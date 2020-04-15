Bajaj and KTM are Going to Focus on Electric Scooters in 2022

A New Electric Scooter Age Could Dawn

KTM and Bajaj have a partnership and a big focus of that partnership will be electric bikes. Now, new info has come out that says electric scooters will be a major focus for the future of the companies. In a report from the Pierer Mobility Group, the company outlined what was to come.

“As part of a series development project for PTW (“Powered two wheeler”) electric vehicles in the low-voltage range (48 volts), which was developed together with the Indian partner Bajaj, various product variants in the segment of electro scooters will be produced from 2022 under the brands of both partners in the 3 and 10 kW power range,” Stefan Pierer wrote in his introduction.

More and more electric scooters seem to be popping up across Asia, and it only makes sense for KTM and Bajaj to throw their hats in the ring and work together in doing so. Pierer Mobility Group also took over the company Pexco in late 2019 according to Bike Europe. That could mean that there will be various KTM and Bajaj-branded e-bikes on the market in the future. Pierer Mobility Group also took over GasGas (a Spanish trials motorcycle company) not too long ago, so there’s the opportunity for an electric trials bike as well. All of this goes to show that electric bikes will play a much larger role in the coming years.