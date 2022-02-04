I think of all the new launches to come out of EICMA 2021, MV Augusta surprised me the most. In reality, I suppose it shouldn’t have, they want to play in a segment of motorcycles that is hugely popular. What am I talking about? MV Augusta welcomes a pair of Adventure Motorcycles as part of the 2022 model lineup.

The Italian manufacturer not only has a sick new triple in the form of the F3 RR but a couple of very intriguing ADV bikes. At first, I wondered if this could be a reprise of Cagiva, and in a way, they have with the moniker “Lucky Explorer.” The legendary Cagiva Elefant with Lucky Explorer livery of Dakar Rally fame.

Currently, there is not an official release date for these ADV models, just that it will be in 2022.

Read on below and I will share all the MV Agusta lineup for 2022 plus what I can about project Lucky Explorer.

Rush

2022 MV Augusta Rush 1000

From concept to hyper naker reality, the Rush 1000 looks to carry on as it was from last year. Based on a Brutale 1000 RR, MV Agusta basically touched every part of the bike with a level-up wand, creating the limited production Rush.

The 998cc inline-four has been tuned and refined to deliver 208 hp and in race trim 212hp. The chassis matches that of the Brutale 1000 RR, but the Rush is fitted with the best of everything that could be thrown at it. Top-level Öhlins suspension and steering damper, Brembo Stylema brakes, and of course the latest six-axis IMU that ensures every possible electronic riding aid is at your whim. Of course, the TFT display will pair to your phone using MV’s Ride app, and tell you just how exclusive life is on the Rush 1000.

Color: Light/Dark Army Grey Matte

MSRP: $ 40,600 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

Brutale

2022 MV Augusta Brutale Rosso

The muscular, naked Brutale Rosso is back for 2022. In short, it’s a Brutale RR with an exclusive red color scheme and a muted power output. However, there are plenty of minor details that set it apart from its sibling, you just need to be an MV Agusta aficionado to notice them. The surface milling on the profile of the wheel spokes is a prime example of an easily overlooked detail.

Even without the minor details and exclusive Rosso coloring, the Brutale Rosso is an intimidating motorcycle. Powered by a 798cc triple-cylinder engine that produces 110 horsepower and 60.5 lb-ft of peak torque, the Brutale Rosso is a more affordable option for those wanting to buy into the Brutale dream.

Color: Ago Red

MSRP: $13,400 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Brutale RR

It looks menacing from any angle. The RR has been designed for top performance, with improvements to the chassis, electronics, and engine. A dual seat with a new improved-comfort design and a simple, lightweight sub-frame complete this naked wonder.

The heart of the Brutale RR is a potent 798cc triple-cylinder engine that produces an impressive 140 horsepower and 64.1 lb-ft of torque. The Brutale’s performance is complemented with four riding modes, 8-level adjustable traction control, a hydraulic slipper clutch and EAS 2.0 electronic gearbox, its built to turn heads.

Color: Fire Red/Intense Black, Carbon Metallic/Avio Grey, Shock Pearl Red/Avio Grey

MSRP: $17,700 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Brutale 1000 RR

Next, we have the big Brutale. Unlike the others, the 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR features a four-cylinder engine and a larger 998cc displacement. The result is an eye-watering 208 horsepower and 85.9 lb-ft of peak torque—enough to catapult riders to speeds of over 186 mph.

To achieve this kind of performance, the engineers at MV Agusta spared no expense when selecting materials. For example, the engine features titanium con rods, low-friction Asso piston rings, and other advanced features inspired by Formula 1 and MotoGP engineering. MV Agusta boasts that the Brutale 1000 RR’s engine is one of the most advanced inline-four-cylinder engines ever made, and they’ve given the Brutale 1000 RR a price tag that reflects that claim. Understandably.

Color: Matte Metallic Carbon/Mamba Red, Fire Red/Matte Metallic Dark Grey, Matte Metallic Aviation Gray/Dark Grey/ Fluorescent Yellow

MSRP: $33,800 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Brutale 1000 RS

I get it, you love the Brutale 1000 RR but that riding position seems a bit…extreme. No problem MV Agusta raised the bars a bit for you and delivers the Brutale 1000 RS. Ta Da!

Alright, they did do a little more to dial back the extreme settings from 10 to about a 9. The fully adjustable Öhlins suspension is swapped to a slightly softer Marzocchi front fork and a Sachs rear shock. Otherwise, the heartbeat 1000cc 208hp beast remains alive and well.

Color: Ago Red/Matte Metallic Dark Grey, Magnum Silver/Matte Metallic Dark Grey

MSRP: $26,600 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring

When a regular Brutale 1000 RR is too pedestrian what do you do? You get rid of as much weight as possible. Because less weight means braking is more effective and you can change direction faster. The most extreme Brutale ever boasts dynamic performance never achieved before, thanks to a series of improvements focused on the chassis and the technical features, including full carbon wheels developed with BST.

Simply put, this is the mind-boggling Brutale.

Color: Unique Nürburgring Livery

MSRP: $41,700 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

Dragster

2022 MV Augusta Dragster Rosso

If you’re looking for an entry-level Dragster, then the MV Agusta Dragster Rosso is a perfect choice. Like other Rosso branded MV Agusta motorcycles, the Dragster Rosso features exclusive styling and subtle aesthetic changes, along with restricted performance and a reduced price tag. The reduction in performance isn’t drastic, and it helps to keep MV Agusta motorcycles accessible at the same time. A win-win for all.

The 2022 Dragster Rosso comes equipped with the same 798cc triple-cylinder engine found on the Brutale and other Dragster models, but with a revised tune for a different power spread. The peak power is now capped at 110 horsepower, with peak torque tuned down to 61.2 lb-ft. A perfect entry-level exotic.

Color: Matte Ago Red

MSRP: $N/A USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Dragster RR

The MV Agusta Dragster RR shares 99% of the same DNA as the brand’s Brutale line, but there are some noticeable differences. For starters, the Brutale is more of a naked bike, while the Dragster is decidedly more street fighter. Both are exceptional motorcycles, but the Dragster carries more attitude. It’s a sharp, responsive, and powerful motorcycle designed for precision hooning.

The Dragster draws power from MV Agusta’s standard 798cc triple-cylinder engine, producing 140 horsepower and 64.2 lb-ft of peak torque. It’s a powerful and sophisticated streetfighter that comes equipped with full Ride-by-Wire tech, 8 adjustable levels of traction control, and advanced Bosch ABS. And the price isn’t as unreasonable as you’d think.

Color: Matte Magnum Silver/Matte Metallic Dark Grey, Matte Magnum Avio/Matte Metallic Dark Grey

MSRP: $20,400 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Dragster RR SCS

The Dragster range also gets access to MV Agusta’s innovative Smart Clutch System 2.0 with the Dragster RR SCS model. The SCS system provides easy up and down quick-shifting without the use of the clutch lever. The result is effortless control and faster acceleration. It’s the ideal addition to an already impressive motorcycle, specifically aimed at riders who value performance over everything else.

The rest of the Dragster RR SCS remains the same as the standard Dragster. The engine is the same 798cc inline three-cylinder engine that produces a potent 140 horsepower and 64.2 lb-ft of peak torque, wrapped in a technologically advanced and supremely beautiful, muscular chassis. Plus for 2022 there are some great new colorways.

Color: Metallic Pearl Yellow Gloss, Fire Red Gloss, Matte Magnum Avio

MSRP: $20,900 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Dragster RC SCS

The last model in the Dragster line is the range-topping Dragster RC SCS, and it also sees little change from last years model. As you can guess from the name, it features MV Agusta’s exclusive Smart Clutch System 2.0 (SCS) technology, but there’s more to it than a fancy quick-shifter. The other important letters in the name stand for Reparto Corse—MV Agusta’s racing department.

Aside from the impressive 798cc 140 horsepower triple-cylinder engine, special Reparto Corse extras include a specially developed SC-Project exhaust, ECU control unit, beautiful forged aluminum wheels, and an all-new livery. If you’re looking for a street fighter with real racing DNA, this is the bike for you.

Color: Ago Silver/Glossy Black/Ago Red

MSRP: $23,600 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

Turismo Veloce

2022 MV Augusta Turismo Veloce Rosso

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso is the last of the Rosso-branded models in the 2022 MV Agusta line-up. Like the other models mentioned above, the Turismo Veloce Rosso has been designed as an entry-level version of the Sport Touring models.

Like the rest of the range, the Turismo Veloce Rosso draws power from MV Agusta’s 798cc three-cylinder, 4-stroke, 12 valve engine. Power figures remain the same, with an output of 110 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque. For those looking for a diet Turismo Veloce but with all of the calories, the Veloce Rosso is worthy of your attention.

Color: Ago Red

MSRP: $N/A USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Turismo Veloce Lusso

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso (Luxury) offers some valuable upgrades over the Rosso model, the key change being the suspension. Fitted with a semi-active Sachs suspension managed by MV Agusta’s Chassis Stability Control software. To ensure you always have your Lusso, it comes standard with a satellite-aided anti-theft system.

Like the rest of the range, the Turismo Veloce Lusso draws power from MV Agusta’s 798cc three-cylinder, 4-stroke, 12 valve engine. Power figures remain the same, with an output of 110 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque. The Lusso is unique and a very compelling offering as an 800cc Sport Touring machine.

Color: Fire Red/Matte Metallic Dark Grey, Grey Graphite/Matte Metallic Dark Grey

MSRP: $20,400 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS

Next up, we have the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS. As you can probably guess by the “SCS” designation, this model is the same as the standard Turismo Veloce Lusso, but with the addition of Smart Clutch System 2.0 technology. Fun fact: to easily spot the difference between an SCS-equipped MV Agusta and a regular mode, just check for the transparent clutch cover on the side.

Aside from the powerful 798cc three-cylinder engine that produces 110 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque, the Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS also features advanced Ride-by-Wire, four engine maps, 8-levels of traction control, and more. Dubbed “the smart tourer” by MV Agusta, it’s a great choice for those looking for touring practicalities but with high-performance riding aids.

Color: Fire Red/Matte Metallic Dark Grey, Grey Graphite/Matte Metallic Dark Grey, Metallic Carbon Black Gloss

MSRP: $22,500 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS

The last model in the Turismo Veloce line-up is the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS. What elevates this above the other models is the fact that it has been given the all-important Reparto Corse racing treatment. It also features MV Agusta’s proprietary Smart Clutch System 2.0 technology too.

Reparto Corse additions include carbon fiber parts, F4-derived forged aluminum racing wheels, and a unique Reparto Corse graphics scheme. The engine remains unfettered and remains the same 110 horsepower and 59 lb-ft 798cc triple-cylinder unit.

Color: Ago Silver/Glossy Black/Ago Red

MSRP: $24,700 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

F3

2022 MV Augusta Rosso

As the newest addition to the “Rosso” line, the F3 Rosso is indeed the “aristocracy to speed.” With 147hp the MV Agusta 3-cylinder makes it one of the most powerful 800cc engines in this category.

Wrapped in fresh and stunning aero-tuned bodywork, the new package is fully controlled thanks to an all-new and advanced IMU with four maps for Torque Control and Traction Control with eight levels of intervention. Naturally, it all works in harmony with lean angle sensors and front lift control. In short, you won’t stop smiling and screaming inside your helmet as you quick shift up and down thru the gears.

Color: Ago Red

MSRP: $17,200 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta RR

The quest for those last little bits of performance, of downforce, is what the RR represents. The pursuit of the maximum. The 798cc 3-cylinder engine in 147hp tune is the same as the Rosso, it is in the aero that everything changes. Gaining 8kg of downforce at 240km/h over the Rosso meant a weight increase. This was offset thanks to substantial carbon fiber use in the fairing that increase flow to the radiator and over the new winglets. The RR also gets a lighter rear wheel, saving around 400g, resulting in the RR and Rosso both having the same 173kg ‘dry’ weight.

Yes, it is a substantial price jump, but the slightly increased track performance or just the bragging rights may make it worthwhile.

Color: Surreal White Gloss/Mamba Red Gloss, Matte Fire Red/Matte Metallic Dark Grey

MSRP: $22,900 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

Superveloce

2022 MV Augusta Superveloce 800

MV Agusta’s Superveloce 800 is a neo-retro superbike that fuses MV Agusta’s cutting-edge technology with the brand’s historic racing heritage. Ever since it was first debuted in Milan, the model has been a success.

Sharing the 798cc 3-cylinder engine tuned like the F3 models for 147hp, the Superveloce also shares the same race-inspired technology to keep your wheels turning. For 2022 some fresh colorways are added.

Color: Pearl Metallic Yellow, Ago Red, with a choice of Black or Gold frame

MSRP: $21,600 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Superveloce S

The new MV Superveloce S takes attention to detail to the extreme. Adding classic racing details to the standard Superveloce 800, like spoke wheels which are an elegant tribute to the bikes of the past, but with the efficiency and weight of a modern wheel. The Alcantara saddle adds further elegance to a bike that is already a pinnacle of style and design.

The 798cc straight-three engine matches the rest of the lineup, but the S is truly all about the Style because the speed is a given. Two colorways are available, as is a special “Race Kit.”

Color: Metallic Carbon Black Gloss/ Surreal White Matte Gold

MSRP: $24,600 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

2022 MV Augusta Superveloce Ago

All the goodness of the Superveloce, in a livery to honor Giacomo “Mino” Agostini. In a special tribute to MV Agusta’s iconic GP rider, a limited run of 311 units representing his 311 victories will feature the unique Red and Silver paint scheme plus high-performance upgrades.

A fully electronically Öhlins suspension, controlling the amazing wire-spoked wheels that offer an homage to the race wheels of the past but are very modern hoops. Most of the bodywork is Carbon Fiber, and to complete the look are the Alcantara seat covering and of course “Ago’s” red grips.

Color: Matte Fire Red/Matte SV Ago Magnum Silver/Matte Ago Yellow

MSRP: $33,500 USD

Info @ MV Agusta

Lucky Explorer Project

2022 MV Augusta Lucky 5.5 and 9.5

Riding in the most famous off-road race in the world, Edi Orioli took home the Championship in both 1990 and 1994 aboard a Caviga Elefant. No MV Agusta is looking to capitalize on that history with a pair of all-new Adventure bikes.

MV Agusta partnered with QJ Motors from China to develop these two unique machines, and though they share a banner they are different machines completely.

The 5.5 appears to be targeted at newer riders or those seeking middle-weight power. Featuring a 554cc Parallel Twin making a claimed 47hp, an adjustable KYB suspension controlling a 19” front and 17” rear wheel, and a ground clearance of a bit over 8 inches. A full Brembo brake system takes care of the stopping power and items like the TFT screen from the existing MV Agusta parts shelf lead me to expect this entire Lucky 5.5 package should be quite capable.

Now the 9.5 model is a whole other animal. MV Agusta developed a new 931cc inline-Triple with a claimed 123hp at 10,000 rpm and 75.2 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm. The spec sheet shows the 9.5 will include MV Agustas SCS (Smart Clutch System) connected to a Cyborg electro actuated gearbox + Electronic quick shift MV EAS (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down).

Front and rear finds a Sachs Electronic Suspension, and the 9.5 has a long list of standard features; TFT 7” Full HD Dashboard – Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity – Cruise control – Launch control – 8 level Traction Control- GPS sensor – Immobilizer – Full led headlight with DRL and bending function – Full led tail light – Fog light – MV Ride app with turn by turn navigation system, engine and vehicle setup functions.

Finishing it all off are the 21” Front and 18” rear wheel combo with Brembos Stylema brakes.

Despite being very different bikes they will share Cagiva Elefant rally-inspired liveries. As soon as we hear of a release date, we will update you all.