KTM’s 2023 790 Adventure to be Built in China by CFMoto

Hard on the heels of the 2023 890 Adventure’s refresh comes an announcement from KTM on the comeback of their 790 Adventure, now to be produced in China by Zhejiang Chunfeng Power Co., Ltd., or CFMoto.

The (rather controversial) news accompanies what we already knew: that KTM has, in turn, become the official distributor for CFMoto’s machines in the UK and Ireland; and that the Austrians had been working on middleweight bikes with CFMoto as far back as 2020.

It’s no real surprise, then, that KTM’s side of the equation means making use of the cream that such a massive crop has to offer.

Question is, how does she ride?

KTM’s 2023 790 Adventure, which will be manufactured in China by CFMoto. Media sourced from KTM.

“The 2023 KTM 790 Adventure was re-designed and redrafted in Mattighofen, Austria but the production run will be carried out by KTM’s close and potent partner, CFMOTO, with their first-class facilities in China and to the highest standard,” says KTM through a press statement (via MotoPinas).

For 2023, we’re told KTM’s 790 Adventure will show off a Euro5-happy LC8 heart, as well as reworked fairings, a newer TFT menu, Pirelli Scorpion STR Rally rubber for the tough stuff.

What do you think?

