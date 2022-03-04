LiveWire: Bike Sale Predictions Shoot to 101,000 Despite Limbo-Low 2021 Figures

In line with the major about-face that has been the norm for Harley-Davidson these past few years, comes a set of eyebrow-raising predictions for their EV brand, LiveWire – and despite only selling 387 EV machines in 2021, they’re anticipating a mad hop-skip-and-leap into six-digit territory in the next half-decade for the electric brand.

This is an interesting turn of events, especially given the slowing performance figures in sales for the ONE. Why is Harley guesstimating such sky-high figures when their ONE-and-only faces limbo-low sales specs for the recent year?

VisorDown states that H-D definitely anticipated a tough market when they decided to release a top-shelf electric motorcycle into a burgeoning EV space whose technology has been developing almost faster than brands (and regulations) can keep up.

Still, those numbers have to come from SOMEWHERE – and the answer may very well lie in the new Arrow platform that will soon be launched.

Keep in mind, the ONE is a luxury machine – a unit designed to sell to the populace that H-D knows what they’re doing when it comes to creating clean emission motorcycles. With the launch of the Arrow platform, we are not only looking at several bikes that will be compatible with a (hopefully durable) system, but they will also sport budget-friendly price tags.

Ideally, cheaper bikes from a luxury (EV) brand mean more bike sales, hence the six-digit bar on H-D’s docket.

Above all else, Harley-Davidson is an iconic brand determined to stay in the motorcycle community despite the lower emission compliance and higher gas prices. The figures seem in line with Harley’s plans to phase out of fossil fuel in the next fifteen years, though everything will hinge on the success of the Arrow platform (made easier by a few partnerships made along the way).

Stay posted on that investor presentation for both H-D and LiveWire that is slotted for May, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.