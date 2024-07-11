Deal of the Week: Up to Half Off Select REV’IT Closeouts

A good chunk of REV’IT’s normally-expensive gear is only half as pricey this week—but there have been no markdowns where quality is concerned. Get your hands (and feet, legs, etc.) on some of these deals while they’re hot; check out the full list of REV’IT closeouts here or read on for our picks.

Nova Jacket

Regular Price: $649.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (54% Off)

One of our favorite REV’IT jackets, the Nova features a slick retro design with modern protective features. Level 1 armor is included in the shoulders and elbows, while a detachable thermal liner provides insulation beneath an outer layer of rub off cowhide.

REV’IT Coral Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $529.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (43% Off)

This women’s riding jacket is made from comfortable cowhide, with PWR stretch panels to help fit it to your body. It also sports Seeflex Level 1 protectors in the elbows and shoulders, along with a pocket for an optional Level 2 Type RV back protector.

REV’IT Cassini H2O Gloves

Regular Price: $99.99 Sale Price: $79.99 (20% Off)

A holdover from our list last week—but still on sale at a great price. These gloves feature breathable and waterproof PU coated fabric with a goatskin-reinforced palm to help protect you in a slide, and 3M fleece on the inside for insulation.

REV’IT Ginza 3 Shoes

Regular Price: $279.99, Sale Price: $209.99 (25% Off)

Waxed suede and pull-up cowhide form the body of these boots—which helps them mold to your feet over time for a personalized fit. Think of them like Docs but for riding! Plus, they come with a thermoformed heel and toe box to give you extra protection.