Hands-On Review: Voss 989 Moto-V Full Face Helmet

Breakdown Voss looks to dominate the entry-level market with their 989 Moto-V full-face helmet. This competitively priced lid offers riders numerous features for both comfort and convenience. The shell is made out of a high-strength polycarbonate for an exceptionally light and protective finish. The 989 Moto-V is bound to turn heads with its numerous spectacular helmet wraps in vibrant blues, pinks, purples and more. Visibility and ventilation are the 989 Moto-V’s strong suit, but updated certifications are required to bring this helmet up to ECE 22.06 safety standards. Build Quality 90 Fit & Comfort 80 Protection 75 Airflow & Ventilation 85 Value for Money 90 Pros Adjustable chin, head, and rear exhaust work tirelessly to vent the helmet Extremely wide field of view Spot-on aerodynamics effectively combat wind turbulence Pinlock 70 insert included in each purchase Design options are nothing short of spectacular Polycarbonate shell is very light Ratchet strap chin strap for quick fastening and removal Cons DOT FMSVV 218 certified only Only 1 face shield is included in your purchase Top vents can make a whistling noise at certain angles/speeds The 989 Moto-V fits narrow in the face and may not be suitable for riders with a round face 84 Buy Now VOSS Helmets USA

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is my summary on the Voss 989 Moto-V

The Voss 989 Moto-V retails for 239.99 USD

The 989 Moto-V is Voss’s top-of-the-line full-face helmet with more premium features over the 988 Moto-1

DOT FMVSS 218 certified

Impressive array of colors and design options available

The Voss 989 Moto-V is made out of a lightweight, high-strength polycarbonate shell

The 989 Moto-V is an intermediate oval head shape with 6 different sizes (XS-XXL). At the time of writing, it is available in 11 different colors/designs.

The 989 Moto-V has a narrow profile and may not be suitable for riders with a rounder face

The cheek pads are very dense and can apply a lot of pressure on the TMJ depending on your facial structure

Very comfortable helmet to wear with exceptional aerodynamics to prevent wind turbulence and helmet lift

The helmet has a very wide FOV for an immersive and unobstructed riding experience

Fully adjustable intake vents on the chin and top of the head, as well as an adjustable rear exhaust, provide excellent airflow.

The 989 Moto-V has lots of features such as an internal drop-down sun visor, speaker-ready pockets, a quick-release face shield mechanism, a moisture-wicking liner, and more

Hard-to-beat value considering this helmet is priced under $300

Not Your Typical Entry-Level Helmet

As a reviewer, there are two things I’m always on the lookout for:

Innovative and unique products Helmets

I love helmets. Call me a hoarder, but as a gear reviewer, I cannot get enough of them. Aside from being the most essential, helmets are always packed with neat features and are interesting to review time and time again.

Even though I ride a cruiser, I will only ride in a full-face helmet. Safety is number one, and with modern-day technology, there’s really no reason not to wear a full-face helmet, but to each their own!

To start off the 2024 riding season, I reached out to Voss for a potential collaboration. To my delight, they agreed and sent me a sample of their 989 Moto-V Full Face helmet in the brilliant White Rei wrap.

At the time of writing, the Moto-V is their most expensive line of helmets (but not for long… hint, hint). It narrowly beats out the Moto-1 line by $20 (extras not included). It’s currently offered in 9 different colorways/designs, with numerous add-ons available, but more on that later!

Long story short – the 989 Moto-V is not your typical entry-level helmet and you’re going to want to find out why. Continue reading for more!

989 Moto-V First Impressions

To be honest, I’m not sure what I was expecting, but it certainly wasn’t what I had received.

My initial impression of the 989 Moto-V was extremely positive. I was impressed with how detailed the helmet wrap looked, how light the helmet was, and how many features were included in a helmet that price point suggests it’s entry-level.

What’s particularly nice about this helmet is that the Pinlock 70 lens comes included! Perhaps I’ve just been riding in overpriced helmets up until now? Either way, The 989 Moto-V had captivated my interest and I was excited to ride in it.

Who is Voss?

After nearly 7 years from their last review on webBikeWorld, we’ve partnered up with Voss to review not 1, but 2 of their helmets this year.

Voss is a brand originating out of the Pacific Northwest with the goal of bringing riders price-point value. They are known for their feature-packed helmets at a competitive price point, all the while delivering on safety, comfort, and durability.

Their line of helmets includes full-face, dual-sport, ¾ helmets, modular helmets, half helmets, and motocross helmets. Each design is said to be inspired by the landscape in which they originate that guarantees nothing but uniqueness.

989 Moto-V vs. 988 Moto-1

As I previously mentioned, the 989 Moto-V is Voss’s most expensive line of helmets at the time of writing. After that is the 988 Moto-1 line which is approximately $20 cheaper before considering any accessories or add-ons.

While the majority of the functionality of these two helmets is the same, there are a few distinct differences between the two in terms of shape and performance features.

For starters, the 989 has a more aggressive shape to reduce wind turbulence. Because of this, it fits slightly narrower in the face than the 988, making it a better choice for riders with a skinnier face. It also ships with a Pinlock 70 insert, while the 988 does not.

Voss considers the 988 to be their non-premium full-face model, with a slightly smaller shell, less dense comfort padding, and does not include a Pinlock 70 in your purchase.

Build, Quality & Design

First things first, can we take a moment to appreciate the design options available on the 989 Moto-V?

I love that they’ve released some truly spectacular, vibrant, and encapturing designs for riders who don’t mind a bit of color, while still maintaining a fair balance of classic, muted options for those who prefer to be incognito.

For this review, Ashley at Voss sent me the White Rei. Originally, I had asked for a matte black or matte white as it better suited my style. But, after a few rides and looking back at the photos I took, I’m glad she ignored my request!

The helmet wrap is truly unique and a head-turner. It may look a bit out of place on a Harley, but if someone’s taking the time to analyze it and make judgments, that means they’ve seen me, know where I am on the road, and thus it’s done its job.

I took a knife to the helmet, because why not, right? The blade sliced through the wrap (obviously), but what happened next is what impressed me; a whole lot of nothing!

I expected the wrap to begin to peel at the edges of the cut, and slowly debond from the shell, but absolutely nothing happened. This was a huge win in my books, as the knife I used was meant to simulate a rock that is ever-so-commonly shot from beneath a car tire on the street.

Underneath the graphic wrap is a high-strength polycarbonate shell to protect your noggin. Helmets made out of this thermoplastic tend to be light, very flexible, and shatter-resistant. While I can’t speak for the impact strength of the helmet (knock on wood I haven’t had to test that part!), I can attest that this helmet is very light.

As per the manufacturer, the helmet weighs approximately 1650 grams. On my scale, it came in just under 1850 grams, however, it’s important to note that I have the Cardo Packtalk Neo installed on the helmet.

Out of curiosity, I weighed my Scorpion Covert FX as well. While the manufacturer claims it only weighs 1348 grams, I got a reading of 1732 grams with the exact same Cardo unit installed. Just some food for thought!

In terms of quality, I have zero concerns. Unlike my Ruroc testing, the helmet performed as it should the entire time. If you recall, my Ruroc units had numerous issues such as broken liner inserts, broken integrated speaker outlets, shifting foam, etc. With the 989 Moto-V, I experience nothing but smooth riding!

Build, Quality & Design Rating – 90%

I’m giving the 989 Moto-V an almost perfect score for the build, quality, and design of this helmet. Am I easily impressed? Perhaps. Call it what you will, but I’m unable to come up with any criticism for this category.

The only reason that I’m not giving this helmet a perfect score is that I personally favor carbon fiber shells due to their extreme lightweight and unmatched safety properties. If you prefer carbon fiber helmets as well, be sure to check out our Best Carbon Fiber Helmets list of 2024.

Otherwise, be sure to flood Voss’s inbox with requests for a carbon fiber model! I know that I sure as hell will be.

Size, Fit & Comfort

The 989 Moto-V is available in 6 different sizes ranging from X-Small to 2XL.

I found the fit of the 989 Moto-V to be pretty standard. I asked for my typical medium and it fit me nearly perfectly. Unlike the ATLAS 4.0 Street, the Voss size chart was accurate to how their helmets fit.

The helmet fit snugly, with the neck roll and cheek pads applying gentle pressure in all the right places, but at times that pressure was too strong. Towards the end of each ride, I would begin to notice my jaw getting sore and beginning to ache. While I wouldn’t consider myself to have a round face, I believe the 989 Moto-V is too narrow for me and as such was putting pressure on my TMJ.

The 989 Moto-V fits an Intermediate Oval head shape. No surprises there as that is the most common head shape. If you’re unsure about what’ll best fit you, be sure to reference our Helmet Buying Guide here.

Comfortable, Even in Extreme Heat

Aside from the eventual jawache, the 989 Moto-V was extremely comfortable to wear. I attribute a large portion of the comfort of this helmet to its aerodynamic shape, as well as it’s ventilation.

After riding in the Ruroc ATLAS 4.0 Street, the 989 Moto-V had a refreshing feel to it. The aerodynamics of this helmet are far superior, and I experienced far less wind turbulence. This didn’t come as much of a surprise to me as just looking at the helmet I could tell it had much less of a bobble-head shape to it.

Another factor working in its favor was how light it was. I touched on this briefly earlier, but the lightweight shell made a noticeable difference in terms of comfort. I’m excited to see if they can come out with a model even lighter. Perhaps in carbon fiber?

Last, but certainly not least, the powerful combination of ventilation and moisture-wicking comfort liner was more than welcome. I spent a few days during this review riding in temperatures well above 100, and if it wasn’t for that god-sent airflow, I’d have been literally dying.

Size, Fit & Comfort Rating – 80%

Overall, the Voss 989 Moto-V is getting a solid score from me in regard to the size, fit and comfort of the helmet! My only concern with it is the ache that I experience in my jaw after riding in it for a prolonged period.

While Voss admits that the 989 Moto-V has a narrower shape to it than the 988 line, this wasn’t abundantly clear to me until I had asked them for the main differences between the two. Nonetheless, I’d love to see any option to purchase thinner, or less dense, cheek pads to help combat this issue.

Protection – 75%

Arguably the most important factor when it comes to helmets is the protection rating. After all, it’s the sole reason you’re wearing one in the first place.

Many different certifications exist to confirm that helmets meet defined safety standards. To pass, the helmet must pass a series of tests. Depending on the certification, the tests will become more or less intensive.

As a consumer, you can reference each standard to determine the safety factor of the helmet. Standards include, but are not limited to:

I’ve included links to more information on each standard for your reference.

In the world of motorcycle helmets, DOT is the minimum for a helmet to be street-legal, with ECE and Snell certifications being the sought-after safety standards. Unfortunately, the 989 Moto-V only meets DOT FMVSS 218 standards.

Don’t get me wrong – this doesn’t mean the helmet is not safe. In fact, the 989 meets the ECE 22.05 standard, but Voss chose to remove that label from their website/helmets due to the standard being out of date, as well as other labeling requirements (as per Voss).

For a better protection rating, I’d love to see Voss receive certification for the new ECE 22.06 standard and show that their helmets are capable of protecting our noggins and performing to a higher degree of safety!

To explore more full-face helmets, be sure to check out our Best Full-Face Helmet list for 2024.

Visibility & Ventilation

Here is where the 989 Moto-V really shines! Visibility and ventilation are two of this helmet’s strongest attributes, with not a whole lot to complain about!

Visibility

For starters, the eye-port is fairly large and provides a wide, unobstructed view. Looking straight ahead, I can only just see the top of the chin bar in my peripheral vision. Impressively, I’m unable to see the sides of the eye-port unless I turn my eyes in that direction.

Like I had previously mentioned, a Pinlock 70 Anti-Log Lens is included with each purchase of the 989 Moto-V. This is almost essential for any full-face helmet to prevent fogging, and I love that it’s included considering the competitive price point. However, it should be noted that only a clear face shield is included in your purchase.

The wide-vision spring-loaded face shield has multiple opening positions allowing you to control airflow in through the eye-port. The positions are stiff and the face shield did not waver, even at high speeds. On those 100+ days of having the face shield open, just a hair was damn near essential.

Another positive feature of the visibility of this helmet was the internal visor system. I’ll touch more on this feature later, but I will admit it was a first for me and certainly a surprise on an entry-level lid.

Ventilation

Ventilation is probably the first thing I make note of when testing out a new helmet. There’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re suffocating in a hot, uncomfortable helmet. With the Voss 989 Moto-V, this was not a concern for me.

On the chin bar is a wide triangular-shaped chin vent that follows the aerodynamic curvature of the helmet. It performed exceptionally at capturing air and forcing it into the helmet, with the option of closing it on a cooler day. Unlike conventional chin vents that blow directly onto you, Voss opted to have this vent redirected up into the face shield.

At low speeds, the redirected air didn’t flow into the helmet strong enough for me to physically feel it on my face. On the other hand, at high speeds, a definitive wave of air bounced off the shield and across my entire face.

On the top of the helmet are two intake vents that bring cool air across the top of your head and down the back of your neck. Much like the chin vent, these intake vents were capable of being closed as well.

On the back of the helmet was something I hadn’t come across before in my previous reviews. The rear exhaust had the option of being closed! Before this helmet, I had only seen rear exhaust ports that were open at all times. This was neat as I could almost entirely cut off the airflow into the helmet at any given time by toggling the intake vents and the exhaust!

Unfortunately, when it comes to ventilation, not everything was positive. My first concern was with the opening of the intake vents. I almost immediately noticed that the vents did not have a mesh liner or other sort of obstruction to prevent debris from entering them

The thought of a bug entering the vent and becoming trapped inside my helmet while I was riding was not a pleasant one. Perhaps that’s a nightmare unique to me due to the several wasps I’ve had get trapped in the collar of my jacket, followed by a stinging frenzy at 60+ mph.

Secondly, I found the intake vents on the top of the helmet to be its main source of noise. As one would expect, wind noise was increased when the vents were open. That in itself is not an issue. The problem at hand has to do with the overall aerodynamics of the vent.

In certain positions, the intake vents create a whistling noise. It was easy to recreate this noise in an upright position, as opposed to slightly tucked behind my fairing. While I was able to manage it, other bikes/riding positions may not.

Visibility & Ventilation Rating – 85%

As I’ve said, visibility and ventilation are the 989 Moto-V’s strongest points!

Even though the face shield release mechanism was difficult to operate, once I had changed out the clear visor for the dark, I was thoroughly impressed! The included Pinlock 70 was a nice addition and the large unobstructed view removed the claustrophobic factor of a full-face helmet.

The drop-down sun visor was a first for me and definitely something I’ll be looking for in future purchases. As someone who doesn’t ride in glasses/sunglasses, it was great having the additional tinted lens for bright, sunny days.

In terms of ventilation, the complaints I made previously are trivial. I’m not a big stickler when it comes to road noise. I’m riding a motorcycle, not driving an SUV. If I was afraid of a bit of road noise, I shouldn’t be riding anyway. Besides – you should always ride in earplugs, so this is a moot point!

As for the vent openings, a simple inner mesh liner is all that’s required to prevent debris from entering. While it’s highly unlikely for something to enter such a small gap, it is possible! In my opinion, the peace of mind from having those vents closed would be worth the small price for a liner, should Voss decide to carry that cost forward.

Features – 85%

Now for the fun bit!

The 989 Moto-V has a surprising number of features built into it. While it is Voss’s top-of-the-line helmet at the time of writing, it’s priced as an entry-level lid. To include some of these features under $300 is almost unheard of, and definitely something to take into consideration when weighing multiple options.

For starters, let’s discuss the drop-down visor I mentioned earlier. On a scorching hot summer day, being able to open your face shield yet still protect your eyes is invaluable. Even if it’s only while stopped, the drop-down visor was a huge plus.

On the side of the helmet is a slider that operates the visor. Unfortunately, it is on the same side of the helmet that my Cardo Packtalk Neo needed to be installed on. This made it difficult to access at times, but also convenient as everything was in one place.

The eye shade itself offers UV380 protection and can be removed or replaced in seconds without the use of tools. A word of advice, ensure the slider is fully engaged in either position otherwise you’ll sacrifice some rigidity of the mechanism.

The second feature I was super keen on was the chin strap as it sported a quick-release ratchet. While I’ve seen it in the market before, this was my first time using one. To be honest, I preferred it over the Fidlock closure on my ATLAS 4.0 Carbon.

To me, the ratchet felt more secure than the magnet mechanism on the Fidlock. Luckily enough, I didn’t have to adjust the strap at all. It fit me perfectly right out of the box! It’s 2024 and I’m done with D-Ring closures. This ratchet system is my new preference!

Aside from those two most notable features, the 989 Moto-V is outfitted with a few more features that are becoming standard in the market. This includes but is not limited to, a DryTech removable moisture-wicking liner, Bluetooth-ready pockets for communication speakers, a quick-release visor system, and additional face shields (at an added cost).

Value for Money – 90%

The features of this helmet were a major contributing factor for me when determining how much value this helmet provides the user. As I’ve said many times already in this review, we’re talking about a helmet at the entry-level price point.

There were multiple times I forgot about that during this review, and I think that speaks volumes in itself.

Priced at $239.99, the Voss 989 Moto-V is an absolute bargain. Features such as the drop-down visor and ratchet quick-release strap should have this helmet well above the $300 mark. Throw in a Pinlock 70 insert and you’re questioning whether or not you’ve just committed a robbery.

There’s only one thing preventing me from giving this helmet a perfect score for value; only including a clear face shield in each purchase. Perhaps it’s just me, but I’d far rather see a higher purchase price on the helmet itself than try and justify spending an additional $30-$50 on a second face shield.

If Voss were to raise the purchase price, but include two shields, I think their customer base would still feel like they’re receiving immense value for a competitive price.

That way, the helmet will still cost less than $300 and you don’t risk losing a sale over sticker shock from a $44.99 smoked shield that almost every manufacturer includes in each purchase!

Final Verdict

The 989 Moto-V should be a serious contender for anyone in the market for a full-face helmet. With mesmerizing designs, high-quality components, and numerous thoughtful features, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better helmet under $300.

While the lid does have a few drawbacks, such as the noisy top intake vents, dense cheek pads, and lack of safety certifications, it is still an exceptional helmet. After all, if every helmet was perfect, there’d be no need for us to review them!

If you’ve made it this far, I’ll leave you with one bit of exclusive advice – stay posted to webBikeWorld and the Voss website. A brand new, carbon-fiber model is soon to drop and we’re going to be bringing you all the details of it!