PIERER Mobility Adds Two KTM Seats to the MV Agusta Table

In early November, PIERER Mobility AG announced they would be moving to acquire a 25.1% stake in MV Agusta’s equity.

Today, we now see the move cost KTM’s parent company €30 million in capital increase – a price that seems to have been just right for the transaction, considering how happy both parties are now that the deal has been sealed for the records.

A rider enjoys an MV Agusta motorcycle on a set of twists. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

“I am excited about this important agreement, and delighted to welcome KTM AG, Europe’s leading powered two-wheeler manufacturer, into the MV Agusta family,” enthuses Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. in a report from Motorcycle.com.

“Driven by our shared vision of excellence, the principal goals of our alliance will be the consolidation of our core business and the production of high- performance motorcycles in the premium segment.”

As of today, two extra chairs have been removed from their proverbial bubble wrap to house the cabooses of two members of KTM’s senior management team and join the MV Agusta board.

Wondering what’s slotted for Agusta’s future?

KTM AG’s headquarters. Media sourced from KTM AG.

Based on the cross-manufacturing deal deets (and the nature of KTM), we’re thinking quality bikes will be one of the goals…the big focus being ease of distribution.

Since KTM’s distributors are scattered across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, ADVPulse tells us that MV Agusta will now have wider access. Promotion and customer service will be handled by KTM AG, who will purportedly “create a dedicated US-based legal entity which will be in charge of all MV Agusta operations in North America.”

The MV Agusta Brutale. Media sourced from Ultimate Motorcycling.

In short, MV Agusta’s about to get access to a whole new boatload of clientele – and we’re here for it.

Stay tuned, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.