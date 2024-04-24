Deal of the Week: Up to 40% Off Select RSD Riding Apparel

Roland Sands Design (RSD) blends style with substance at prices that aren’t cheap—but are reasonable when you consider the quality you’re getting. This week, though, you can get your hands on some select RSD gear for a lot less, thanks to our friends over at RevZilla. They’ve discounted some excellent pieces by up to 40%, and we’ve got the details here.

See all RSD closeouts here or read on for the one’s we’d choose in your position. Here we go:

Hemlock CE Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $750.00, Sale Price: $450.00 (40% Off)

Luxury meets utility. Crafted from ultra-premium, buttery soft leather with a water-resistant finish, this jacket keeps you comfortable even when the skies decide to open up. With waterproof zippers at the cuffs, sleeves, and pockets, plus sealed seams, it’s built to handle whatever the road throws your way.

The satin poly quilted lining feels as good as it looks, keeping you cozy with a touch of class. Safety isn’t overlooked, either—you get top-notch SAS-TEC flex elbow and shoulder armor to keep you covered where it counts.

Wilson CE Jacket

Regular Price: $529.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (43% Off)

This one redefines the classic coach’s jacket for the modern rider. Crafted from a lightweight Nylon/Poly hybrid fabric, you get not only the look but CE rated abrasion resistance as well. It’s all about minimalist protection without the bulk for those warm weather riding days.

Inside, the mesh main liner enhances breathability, keeping you cool as you cruise. This jacket doesn’t skimp on safety either, featuring CE Level 1 elbow and shoulder armor for reliable protection.

Obispo Seventy4 CE Riding Hoody

Regular Price: $649.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (54% Off)

A classic black hoodie that’s as rugged as it is stylish—perfect for quick rides. It’s constructed from a heavy-duty fleece outer shell and fully lined with aramid to stand up to the rough and tumble of the road.

Leather trim on the outer zipper welt, hood lip, and pocket welts adds a refined touch—and the inside features a plush satin quilted lining for enhanced comfort. It packs CE Level 1 elbow and shoulder armor, too.

Petaluma Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $320.00, Sale Price: $192.00 (40% Off)

This women’s garment might look like a trucker jacket, but it’s enhanced with a breathable poly/nylon fabric outer shell and durable 1000D Cordura abrasion zones. Inside, you get a quilted poly satin liner that’s super comfy and packed with pockets, including a waterproof one in the chest.

The Petaluma jacket also includes CE Level 1 SAS-TEC flex armor at the elbows and shoulders for robust protection. Finishing touches like a corduroy collar and practical snap adjustments make it a jacket you’ll want to wear off the bike as well.

Seventy4 Atherton CE Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $320.00, Sale Price: $192.00 (40% Off)

A timeless piece that marries classic 1950s aesthetics with modern protection. Crafted from premium Buffalo leather for slide protection, it also features a stylish perforated collar in the style popularized by the infamous Schott Perfecto and is loaded with just as many practical pockets—including a concealed carry pocket and an interior chest pocket.

You also get a removable quilted liner for a bit of climate control—plus CE Level 1 elbow and shoulder armor. A good deal anytime, and a great one this week.