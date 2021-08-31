Kannenberg Collection Auction Goes Live With Classic and Vintage Bikes Sept 10-11

Deep in the heart of DeKalb County sits Auburn, Indiana – a city with a history steeped deep in the roots of early automotive innovations.

It has another name – the “Home of the Classics.”

And this year, the Worldwide Auctioneers is putting that title to good use as the Kannenberg Collection – a gem of a series featuring the lifetime collection of celebrated flat track racer Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg – gets air time on September’s chop block.

Not only will the Kannenberg Collection Auction feature classic and vintage machines (both domestic and international) from better-known names such as Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, Moto Guzzi, Triumph, Ducati, and Indian – the collection is being aired by none other than Fast N’ Loud reality star Richard Rawlings, founder of Gas Monkey Garage, and a good friend of Kannenberg.

“I’m blessed by the opportunity to bring the, literally, lifetime collection of my friend Denny to the world,” says Rawlings.

“Here is a historic offering of everything that it is motoring and bikes and racing, representing a real coming age of motorcycles themselves and racing itself and American flat track, and there will not be another opportunity like it.”

All told, 165 motorcycles will be offered at no reserve, as well as 30 vehicles and other various memorabilia.

As for the models, the Kannenberg Collection has quite a range.

There is a mint Indian Four complete with a sidecar – one of only about 700, and with chrome paint on the wheels and headlights for that extra pizazz.

There is also a rare 1972 Honda CB-450 “Street Tracker,” complete with a unique aftermarket cover and club man bars, along with the fitting of upswept pipes and a front disc brake.

We even have a stunning 1982 Honda “Big Daddy” CX500TC, gifted by Honda itself to drag racing icon Don Garlits, in commemoration of his accomplishments (it’s his autograph that we see on the front cowl).

And hey – if you’re not as hard into the glory days of the big bikes, we also have a brilliant banana-yellow 1970 Fox mini bike.

Take your pick; we certainly won’t judge – in fact, you might find yourself bidding right alongside us.

Make sure to stay tuned and register to bid on the Worldwide Auctioneers’ website. Auctions have been fewer and farther between in the past year, so make sure to attend if you can; with such a diverse range of history-rich bikes, the energy promises to be electric.

If you just want to take a gander at the motorcycles in the series, don’t go anywhere – below is a photo gallery of the bikes, just for you.

1942 Indian Four With Sidecar OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1953 Harley-Davidson KR OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1953 Triumph Cub OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1955 BSA OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1961 Triumph T-100 Racer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1963 Honda CA95 Dream OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1966 Ducati 160 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1966 Harley-Davidson 65 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1966 Honda CB-450 Black Bomber OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1966 Honda Dream OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1966 Kawasaki W-1 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1966 Triumph T-120 Racer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1967 Honda CB-160 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1967 Honda Dream OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1968 Bultaco El Bandito OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1968 Triumph-Trackmaster OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1969 Bultaco Sherpa T 250 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1969 Ducati Mountaineer 100 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1969 Honda CL-450 Custom Modified OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1969 Kawasaki H-1 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1969 Suzuki T-120 Trail OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1970 Honda CT70 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1970 Honda Trail 90 2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1970 Honda Trail 90 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1971 Kawasaki H-1 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1972 Honda CB-450 Street Tracker OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1972 Honda CL-175 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1972 Kawasaki H-2 Mach IV OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1972 Suzuki GT750 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1972 Suzuki Trail Hopper OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1972 Yamaha DT250 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1973 Honda CB350F OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1973 Honda CL-175 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1973 Honda CL70 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1973 Kawasaki H-1 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1973 Kawasaki Z-1 900 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1973 Maico MX OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1974 Yamaha TY80 Trials OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1975 Honda CB750F OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1975 Kawasaki H-2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1975 Solex Moped OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1975 Suzuki Rotary OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1975 Yamaha Street Tracker OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1975 Yamaha Trials 175 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1976 Bultaco Sherpa T 125 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1976 Kawasaki KZ750 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1976 Montesa Cota 125 Trials Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1977 Honda Z50 Mini Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1977 Suzuki TS185 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1978 Kawasaki KZ650 2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1978 Kawasaki KZ650 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1978 Kawasaki Z1-R OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1978 Suzuki GS750 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1978 Suzuki GS750 2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1978 Yamaha RD 350 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1979 Honda CB125S OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1980 Kawasaki Z-1 Classic OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1980 Suzuki GS450 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1980 Suzuki GS450 2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1980 Suzuki GS750 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1980 Suzuki GS1100 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1980 Yamaha Scrambler: Special OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1980 Yamaha GT80 Street Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1981 Honda CBX OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1981 Honda CBX 2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1981 Honda CM400A OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1981 Kawasaki GPZ550 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1981 Kawasaki GPZ1100 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1981 Yamaha Scootebaker OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1981 Yamaha SR-500 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1981 Yamaha Virago Euro OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1982 Honda CX500TC OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1982 Honda FT500 Ascot OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1982 Honda MB5 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1982 Honda MB5 2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1982 Honda MB5 3 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1982 Suzuki GS1100E OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1983 Honda V45 Interceptor OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1983 Honda V45 Sabre OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1983 Kawasaki KZ550 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1983 Kawasaki Spectre OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1983 Suzuki GS1100 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1983 Yamaha 50 Special OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1983 Yamaha Heritage 650 Twin OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1984 Honda VT500 Ascot OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1984 Honda Z50 Mini Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1984 Honda Z50R Mini Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1985 Honda 500 Interceptor OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1985 Honda VF1000R OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1985 Suzuki GS550E OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1985 Suzuki GS700E OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1985 Yamaha RZ350 Kenny Roberts Edition OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1986 Yamaha SRX-6 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1987 Yamaha SRX 250 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1988 Honda Goldwing Six OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1989 Honda GB500 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1989 Honda GB500 2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1989 Honda GL 1500 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1990 Honda GB500 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1990 Honda NS50 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1992 Yamaha FZR600 Vance And Hines Replica OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1999 Laverda Formula 750 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 1999 Whizzer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 2000 Kawasaki W650 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 2000 Polaris Blaze Mini Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 2001 Kawasaki W650 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 2004 Honda CB50R OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 2004 Honda Dream CB50R OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 2014 Moto Guzzi V-7 Racer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 2017 Longjia Buccaneer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 2018 Kawasaki 900RS OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1950s Fuji Go Devil Scooter OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1950s Hiawatha Doodlebug OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1950s JC Higgins Moto-Cycle OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1950s Triumph Short Tracker OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1950s Unknown Builder Scooter Chassis OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1960s Fuji Go Devil Mini Bike 2 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1960s Fuji Go Devil Mini Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1960s Montesa 2C Trials Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1960s Yamaha DS7 250 Twin-Cylinder Dirt Track Racer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1962 Honda CL72 Racer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1963 Bultaco Metralla OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1966 Honda CB-450 Dirt Tracker OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1967 Honda P-50 Moped OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1967 Ossa 175 Sport OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1968 Honda CL-350 Dirt Tracker:Short Track Racer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1969 El Tigre Mini Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1970 Fox Mini Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1970 Honda CB-350 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1970s Montgomery Ward Riverside OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1970s Rickman Hodaka OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1970s Yamaha 500 MX OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1970s Yamaha 650 Twin Metisse OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1970s Yamaha Drag Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1970s Yamaha Street Tracker OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1971 Coleman Sport 5.3 Mini Bike OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1974 Bultaco Astro 250 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1974 Ossa Stiletto OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1975 Ossa Explorer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1980 Yamaha 80CC Racer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. 1980s Honda Mini Trail OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. Late-1960s Ducati Flat Tracker OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE C. Mid-1960s Ducati 250 Short Tracker OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Early-1960s Triumph T-100 Desert Scrambler OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Early-1970s Star Tracker With Kawasaki Big Horn Engine OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Early-1970s Triumph Hill Climber OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Late-1960s Yamaha DS6 250 Twin-Cylinder Dirt Track Racer OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Fast N' Loud reality star Richard Rawlings, founder of Gas Monkey Garage