Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket Hands-On Review

Review Summary

The Gryphon Moto Badwater is a well-ventilated mesh jacket with level 2 shoulder, elbow, and back armor included.

The jacket includes a waterproof outer shell, which makes this an excellent choice for warm/wet weather.

The outer shell extends the versatility of a summer-focused mesh jacket.

The Badwater has excellent build quality and value pricing.

Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket: Warm Weather Comfort with Waterproof Shell

I regularly browse the Gryphon Moto website to see what is new. When I saw the new Badwater mesh jacket, I asked if they would like a review.

The Badwater is an adventure-style mesh jacket, designed specifically for warm-weather riding. Its large mesh panel construction is well suited to the task, providing excellent ventilation and airflow. It features a waterproof outer rain/wind shell with ventilated CE Level 2 protection at the shoulders, elbows, and back, making it a versatile and protective choice for warm-weather conditions.

I tested the jacket on a Husqvarna Norden 901. This bike’s versatility allowed me to test the jacket in a variety of riding conditions, from gravel roads to open highways, providing a comprehensive assessment of its performance.

I received the jacket in early May. It could be better for testing a mesh jacket, but it’s an excellent opportunity to show its versatility.

About Gryphon Moto

I first came across Gryphon Moto through social media advertising in late 2020. After exchanging a few emails, I determined they were a relatively new business in central Ontario, near where I live. So, I planned to meet at the Gryphon Moto warehouse to pick up some gear for my first reviews.

I was lucky enough to make that same trip in the spring of 2022.

Fast-forward to spring 2024. I again traveled to Orillia to meet with Gary and Jenny Cuzner, the owners of Gryphon Moto, to chat, try on a bunch of gear, and pick up the Badwater jacket and Hi-Flo Mesh pants for reviewing.

Gary has been in the power sports industry for over 40 years, mainly in distribution and warehousing. His experience and industry contacts influenced the design, production, and distribution of the Gryphon Moto product line.

In their own words: “Gryphon is the culmination of these experiences, allowing for the creation of a product line based on sound fundamentals of quality and design. We look to develop an unbeatable riding experience that will provide you the peace of mind to enjoy the ride.”

I would like to thank the team at Gryphon Moto for the opportunity to review the Badwater Jacket.

Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket Features

The Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket has excellent styling but comes loaded with weather, impact, and abrasion protection.

600 Denier Cordura anti-abrasive ballistic nylon of the main jacket

High-flow mesh on the front, back, and arms

Waterproof outer shell

Reflective 3M Scotchlite® safety elements

Removable CE Level 2 vented protection (back/elbows/shoulders)

The softshell rain layer includes pockets for the armor to be interchanged from the main jacket, allowing for more versatility with this two-layer jacket

For a complete list of features, visit Gryphon Moto’s product page.

First Impressions of the Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket

My first impression was that the jacket had nice traditional adventure styling. I liked the grey and black color combination. After slipping the jacket on, I was impressed with the fit and initial build quality.

Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket Construction

Outer Shell

The outer shell combines Denier Cordura with mesh panels. Heavier fabric is used at the shoulder and elbows.

Interior

A polyester mesh lines the interior throughout for increased airflow and comfort.

Collar

The collar features soft neoprene-type fabric and a neck bead to minimize chafing and add comfort. In addition, the collar has Velcro to attach to the opposite side for a secure fit. A small loop on the tab end and a hook on the collar allow the collar to be folded back. The tab can also be folded inward and secured with Velcro. Also, the collar tab is connected to the main zipper lapel with a wedge of stretch fabric for even further comfort.

I was happy to see the hold-back loop on the Badwater. This feature was not available on previous Gryphon Moto jackets I have reviewed. This is an excellent addition, and it is well done.

There are plenty of options for securing the collar to meet your needs.

Pockets

There are six pockets on the outer shell plus 2 in the interior:

6 Exterior There are two large cargo-style pockets on the front. These have a zipper closure, a rolled top secured with Velcro, and are lined for waterproofing. Two slash pockets behind the cargo pockets. There is one large pocket on the lower back. Again, it has a zipper closure and a rolled top lined for waterproofing. One small zippered and lined pocket on the left sleeve



Interior: Two large zippered lapel pockets, one with a clip to hold keys.

Outer rain/wind shell: Two interior pockets with a velcro tab closure

Hi-Viz

The Gryphon Moto branding and strips on each arm have a reflective 3 M. The silver-on-grey is subtle during the day but effective in the dark.

Branding

The branding is subtle, with reflective silver on a grey body. The ‘Gryphon’ name is on one of the cargo pocket flaps and the rear pocket. The Gryphon Moto logo appears on each bicep and the back below the collar.

The branding on the Gryphon Moto jacket is subtle during the day but pops in low light when light is applied.

Zippers

The main zipper is large and has a glove-friendly pull tab. A large flap with velcro closure covers the main zipper.

Additional zippers can be found on the following:

Cuff vents

Hip adjustments

Cargo, lapel, and sleeve pockets

There is a short zipper to connect the jacket to compatible pants.

All the zippers are YKK and worked smoothly.

Colorways

The Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket is only available in Grey with a Black shell.

Waterproof Outer Shell

The Gryphon Moto Badwater uses an outer shell instead of a zip-in liner. The shell also has armor pockets, allowing the armor from the main jacket to be transferred to the shell. The shell acts as a rain and wind jacket.

When you reach your destination, there is no need to bring an extra jacket. This shell works excellently as a standalone jacket. It fits over the main shell and is loose as such.

The outer shell has adjustable cuff closures and a tall zippered collar to help keep out the weather.

It houses two exterior and two interior pockets. It also has reflective strips on the arms and back of the shoulders and Gryphon Moto branding on the chest and upper back.

Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket Overall Build Quality

Sizing

The following is the sizing chart from Gryphon Moto.

Gryphon Moto Men’s Jacket Sizing

I wear an XL or 2XL for most jackets. At the time of the order, I was 6’3′′ tall with a 47” chest. The Gryphon Moto chart put me in a size XL. There are no short or tall options available.

Seeing riding gear available in sizes for men and women is fantastic. Nicely done, Gryphon Moto.

Comfort

I found the jacket to be very comfortable. On cooler mornings, use the rain/wind shell for added warmth. The outer shell and a sweater or heavier mid-layer worked great to get me through until the heat of the day. The neoprene-edged collar also allowed neck comfort. I especially liked the collar’s adjustability.

The Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket has a few features to help adjust its fit:

Adjustable straps on each side near the waist

Expansion zipper at the hip

Adjustable straps at the biceps and forearms

Zippers at the cuff

Velcro tabs at the wrists

Accordion stretch panels at the elbows and shoulder blades

The cuff adjustment allows for an easy fit into a glove with large gauntlets and opens wide enough to put the top of your gloves inside if desired.

The Badwater also includes a removable kidney belt for added comfort and support.

Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket Functionality

Waterproof

The Gryphon Moto Badwater includes a softshell outer layer, which I have been referring to as an outer shell. It is easily called a standalone jacket.

Unbranded, Gryphon Moto describes the jacket as a waterproof polyester twill softshell, lightweight rain layer.

It has a full-length zipper, a high collar, and no ventilation, all aid in keeping water out.

The cuff has a large enough opening to wear gloves inside the sleeve. I prefer this setup when riding in the rain.

I do a rain test on any gear claiming to be waterproof. This test could be done by either riding in the rain (preferred) or spraying myself with a hose. I headed out on my typical one-hour rain ride with rain in the forecast. It wasn’t just raining; it was also hot and humid.

The Gryphon Moto Badwater worked great. I had no leakage through the fabric or zipper in a steady rain. The shell shed water quickly, and all exterior and interior pockets remained dry.

As I mentioned, it was hot. With no ventilation, although I was dry from the rain, I was not from sweat. It would be nice if some form of ventilation could be incorporated without compromising waterproofing. Perhaps armpit vents and/or a horizontal vent behind a weather flap on the back.

The Gryphon Moto Badwater will keep you dry in a steady rain.

Breathability

The Badwater Jacket comprises mesh panels on the chest, back, and inner arms. Along with the vented armor, this jacket has excellent breathability.

I was able to use the Badwater Jacket in many weather conditions, from 8 C (46 F) (in combination with the outer rain/wind shell and a thick mid layer) to 33 C (91 F).

The key to a mesh jacket is hot weather riding. I found some late spring heat!

In stop-and-go traffic, I will always get hot (until we get AC jackets). But, with the slightest movement or breeze, I could feel the relative cooling effects of the mesh panels.

I always wear a jacket while riding and tend to run hot naturally. The Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket worked great in hot conditions.

Protection

The Badwater Jacket offers several layers of protection:

600 Denier in high-impact zones.

Vented CE Level 2 protection in shoulders, elbows, and back.

The shoulders and elbows use smaller Type A sizes, while the back Type B coverage. It would be nice to see Type B on all pieces, especially larger-sized jackets.

Many jackets today do not include back protection. Gryphon Moto gets a big thumbs up for including level 2 protection and having it vented. This is key in a hot-weather jacket. Well done!

EN17092-4:2020 is a standards document specifying general requirements for CE certification. The standard includes but is not limited to impaction, abrasion resistance, tear strength, seam strength, and dimensional stability.

This standard is not a requirement in North America; therefore, the Badwater is not rated for abrasion resistance.

Classification AAA: The highest level

Classification AA: More suited to touring gear

Classification A: Deemed suitable for urban riding

Classification B is similar to A, but impact protectors are not required

Classification C covers garments such as mesh under-suits that have impact protection for off-road riding

The types of armor used in this jacket are:

Shoulder Certified (EN 1621-1:2012; SEK Type A; Protection level: 2 )

Elbow Certified (EN 1621-1:2012; SEK Type A; Protection level: 2 )

Back Certified (EN 1621-2:2014; CB Type B; Protection level: 2)

EN1621-1 is a Certification Standard for Shoulders, Elbows, and Knees. Protector Style S = Shoulder, E = Elbow, K = Knee.

EN1621-2 is a Certification for Backs. Protector Style FB = Full Back, CB = Center Back.

Type A has smaller dimensions, and Protection Level 1 offers lower protection than Level 2).

Care Instructions

Here are some general guidelines:

Remove all protective armor and use a mild, liquid detergent.

Hang your textile Gryphon garment to dry at room temperature.

DO NOT use cleaning products like washing powder that contain bleach, solvents, or other chemicals.

DO NOT iron Gryphon garments. NEVER use any fabric softeners; they will destroy the functionality of the membrane.

Here are the attached instructions for the jacket:

For details, please visit Gryphon Moto FAQ

Warranty

Gryphon offers a 5-year limited warranty for all manufacturer defects. The buyer must provide the original receipt. This warranty is not transferable.

For details, please visit Gryphon Moto FAQ.

Final Thoughts on the Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket

I received the Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket in early May. It is now late June, and I have used it on all but the coldest rides this spring. After more than 2000 km of riding, my impressions are clear. In short, I like the Badwater!

I mentioned in the introduction that I have reviewed several other products from Gryphon Moto. Each time I visit their warehouse, they expand their product line. Gary and Jenny always look for ways to improve the products, such as adding the Badwater collar holdback. This may seem like a small change, but to me, it makes a big difference in comfort.

The standout for me is the versatility. You might question how a mesh jacket can be versatile. The key is in the included waterproof outer shell. By adding this outer layer to protect from rain and wind and a heavy mid-layer, you can easily extend the use case of the Badwater.

When I picked up the jacket in early spring, I assumed I would only use it a little during the cooler spring weather.

It’s not unusual for spring temperatures to vary significantly from early morning to mid-afternoon. On most rides, I started with the thick mid-layer under the jacket and the rain/wind shell over the jacket. By lunch, I would remove either the shell or mid-layer and by afternoon, I would be down to just the mesh jacket.

This method worked perfectly for me! As much as I like the Badwater mesh jacket, adding the softshell outer shell makes the package that much better.

If you want a mesh jacket with adventure styling, comfort, weather protection, and ventilated CE Level 2 protection, check out the Gryphon Moto Badwater Jacket.

Specs

Manufacturer: Gryphon Moto

Gryphon Moto Price: (When Tested) $340 USD

(When Tested) $340 USD Made In: Pakistan

Pakistan Colors: Grey

Grey Sizes: Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Men’s – S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Women’s XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL Review Period: May – June 2024

