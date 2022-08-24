Vishal Venugopal·
2022 Motorcycle Models
2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited

A Touring Champion: 2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup comprises the base Roadmaster, the Roadmaster Dark Horse, and the Roadmaster Limited. Like the Roadmaster Dark Horse, the Roadmaster Limited features more contemporary styling with sleeker lines and a more modern stance. The most notable differentiating factor between the two is that the Dark Horse features blacked-out components, while the Limited receives a lot of chrome treatment.

Powering the Roadmaster Limited is the American manufacturer’s 1,890 cc air-cooled V-twin Thunderstroke 116 engine. While Indian Motorcycle has not disclosed an official figure for peak output, it has revealed that peak torque is rated at an impressive 126 lb-ft — that’s more than enough grunt to leisurely cruise the highway at triple-digit speeds. The Roadmaster Limited comes with three selectable ride modes, ABS, traction control, and cruise control, for better control and rider safety.

Other features include a 7-inch Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 200-watt audio system, a power windshield, heated grips, adjustable passenger floorboards, a tire pressure monitoring system, and remote-locking saddlebags. The bike also features a rear cylinder deactivation system that shuts off one cylinder while the bike is idling and in slow-moving traffic.

For 2022, the Indian Roadmaster Limited is available in two color schemes — Black Azure Crystal and Crimson Metallic.

The 2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited starts at $30,749 USD / $37,249 CAD

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $30,749 USD / $37,249 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine
    • Remote-locking saddlebags
    • Grippy Metzeler Cruisetec tires
    • Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,890 V-twin
  • Power: NA
  • Torque: 126 lb-ft
  • Wet Weight: 890 lbs (403 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.5 in (673 mm)

Competitors

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE
Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
Engine Power 126 ft-lbs
Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
Compression Ratio 110:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore
Starter Electric
Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive 2.2 : 1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork
Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust
Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L)
Color / Graphics Black Azure Crystal, Crimson Metallic

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED Headlamp
Tail Light LED Taillight

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 102.1 in / 2593 mm
Overall Width 40.2 in (1,022 mm)
Overall Height 55.7 in / 1415 mm
Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm)
Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm)
Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
858 lbs (389 kg) / 890 lbs (403 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
Extension

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited Features

Ride In Comfort and Style

No matter how far you ride, the Roadmaster Limited is equipped to get you there in comfort and style with fender-to-fender brilliant paint and premium chrome finishes.

Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Engine

The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.

TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND

A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.

36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE

Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.

SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES

ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat comes standard, adding even more rider and passenger comfort whatever the weather conditions. Adjust to your preference with controls on the seat, or from your infotainment screen.

PREMIUM AUDIO

High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.

RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY

Choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited Photos

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited Videos

Indian Roadmaster Limited Review by Rabid Hedgehog:

Indian Roadmaster Limited Review by Indian Motorcycle of Des Moines:

