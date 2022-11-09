Indian Motorcycles: Meet the Challenger Elite

America’s beloved bike brand has just dropped their 2023 lineup – and taking center stage is this year’s limited-edition, long-anticipated Indian Challenger Elite.

Let’s dive in.

Sapphire Blue Smoke Paint with Black Smoke and Titanium Metallic Smoke Accents dress the bagger’s PowerPlus heart (capable of 122hp and 128 ft-lbs of torque), as well as a host of premium components in the electronics department:

Three ride modes

Electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox®

Smart Lean Technology

Adaptive LED Headlight

LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen

Select floorboards, heated grips

6.5” Powerband Audio with Saddlebag Speakers

New Precision Cut five-spoke wheel

7” touchscreen

Indian’s Challenger Elite. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

According to Indian’s latest press release, there will only be 150 of these beauties available, and they’re up for grabs on a global scale at an MSRP of $35,999 USD, so don’t expect them to stay on the shelf for long.

As for Indian’s 2023 model lineup, updated tech and upgraded components follow a healthy spike of activity in the FTR range.

Indian’s FTR Sport. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

Newly revised to Indian’s garage is the 2023 FTR Sport; currently, she sits below the FTR R Carbon and above the FTR / FTR Rally when it comes to trim, which includes a swanky number plate, chin fairing and seat cowl accompany a 4” round touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring navigation (available also on the R Carbon, by the way).

Indian’s FTR Sport. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

For ride modes, we’ve got the usual three to complement the Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control, ABS, new tank panel design and color schemes (Black Metallic with Indy Red accents and White Lightning with Indy Red and Black Metallic accents); naturally, the big upgrade to the R Carbon means riders will get the benefit of “carbon fiber components, premium seat, fully adjustable Öhlins gold front forks and a gold piggyback shock.”

Indian’s FTR R Carbon. Media sourced from Indian.

The entire range (including the FTR Sport) has been given a new sport exhaust muffler, retuned front braking system, a repositioned speedometer, and a new clutch, with pricing beginning at $13,499 USD.

Indian’s Springfield Dark Horse. Media sourced from Indian.

Here is a short list of the new stuff coming down to other 2023 models, courtesy of Indian’s press release:

Indian’s Chief Bobber Dark Horse. Media sourced from Indian.

Naturally, all the above can benefit from Indian’s updates accessories list, as well as their new collaboration with CruzTOOLS®; this includes three accessories, two tool kits of which are purportedly compatible with all models, and an axle adapter for FTR models.

“To add storage to most models, a new All-Weather Vinyl Tailbag attaches to select passenger seats or luggage racks. In addition, a new Syndicate Heated Seat is available for Indian Challenger models, while a Reduced Reach Kickstand is now available for all Indian Challenger and Indian Pursuit models,” adds the press release.

Indian’s Scout Bobber. Media sourced from Indian.

If you’re worried about shipping, don’t be; everybody’s headed out at different times for 2023, but there’s no mention of delayed waits.

Bagger and touring models will be out in a handful of weeks, whereas the Scouts will be shipping in December – and all overseen by Indian’s enthusiastic president, Mike Dougherty.

“…the 2023 lineup is a powerful testament to our team’s relentless effort to build and refine a truly comprehensive product offering over the past nine years,” states Dougherty.

“This effort has been focused across the line and within each model lineup, as evidenced by the introduction of the FTR Sport – the addition of which creates four unique FTR offerings, each with its own style and personality.”

Indian’s FTR R Carbon. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

What do you think?

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.