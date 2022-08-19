MotoGP: A New Factory Race Team for 2023

MotoGP’s getting a new team to set rubber to the circuit for 2023!

According to MotoGP, GASGAS and Tech3 are teaming up to create the GASGAS Factory Racing Team.

Naturally, the first rider chosen to ride for the team is Pol Espargaro, a Tech3 racer who also spent time with KTM before being taken on by her sister brand.

A view of MotoGP’s newest team for 2023. Media sourced from MotoGP.

“If you remember well, a few years ago, there was a young man, a Moto2™ World Champion, that joined the MotoGP™ class with Tech3,” enthuses Herve Poncharal, GASGAS Team Manager.

“His name is Pol Espargaro. We had a great few years together when we started, we discovered the MotoGP™ class together, and I have always said that Pol is a real fighter, Pol was a key player in the Pierer Mobility KTM MotoGP™ programme, and I’m delighted to announce he is back in the family.”

“[The GASGAS Factory Racing Team] will be the sixth brand in MotoGP for 2023 but has already boosted its presence with Grand Prix victories and podium appearances in Moto3 and Moto2 in the last two seasons thanks to the excellence of the GASGAS Aspar team,” adds the MotoGP report.

Keep in mind; while the news comes as a welcome additive to the morning’s caffeine hit, the GASGAS Factory Racing Team will have their work cut out for them before they’re eligible for concession status.

Using RC16’s under a new GASGAS label could potentially have the party required to recognize the machines as KTM’s units (as per KTM’s exercises in the past with Moto2 and Moto3 teams); regardless, with gossip hinting that the second rider could be Tech3’s own Remy Gardner, we’re looking at a stellar lineup for next year’s efforts.

What do you think?