Deal of the Week: Over 40% Off Select Spring Riding Shoes

Motorcycle shoes need to be protective, but it also helps when you like the way they look and feel. We’ve all seen riders in goofy footwear, and it kind of just takes a little bit away from the whole “cool” factor. But you don’t have to worry about that, because RevZilla is here with deals over 40% off on some absolutely awesome riding shoes perfect for your two-wheeled adventures this spring.

Here’s all shoes over 40% off at RevZilla—and here’s the list of ones we think are really worth your money:

Merlin Ether Boots

Regular Price: $289.95, Sale Price: $173.97 (40% Off)

D30 armor in a pair of boots this nice-looking? Not a joke. That’s what you get from Merlin. In this case, you also get a waterproof liner for your bad-weather days, synthetic shifter pads to protect the leather, and a CE-rated footbed. Wowza.

Cortech Slayer Shoes

Regular Price: $134.99, Sale Price: $79.99 (41% Off)

Slayer? Slayer! SLAAAAAAAAYEEEEEEEEEEER! Looking like the kind of chucks Jeff Hanneman would have worn onstage in the 1980s, these slick shoes are also surprisingly protective. You get contoured ankle protectors and thermoplastic cups for the heels and toes, plus a layer of genuine leather for slide protection and perforations for airflow. Guitar lessons not included.

TCX Street 3 WP Shoes

Regular Price: $189.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (47% Off)

Okay, calling these “boots” is maybe a little generous—but they certainly offer enough protection to hold their own against bulkier riding footwear. You get a unique midsole that balances rigidity with walking comfort so that you can wear ’em on or off the bike, plus full grain leather for the uppers, a T-Dry waterproof membrane, an oil-resistant sole, and CE-rated protection.

Dainese York Air Women’s Shoes

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $99.95 (50% Off)

We weren’t going to leave out the ladies—in fact, we arguably saved the best for last. These lightweight shoes look great and offer tons of airflow, but still provide the protection you need on your rides. You get rigid ankle inserts to keep your feet in place, a gear shifter guard, rubber soles, and CE II certification. Plus, they’re cute as hell.