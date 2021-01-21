Moto-Guzzi is an Italian motorcycle manufacturer and the oldest European motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production. The brand has had a storied history, winning motorcycle racing championships, changing owners, and driving innovation within the motorcycle industry. Today, it’s a subsidiary of Piaggio, producing exquisite Italian motorcycles with 90-degree V-twin engines with distinctive transverse cylinders.

So far, there are only two new models being added to the line-up. But don’t be disheartened. It’s 2021. Any motorcycle buff worth their salt should know that Moto Guzzi was founded in 1921, and this year marks the brand’s 100th anniversary. While there might not be any other headline-grabbing new releases right now, something special has to appear later on in the year. If not, Guzzi’s head of marketing should be ashamed of themselves.

While we can only speculate on what might be coming, let’s take a look at what we definitely know is on sale. We’ll start with the guaranteed new models, and work through the rest of the 2020-based 2021 range.

V7

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone

The first of the new Moto Guzzi models is the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone. The iconic V7 roadster gets a revamp for 2021, with the installation of a new high-performance engine. The classic V-twin gets an increased displacement to 850 cc, which now generates 25% more power than the previous model, and more torque too. The new engine produces a hearty 65 horsepower and 53.8 lb-ft of peak torque.

While the new engine is the most important facet of the revamp, the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone also features a number of other new features. These included a revised frame, new Kayaba shocks with greater travel, improved side panels, a new saddle, and upgraded footpegs. The V7 Stone also boasts a new LED lighting system (including an eagle-shaped DRL), a new instrument cluster, aluminum tires, and a wider rear tire.

It’s the next stage in the V7’s evolutionary chain, and the extra displacement is a welcome addition to this legendary motorcycle.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Special

The second of the new 2021 models is the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Special. The updated V7 Special offers more than just the dropping of the “III” designation. For 2021, the V7 Special retains the same elegant look and classic styling that it always had, but with a number of exciting updates. The most significant of these is the addition of Moto Guzzi’s bigger 850 cc V-twin engine, which now produces 65 horsepower over last year’s 52, and an increased peak torque rating of 53.8 lb-ft.

Like the above-mentioned V7 Stone, the V7 Special receives an updated frame, new shocks, new side panels and rear mudguard, and the upgraded lights. However, since it’s a classically-styled motorcycle, it retains a minimalist instrument cluster and features spoked wheels too.

For 2021, the V7 Special also receives two stylish color options that take their inspiration directly from the original V7: Blu Formale, and Grigio Casual. With the new styling updates, improved technology, and boosted power, the new Moto Guzzi V7 Special should be even more appealing to riders looking for an old-school ride experience.

V7 III

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone S

The older V7 III platform is still hanging around, despite the introduction of the models listed above. There are no updates to speak of, but we’ll go through the top models nonetheless because they’re still excellent motorcycles. The V7 III Stone S, for example, is a fantastic ride with a more restrained power delivery than the newer V7 Stone. What does the “S” stand for? Well, according to official Guzzi documentation, the answers are Surprising, Sporty, and Extraordinary. The latter being for those with speech impediments, apparently.

It’s a modern and sleek roadster that features a 744 cc 90-degree V-twin, with 52 horsepower and 44.2 lb-ft of torque available. ABS and advanced traction control come as standard. Once again, there are no new updates for the new year, but it wasn’t long ago that the Stone S received new side panels, a new saddle, new indicators and instrumentation, and new injector covers, so it wasn’t exactly due for an overhaul.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone Night Pack

Again, don’t be fooled into thinking there’s a new model here. The Night Pack option for the V7 III Stone is the same as the 2019 version. In essence, it’s the same as the regular V7 III Stone, but with a few key differences. The engine, however, is the same 744 cc 90-degree V-twin unit that makes 52 horsepower and 44.2 lb-ft of torque. But what about those differences?

The Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone Night Pack features LED lighting, a shorter rear mudguard (with integrated brake light and plate holder), an improved seat with heat-welded seams and an embroidered logo, and a repositioned instrument cluster and lowered headlight position. Plus, it’s available in a different choice of colors. It’s a Moto Guzzi V7 III for riders who want a classic and stylish look.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone 750

There’s also a whole load of V7 III models that will still be available in North America but with no updates. The first of these is the V7 III Stone 750. It’s a rock-steady roadster with classic Moto Guzzi features, including a smart and minimalist aesthetic, Italian spirit, and a unique character and sound. The V7 III Stone 750 bought for sale this year is unchanged from model-year 2019.

The V7 III Stone uses an air-cooled 744 cc transversal 90° V-twin engine that produces 52 horsepower and 43.3 lb-ft of torque. It features a six-speed gearbox and a shaft-driven final drive. It’s available in three different colored schemes: Nero Ruvido Black, Rosso Rovente Red, and Grigio Granitico Grey.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Rough 750

The next V7 III model in the line-up is the V7 III Rough 750. While it’s still an urban roadster like the rest of the V7 III range, it has more of a rugged, country aesthetic and spirit. It’s equipped with tires that can handle more than sealed asphalt, though it’s not going to be entering any transcontinental rallies anytime soon. Still, it features a dynamic steering configuration for stable and confident riding, a comfortable saddle, and a timeless look.

As with the all V7 III 750s, the Rough draws power from Moto Guzzi’s signature air-cooled 744 cc transversal 90° V-twin engine, with 52 horsepower and 43.4 lb-ft of torque on tap. The Rough 750 is available exclusively in Grigio Graphite Grey. Please note that it’s not a new 2021 modeland the same as it was for model-year 2018.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Milano 750

The Moto Guzzi V7 III Milano 750 is the V7 model for those looking for a truly Italian experience. It’s a stylish roadster with effortless elegance, with classic Guzzi styling in a technologically modern chassis. While it’s not cut out for serious performance or all-terrain utility, it’s ideal for cruising the city streets or thundering along quiet country roads at the weekend.

As you can probably expect, the V7 II Milano is built around Moto Guzzi’s iconic air-cooled 744 cc transversal 90° V-twin engine that produces 52 horsepower and 43.4 lb-ft of torque. The most significant feature of the V7 III Milano is the bike’s absolutely stunning Grigio Nebbia Grey gloss color, which works perfectly with the aluminum hardware, and retro dual-dial instrumentation. Once again, just a reminder that this is from 2018, and hasn’t been updated since.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Carbon 750

The V7 III Carbon 750 is a dark, blacked-out roadster designed for riders looking for a retro-modern machine. Thanks to the subtle color options, with distinctive contrasting elements, the V7 III Carbon 750 manages to be classic and contemporary at the same time. Get a load of those red accents and engine headcovers!

Featuring Moto Guzzi’s classic air-cooled 744 cc transversal 90° V-twin engine that makes 52 horsepower and 43.4 lb-ft of torque, the Carbon 750 also boasts dual-channel ABS from Continental and Moto Guzzi’s proprietary traction control system. These features are standard on all V7 III models. Unchanged from 2019, the V7 III Carbon 750 is available exclusively in Dark—a blacked-out color scheme with eye-catching red accents.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Carbon Shine 750

It’s called the V7 III Carbon Shine 750, and it’s not hard to see why. If you like your motorcycles shiny, this is the motorcycle for you. This eye-catching roadster features an attention-grabbing reflective chrome finish, with a mirror-like sheen that gives the Guzzi a classic and elegant look. While the finish might be the most obvious detail, the Carbon Shine 750 also boasts a relaxed handlebar position and a premium Alcantara saddle.

Under the proverbial hood, the Moto Guzzi V7 III Carbon Shine 750 features the same technology found across the rest of the range: an air-cooled 744 cc transversal 90° V-twin engine that makes 52 horsepower and 43.4 lb-ft of torque, a six-speed gearbox, ABS, and traction control. Just as a final note: the V7 III Carbon Shine 750 is still the same 2018 model, with no changes for 2021.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Special 750

We’ve used the words “classic” and “elegant” a lot when describing these V7 models, but if you want an authentic classic, then then the V7 III Special 750 is what you need. According to Moto Guzzi, it’s the closest thing in the modern range to the original. As such, it boasts a classic and elegant look with chrome accents and contrasting stripes on selected parts.

Naturally, it shares the same technology as the rest of the V7 range, with the same 52 horsepower and 43.4 lb-ft of torque producing air-cooled 744 cc transversal 90° V-twin engine, complemented with modern ABS and traction control. The V7 III Special 750 is available in two color options, Nero Onice Black and Grigio Cristallo Grey. A quick FYI: it’s not a new model, and hasn’t been updated since 2019.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer 750

The Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer 750 is something of a premium V7 model. Each unit is numbered, and rather than being molded into the shape of a versatile roadster, the Racer is designed with performance in mind. While it won’t be winning any races, the Racer 750 boasts a number of exciting and sporty parts. Consider it a “factory special” with impressive components and design elements.

The engine is the usual 52 horsepower 744 cc transversal 90° V-twin engine affair, but the bike also boasts billet parts, a humped saddle, anodized aluminum components, Öhlins suspension, spoked wheels, and a small front fairing. Available exclusively in the Red Standard color scheme, the Racer is a premium V7 III for true Guzzi enthusiasts. Do take note though, the Racer remains unchanged since 2018.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer X Anniversary 750

Lastly, we have the Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer X Anniversary 750. This model was launched in 2020 as a tenth-anniversary celebration of the above mentioned V7 Racer. It hasn’t been updated since 2020, but it’s still very much available to North American customers. It’s like the regular Racer 750 but turned up to 11. Featuring premium billet parts, a new front fairing, full LED lighting, bar-end mirrors, and a tapered rear mudguard, it’s the perfect homage to the standard Racer.

Despite the fancy upgrades, the engine has been left completely untouched. It still uses the standard V7 III air-cooled 744 cc transversal 90° V-twin engine that produces 52 horsepower and 43.4 lb-ft of torque. But that’s no bad thing. It provides a characterful riding experience for new and experienced Guzzi riders. Just to reiterate: this is the same 2020 model and not an upgrade.

V9

2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer

The Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer shares 99% of its DNA with the V9 Bobber listed below. It’s definitely more of a standard cruiser though. V9 The Roamer was first introduced back in 2016 as an alternative for riders who wanted the easy rideability of the existing V7 III platform, but with a little more power. Today, the V9 Roamer and Bobber models will directly compete with the all-new V7 models (mentioned at the beginning of this list) so we can’t help but wonder what will happen to them over the next few years.

For now though, the two V9 models will both be available for 2021. Using Moto Guzzi’s 853 cc air and oil-cooled 90-degree V-twin engine, and with 55 horses and 45.7 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Roamer is a great choice for those looking for an easy-to-ride but unmistakeably exotic motorcycle. What makes it different from the Bobber model? A longer seat, chrome trim, a larger front wheel, and a more upright riding position.

2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber

Moto Guzzi’s ever-popular V9 Bobber will continue to be available in 2021, though with no changes. This bobber isn’t much of a bobber in the traditional sense of the word, and it’s actually more like a standard cruiser motorcycle with a retro infusion. The only real bobber-like features include the shorter saddle, stripped down and bare-bones nature, and of course, the V-twin engine. It also has smaller wheels too.

The Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber uses Moto Guzzi’s larger 853 cc air and oil-cooled 90-degree V-twin engine that makes 55 horsepower and 45.7 lb-ft of peak torque. It features a six-speed transmission mated to a shaft final drive. The result is user-friendly power that can be enjoyed by new and experienced riders alike, in a confidence-inspiring and incredibly rideable package. It also looks great too, which really sells this one to us.

Adventure

2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT was an absolute curveball when it first arrived on the scene. A Moto Guzzi adventure bike? Yes! And though it hasn’t been around long enough to warrant an update, this new model has already won critical acclaim from all those who have had the pleasure of taking one for a spin. Armed with Guzzi’s latest 853 cc transverse 90-degree V-twin, and 80 horses and 59 lb-ft on tap, long-travel KYB suspension, spoked wheels, adventure tires, a tall front screen as standard, it certainly looks the part of a rugged adventurer.

Surprisingly, it’s also fairly capable both on and off-road. Granted, you won’t be tackling any heavy-duty enduro trails on this beauty, but very few adventure-motorcycle owners ever do, regardless of the pedigree of their ride, so it’s not such a big deal. Light trails? Check. On-road? Great fun. It’s everything you’d want from an adventure bike, but without an enormous price tag. Plus, it’s also available in a more impressive “Adventure” trim, too.

2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel

The “Travel” option for the V85 TT shares almost all of its DNA with the above-mentioned V85 TT. As one of the newer Moto Guzzi models, the V85 TT Travel also boasts the relatively new 853 cc transverse 90-degree V-twin. This improved engine produces a hearty 80 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a shaft drive. Essentially, it’s the standard V85 TT but with a little extra magic.

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel comes complete with a wide range of electronic equipment, including Ride-by-Wire technology, a selection of engine maps, three selectable riding modes, advanced traction control, ABS, cruise control, and more. However, what really separates the V85 TT Travel from the base model is the addition of hard luggage as standard, off-road profiled tires, a taller front windshield, a perforated suede saddle, and an exclusive color scheme.

Cruiser

2021 Moto Guzzi MGX-21

The last update to the Moto Guzzi MGX-21 occurred in 2020, so there’s nothing new for 2021 aside from the fact that it’s there and will continue to be sold. The MGX-21 is Moto Guzzi’s big touring machine. It’s got a large front fairing, bags as standard, and a big engine.

Featuring a 1,380 cc 90-degree V-twin engine that produces 96 horsepower and 89.2 lb-ft of torque, the MGX-21 is a veritable powerhouse. It also boasts an advanced electronics suite with full Ride-by-Wire technology, three selectable engine maps, two-channel ABS, advanced traction control, and a sophisticated cruise control system for comfortable long-distance riding.

It’s an unconventional cruiser, but an impressive one.

2021 Moto Guzzi California

The classic Moto Guzzi California is also a part of the 2021 line-up, but still in 2020 form. That’s no problem though because any California is better than no California. This legendary touring motorcycle has been part of the Guzzi range since 1971, and it’s arguably one of the most iconic models in the line-up. Equipped with a 1,380 cc 90-degree V-twin engine that produces 96 horsepower and 89.2 lb-ft of torque, the California is a big cruiser designed for comfortable long-distance rides.

Other notable features include advanced traction control and ABS, cruise control, and LED lights. That’s not to mention the elastic engine mounting system and remote-control suspension preload that make for a seriously smooth ride experience. This is a classically styled tourer designed for discerning cruiser riders.

2021 Moto Guzzi Eldorado

Next up, we have the Moto Guzzi Eldorado. As you can probably guess by now, the 2021 Eldorado is just the same as it was last year. This instantly recognizable cruiser doesn’t really need updating anyway: it’s already fairly impressive. It still boasts an exciting 1,380 cc 90-degree V-twin engine, with 96 horsepower and 89.2 lb-ft of torque, plus plenty of premium components and sophisticated electronics.

In the electronics department, the Eldorado features a Ride-by-Wire system, three engine management modes, the latest generation of traction control, and ABS as standard. As for premium components and styling, behold the white wall tires, spoked wheels, generous chrome-work, LED DRL, and smart instrumentation. If you’re looking for a large-capacity cruiser but want to buck the trend, the Eldorado is a worthy choice.

2021 Moto Guzzi Audace Carbon

The Moto Guzzi Audace Carbon is a rebellious muscle cruiser with a unique personality. It’s a blacked-out machine without any chrome in sight, with red accents on the engine head covers to give a striking effect. It looks the part, but it also performs incredibly well too. Drawing power from Moto Guzzi’s large 1,380 cc 90-degree V-twin engine, with 96 horsepower and 89.2 lb-ft of torque, it has the guts, but it also offers excellent handling and response too.

Though there’s nothing new for 2021, and it’s still very much the same as the 2020 model, the Audace Carbon features a bevy of top-notch features. While Moto Guzzi’s advanced cruise control is easily the highlight, the Audace also includes Ride-by-Wire with three engine modes, an advanced traction control system, sophisticated ABS, and a fearsome exhaust system.

There are many heavyweight cruisers out there with blacked-out aesthetics, but the Moto Guzzi Audace Carbon arguably does it the best.