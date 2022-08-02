2022 Indian Roadmaster [Specs, Features, Photos]

Meet the King of Every Road — The 2022 Indian Roadmaster
The 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup comprises three Roadmaster models with different trim levels and features. All four models are based on the base 2022 Indian Roadmaster, which happens to be one of the most capable touring motorcycles available on the market right now.
The Roadmaster is powered by the Thunderstroke 116 engine. This 1,890 cc air-cooled V-twin can also be seen on several other motorcycles from the American manufacturer. While Indian Motorcycle has not revealed an official figure for peak output, it has shown that peak torque is an impressive 126 lb-ft.
To manage all that performance, the Indian Roadmaster comes with a host of riding aids, like three selectable ride modes, ABS, traction control, and cruise control. Additionally, it features a power windshield, heated grips, adjustable passenger floorboards, a tire pressure monitoring system, keyless ignition, and more.
The Indian Roadmaster also has a 7-inch infotainment system powered by Ride Command, equipped with Apple CarPlay and navigation. Buying a 2022 Indian Roadmaster will also get you a year-long complimentary trial of the RIde Command+ system that includes live weather and traffic, intuitive destination search, vehicle health, and vehicle locator.
The Indian Roadmaster is available in two color schemes — Black Metallic and Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic.
The 2022 Indian Roadmaster starts at $30,499 USD / $37,099 CAD
2022 Indian Roadmaster Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/80B17 65H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|104.6 in (2,656 mm)
|Overall Width
|40.2 in (1,022 mm)
|Overall Height
|55.7 in / 1415 mm
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in (140 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
877 lbs (398 kg) / 909 lbs (412 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2022 Indian Roadmaster Features
RIDE THE LONG HAUL IN COMFORT AND STYLE
TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND
THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE
36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE
PREMIUM AUDIO
COMFORT FOR MILES
PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD
