2nd, LiveWire has released a Firmware-Over-The-Air (FOTA) update that will fix the problem. The update is available via the the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) of each Del Mar, and it carries different voltage thresholds as well as .
Riders can also roll their Del Mar to their nearest eligible dealership, where the software update can be conducted free of charge.
Expect dealers to be notified sometime between February 29 and March 4, 2024 of this recall, with owners notified around or shortly before March 5th.
Which of LiveWire’s Del Mars have been affected?
100% of the 2024 S2 Del Mar fleet has been affected by this recall. VIN numbers affected are non-sequential and listed below:
Begin: 1HD3GCYB0RB550038
End: 1HD3GCYHXRB550939
What can I do about this recall?
Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do some additional homework, feel free to contact either LiveWire’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:
|
LiveWire Customer Service
Telephone #: 885-387-4337
Recall #: 1001
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
Recall #: 24V149
