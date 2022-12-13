I love that this is a trending topic right now.

As of the beginning of November, 25.1% of MV Agusta was acquired by PIERER Mobility, the same parent company that is connected to the likes of KTM, GASGAS, CFMoto and Bajaj.

This news came hot on the heels of GASGAS debuting their factory race team for MotoGP in August – no small feat, considering KTM’s already dominating a great deal of the racing sector.

Naturally, everybody started asking the right questions:

Will MV Agusta debut a team for MotoGP?

An MV Agusta bike on the Moto2 circuit. Media sourced from MV Agusta.

To me, the answer is simple; no – or at least, not right away.

Currently, MV Agusta and Forward Racing continue their collaboration in Moto2 – a category that saw many successes for GASGAS (via MV Agusta); still, PIERER Mobility Group’s CEO, Stefan Pierer, encourages readers to not let go of that dream.

“You can’t rule out anything – but if so, then it would be systematic work, like we do with GASGAS.”

An MV Agusta bike. Media sourced from Cycle News.

Given Austrian brand KTM has a series of young rider training programs with handfuls of eager young riders to try their career on the official circuit, we recommend you stay on your toes.

Drop a comment below letting us know your two cents (who says penny is dead?), and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.