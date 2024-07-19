wBW Weekly News Round-Up: July 12-18

We’re coming up to the end of National Anti-Boredom Month, and, in fine form, our freshest batch of moto news has enough down-and-dirty to keep you from having to prop your eyelids open at your desk.

In line with today’s ‘do’s comes additional information on defects rumored with KTM’s hype-happy LC8c engines, as well as what Norton’s got planned for the coming three years. CFMoto’s also been pretty busy with their 675Sr-R, and per usual, Ruroc’s got another collection to get excited about.

Are you ready? I’ve had enough energy drinks to kill an elephant, so let’s do this.

KTM: What They’re Doing About the LC8c Camshaft Defects

No Recall and Related Issues will be Handled on a “Case-by-Case” Basis

Failed camshafts are no fun, and KTM’s finally responded to Bleedin’ Orange bikers who say that the company’s LC8c engine is at fault.

The online buzz apparently started with a handful of KTMM riders who noticed that they were hitting up bike forums with similar problems related to the camshafts of their KTM bikes; fast-forward to today, and the issue has even erected a Facebook page with 7800 members titled “KTM Failed Camshafts – 790/890 & 901.”

MCN’s got KTM’s response on the matter below:

“The camshafts used on the LC8c platform have no inherent defect… the affected components meet the technical specifications for their intended use. This applies both to the hardness of the camshafts and the width of the finger followers, as well as to the sufficient lubrication of these components. We introduced wider finger followers for MY21 and an additional oil screen for MY20 to improve the overall performance and quality of the engine. Both innovations simultaneously resolve the contributing factors mentioned above.” – Spokesperson for KTM ( MCN )

What does this mean for the droves of KTM riders still experiencing camshaft issues?

According to Nye Davis’s coverage, around 55,000 790 Dukes and 790 Adventure models were produced before 2020, and 29 logged in the UK have already been resolved. Additional machines sporting the camshaft issue will purportedly be handled by the marque “on a case-by-case basis,” with no intention shown toward the issuing of a recall, thanks to KTM’s opinion that the issue is now “fixed:”

“If a customer experiences such symptoms, he or she may visit a local KTM Authorised dealer to perform an inspection.” – Spokesperson for KTM ( MCN )

So, to summarize:

KTM says the LC8c has no inherent defect… … yet they also say the “issue has been fixed.” … and KTM’s still got camshaft problems coming in. MCN showed an image sent from Coober GmbH in their testing of an 890 LC8c engine from MY2023. The component revealed “excessive wear on the cam lobe.” An Arc analysis and Rockwell test later, and an additional low carbon content and a hardness rating of 51 (instead of 58-60) were found.

Sounds like KTM will be in the hot seat for a while yet; in the meantime, riders experiencing camshaft issues are recommended to report to their local KTM dealer… and it might not hurt to contribute your story to that Facebook group, just to keep all evidence in one place.

Do you know someone in possession of a 790/890 or 901 with camshaft issues?

Norton’s Planning Six Bikes for the Next Three Years

Announcement Includes Overseas Sales Goal

Norton Motorcycles is officially TVS Motor’s “crown jewel,” and they’re raring to get extra Norton bikes on the road in support of the refreshed brand.

Norton’s reveal in this bit of news at the Goodwood Festival of Speed has also been updated by Phil West on MCN, who states that the marque’s new bikes will/would arrive as early as next year – though nobody’s talking about the types of models that will soon be released to the public.

One thing’s for sure: Money makes things happen faster, and TVS has a lot of money. To date, £200 million has been pledged to Norton, and we’re pretty sure that’s not counting the brand-new manufacturing facility built in Solihull.

In short, we have fund-related confirmation (more or less) that Norton will be timely about these bike reveals.

Here are some words from TVS’s Managing Director and Executive Director, Sudarshan Venu and Richard Arnold:

“Our vision, commitment, and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world.” – Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS ( MCN )

“Norton’s heritage is vast and plays a key part in our development as a global brand. The products currently in testing and development are incredibly exciting. Bikers around the world will love to ride them and love to own them, I am looking forward to expanding their availability to local dealers in new territories.” – Richard Arnold, Executive Director, TVS ( MCN )

What bikes do you think Norton will reveal to the public next year?

CFMoto’s 675SR-R is Almost Here

Who’s Ready to See CFMoto’s Circuit-happy Chimera?

CFMoto’s made quite name for themselveshere in my Canadian hometown, largely due to the surprising level of stability and handling proffered at a competitive price point.

You can imagine, then, when CFMoto took the Triumph 675 Daytona engine to make the equivalent of a 450SR with an extra cylinder, that more than a few members of our industry sat up a little taller with interest.

Couple the above with the recent teaser video published by CFMoto 6 days ago on Youtube, and we’ve got anticipation set to slow burn, with reasonably high hopes for the bike’s debut in short order.

According to the video, riders can expect the bike’s debut to fall under the hashtag #RacingTriple. Ben Purvis’s coverage of the CFMoto 675SR-R includes attention to the bike’s riders: Moto2 CFMoto rider Izan Guevara and Moto3 CFMoto Aspar champ leader David Alonso.

As for the bike herself, here’s what we know so far:

CFMoto debuted this 675 triple engine at EICMA last year, confirming that the model is set for a worldwide audience. “675SR-R” was the title given to a “race-spec, one-off variant gifted to the Aspar team earlier this year,” showing that the new triple model will have premium racing components either in the form of an optional package or a ready-to-race format. CFMoto’s SR sport bikes are rebranded to “SS,” thereby opening up the option that this could also be a “675S-R.” This won’t be a track-only bike – at least, based on the footpegs present in the video clips as well as the accompanying mirrors Power is expected to range around or under 100hp (~94hp), spinning revs upwards of 12,300rpm, and the bike herself weighing in at 429lbs soaking wet

Are you excited to swing a leg over the new CFMoto 675 triple?

Introducing the Ruroc x Ace Cafe Helmet Collection!

Eye Candy for the Noggin

Of course, we can’t leave you without tossing over the newest offering from Ruroc “one of the most iconic brands in motorcycling.”

For those of you not in the know, the Ace Cafe is a circa-1938 British marque that was originally a location built to cater to riders using a certain road in England, just before the Second World War. Today, we know the Ace Cafe to be the home of many a petrolhead, being the world’s most famous motor cafe and a gigantic support in our good moto industry.

This year, Ace Cafe is celebrating 30 long years of fantastic, rev-happy memories – and what better way to spend the day than by creating a collection to support the fact that we’re all united by adrenaline?

According to the recent press release, the Ruroc x Ace Cafe Helmet Collection shows off unique designs for Ruroc’s Atlas Track, EOX, and Atlas Street models, each of which will be available to purchase in five days (July 24th).

Included in each purchase comes a limited edition pin badge, patch, and stickers. Assume the following price points for each helmet:

AT4.0 STREET – Ace Cafe – $279 | £229 | €319

AT4.0 TRACK – Ace Cafe – $679 | £579 | €749

EOX – Ace Cafe – $599 | £499 | 639€

Members of the Ace Cafe can also enter to get their chance to “win and choose from three iconic designs for the Ace Cafe’s most popular models.” Giveaway closes July 23, 12:00 (London time), so check the lids out and get crackng!

Are you excited to try out the new helmets from Ruroc and the Ace Cafe?