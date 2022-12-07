2022 FIM Awards: KTM Celebrates 333 World Titles

This year was insane for the two-wheeled racing industry.

With Yamaha racer Fabio Quartararo defending the 2021 MotoGP World Championship and more than one Ducati team securing other GP titles (constructor’s championship, team championship and rider championship), it’s no real surprise that we had seven riders and five manufacturers with Grand Prix medals to bite into for the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony.

KTM celebrating their 333 World titles at the 2022 FIM Awards. Media sourced from KTM.

Up there with the best of them at the ceremony was KTM, whose Red Bull Factory Racing team stepped up for 2nd place in MotoGP.

As if that weren’t impressive enough, KTM also picked up an impressive six gold plates in other FIM categories:

FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion (Tom Vialle)

FIM Hard Enduro World Champion (Manuel Lettenbichler)

FIM Flat Track World Champion (Gerard Bailo)

FIM Moto2 World Champion (Augusto Fernandez)

“The brand was also honored with two Manufacturers’ titles in the FIM EnduroGP and FIM Enduro2 World Championships; the latter earnt thanks to the skills of Josep Garcia, who was victorious at the FIM International Six Days Enduro in France.”

This year’s successes spell out a unified 333 titles for Team Orange; a big, fat congrats from the wBW team, and looking forward to seeing what the Austrians bring next to the table (especially given their recent doings with CFMoto)!

