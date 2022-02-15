Indian: Confirmation of Indian Challenger Elite in New Specifications

We’ve just had a heads up in a specification document (the same housing further information on Indian’s new Pursuit model) that Indian Motorcycles will soon launch a high-spec Challenger Elite bagger for the bike-minded masses – and word is that it will sit higher on the top-spec shelf than Indian’s current Dark Horse and Limited variants.

The report from CycleWorld states that, while the Elite will definitely sport a similar weight, we’ll likely see an updated setup akin to the (limited run) Chieftan Elite that was released in spring of last year.

Perks of the ‘elite’ variant – at least for the Chieftan Elite mentioned above – were a very special two-tone paint job, a new 19-inch front rim, lowered suspension and the customers’ access to “Indian’s Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance accessory lines that can result in an 8% power increase thanks to new exhaust kits, intake, and a big cam kit if you’re feeling dicey.”

We keep hearing about a ‘Premium Power Upgrade’ that will be offered with the soon-to-arrive Indian Pursuit, so the Challenger will have either that or the Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance accessory lines mentioned in the report. We might even see a high-end audio setup.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.