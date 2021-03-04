Check Out Indian’s New 2021 Chieftain Elite (Celebrating 120 Years Of Greatness)

Limited To 120 Units!

Yeah, you heard that right; there’s a new Chieftain in town, and it’s going to be available in unbelievably low quantities, with a proper pricepoint to back up the limited nature of the motorcycle.

Indian’s Chieftain is at the top of the bagger-ladder when it comes to cruisers that are built to tour. It’s big, powerful, beautiful, packed with features, and premium in every way-shape-and-form (very comparable to Harley-Davidson’s Road/Street Glide bikes). 2021 not only brought us an updated Chieftain for the new model year, but Indian just announced the bikes final form; the Chieftain “Elite” – a motorcycle fit to be the celebration of Indian Motorcycle’s 120 years of service.

This Elite version of the standard chieftain will come in a very special two-tone paint job that Indian touts as being “Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal”. The result is a spectacularly clean paint job featuring speckles and two-tone striping over all parts of the bike. Indian claims that this special hand-painted work takes their team over 24 hours to apply to the motorcycle.

Beyond the special paint, you can see that the Elite gets a new 19-inch front rim to complete the image, backed up with its lowered suspension when compared to the standard Chieftain.

Everything on this bike is color-matched, and even the accessories that you will be able to pick from to truly customize this limited-run bespoke bagger.

The bike wouldn’t be able to take the cake in naming itself “bagger of the year” without some serious firepower to back it up. The 2021 Chieftain Elite is ready for any flick-of-the-wrist thanks to the inclusion of Indian’s most powerful air-cooled powerplant; the Thunderstroke 116, capable of cranking out 126 ft-lb of torque. If that isn’t enough to rustle your jimmies, customers have access to Indian’s Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance accessory lines that can result in an 8% power increase thanks to new exhaust kits, intake, and a big cam kit if you’re feeling dicey.

“We designed the Chieftain Elite for riders who want to turn heads and stand out without sacrificing performance or comfort,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle.

“The bike’s attention to detail and world-class craftsmanship is second-to-none, while its extreme exclusivity makes it something truly special to own and ride.”

This special 1 of 120 beast will have a starting cost of $34,999 USD. For context, the standard Chieftain starts at $21,999 USD.