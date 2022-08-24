2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

A Touring Champion: 2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited
The 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup comprises the base Roadmaster, the Roadmaster Dark Horse, and the Roadmaster Limited. Like the Roadmaster Dark Horse, the Roadmaster Limited features more contemporary styling with sleeker lines and a more modern stance. The most notable differentiating factor between the two is that the Dark Horse features blacked-out components, while the Limited receives a lot of chrome treatment.
Powering the Roadmaster Limited is the American manufacturer’s 1,890 cc air-cooled V-twin Thunderstroke 116 engine. While Indian Motorcycle has not disclosed an official figure for peak output, it has revealed that peak torque is rated at an impressive 126 lb-ft — that’s more than enough grunt to leisurely cruise the highway at triple-digit speeds. The Roadmaster Limited comes with three selectable ride modes, ABS, traction control, and cruise control, for better control and rider safety.
Other features include a 7-inch Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 200-watt audio system, a power windshield, heated grips, adjustable passenger floorboards, a tire pressure monitoring system, and remote-locking saddlebags. The bike also features a rear cylinder deactivation system that shuts off one cylinder while the bike is idling and in slow-moving traffic.
For 2022, the Indian Roadmaster Limited is available in two color schemes — Black Azure Crystal and Crimson Metallic.
The 2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited starts at $30,749 USD / $37,249 CAD
2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|110:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Azure Crystal, Crimson Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.1 in / 2593 mm
|Overall Width
|40.2 in (1,022 mm)
|Overall Height
|55.7 in / 1415 mm
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in (140 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
858 lbs (389 kg) / 890 lbs (403 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited Features
Ride In Comfort and Style
Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Engine
TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND
36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE
SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES
PREMIUM AUDIO
RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY
