2022 Indian Roadmaster [Specs, Features, Photos]

Meet the King of Every Road — The 2022 Indian Roadmaster

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup comprises three Roadmaster models with different trim levels and features. All four models are based on the base 2022 Indian Roadmaster, which happens to be one of the most capable touring motorcycles available on the market right now.

The Roadmaster is powered by the Thunderstroke 116 engine. This 1,890 cc air-cooled V-twin can also be seen on several other motorcycles from the American manufacturer. While Indian Motorcycle has not revealed an official figure for peak output, it has shown that peak torque is an impressive 126 lb-ft.

To manage all that performance, the Indian Roadmaster comes with a host of riding aids, like three selectable ride modes, ABS, traction control, and cruise control. Additionally, it features a power windshield, heated grips, adjustable passenger floorboards, a tire pressure monitoring system, keyless ignition, and more.

The Indian Roadmaster also has a 7-inch infotainment system powered by Ride Command, equipped with Apple CarPlay and navigation. Buying a 2022 Indian Roadmaster will also get you a year-long complimentary trial of the RIde Command+ system that includes live weather and traffic, intuitive destination search, vehicle health, and vehicle locator.

The Indian Roadmaster is available in two color schemes — Black Metallic and Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic.

The 2022 Indian Roadmaster starts at $30,499 USD / $37,099 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $30,499 USD / $37,099 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Over 36 gallons of cargo space 200-watt audio system with AM/FM, Bluetooth Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay

Main Specs Engine: 1,890 V-twin

1,890 V-twin Power: NA

NA Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 909 lbs (412 kg)

909 lbs (412 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (673 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Honda Gold Wing

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager

2022 Indian Roadmaster Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 Engine Power 126 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.2 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/80B17 65H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 104.6 in (2,656 mm) Overall Width 40.2 in (1,022 mm) Overall Height 55.7 in / 1415 mm Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 877 lbs (398 kg) / 909 lbs (412 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Roadmaster Features

RIDE THE LONG HAUL IN COMFORT AND STYLE The road may be long, but it doesn’t have to feel like it. No matter how far you ride, the Roadmaster is equipped to get you there in style and comfort.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.



THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.



PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.



COMFORT FOR MILES Heated grips and a plush 2-up seat with independent heat controls for both the passenger and driver guarantee you’ll go further in comfort. Hard lower fairings with adjustable vents allow riders to tailor airflow for superior rider comfort.



PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Keep it low for wind in your face or raise it up to cruise in comfort.



