There’s no question about it. The safest helmet you can wear is a full-face one. These helmets are designed to not only protect your head but your jaw and face as well. They’ll keep you looking handsome or pretty even if you go down. Well, at least a good one will.

Full-face helmets are popular due to their outstanding protective qualities, but they also can be some of the most comfortable helmets out there. They also add a style that can’t be matched by half or ¾ open-face helmets.

Don’t be fooled though, not all full-face helmets are alike. We’ve tested and reviewed hundreds of helmets over the past couple of decades, and know what makes a good one. With that in mind, we’d suggest you take a look at the helmets below.

Best Full Face Helmets

In Detail

Best Overall

Looking for something with all the bells and whistles? The Shoei GT-Air II is the helmet that you’re looking for. This helmet was built to be everything you could need. It has a long list of features and is a notable step up from the venerable Shoei GT-Air.

The helmet offers an aerodynamically designed shell that looks great, plenty of vents for proper airflow, a drop-down internal sun shield that is longer to provide better coverage, a Pinlock visor, integrated SRL 2 Bluetooth Communication System by Sena, and a removable 3-D Max-Dry interior. In short, this helmet has it all and that’s why it’s our pick for best all-around or overall helmet.

Jim reviewed this lid and found it to be one of the best ones out there. It takes the formula that was well-crafted with the Shoei GT-Air and upgrades almost all of the things that needed to be upgraded. Jim did note that the helmet can be loud. It can also generate some odd noises at times. He also noted some minor discomfort with the chin strap.

Other than those minor issues, the Shoei GT-Air II is a seriously good full-face helmet, and if you don’t mind ponying up some pretty big bucks for one, you should be quite happy with it.

Buy The Shoei GT-Air II

Best Value

You don’t have to spend the kind of money the other two top picks go for. For only a couple hundred dollars, you can get one of the best dang helmets around. That helmet? The Scorpion EXO-R710. This thing has a lot of what the high-dollar lids do but for considerably less money.

The Scorpion EXO-R710 comes with a fiberglass and aramid mix shell that’s been aerodynamically tuned and comes in three sizes to mitigate the bobblehead effect, dual-density EPS, Snell certification, KwikWick II washable anti-microbial comfort liner that’s removable and washable, quality ventilation, and a rear spoiler.

Cameron gushed about this helmet in his review. He also made a point to talk about it to me when the review went up, and I was struck by how few criticisms he had of the lid. The helmet can be a bit noisy but other than that and not coming with a Pinlock, he and very little to say in the way of bad things. When Cameron has few criticisms of a lid, I would pay attention. He is quite thorough with his reviews, and that means this Scorpion is one worth buying. Heck, buy two of them and you’ll still come in under the Shoei GT-Air II’s price.

Buy The Scorpion EXO-R710

Fully Loaded

Buy The Schuberth R2

In Detail

The Arai Regent-X is a helmet that’s new and it should be an absolute killer lid. At the time of this writing, we have not tested this helmet, but considering the specs and looking at the folks who have had the time to test this helmet, it’s clear that this is one of the best full-face offerings out there.

Let’s take a look at its features first. The helmet features a PB-cLc shell that comes in four sizes. The shell’s shape is rounded—an Arai trick that’s designed to allow things to glance off the helmet. The lid also gets multi-layer EPS, good ventilation, an anti-microbial liner that is removable and washable, Snell certification, and a wider opening to make the helmet a little easier to get on and take off (a big complaint of other Arai lids from some folks).

Total Motorcycle called the helmet a “perfect all-around full-face helmet. While I’ll wait until one of our contributors tests and reviews this helmet to agree or disagree with the publication, I will say that the helmet seems to be one of the best options out there. It’s also the most affordable full-face option from Arai, which is certainly an important quality.

Buy The Arai Regent-X

I think the Icon Airflite looks, frankly, ridiculous. However, I’m not the arbiter of what’s attractive. The Airflite’s looks aside, this lid is a very good helmet with excellent features, a comfortable fit, and a very reasonable price. I wouldn’t buy one personally—based solely on the way the thing looks—but I will say that for the right rider, this helmet could be a smart choice.

The helmet features a very large and oddly shaped face shield that you can get in a variety of colors. The Airflite also gets a polycarbonate shell that comes in three different sizes, large air vents, a fog-free inner sun visor, removable side plates, a molded breath deflector, chin curtain, and a Hydradry moisture-wicking liner that’s removable and washable.

Kathy was able to review this helmet and she came away impressed with the lid. It’s a lid that kind of defies expectation. It also doesn’t fit into a specific style of riding easily. Kathy found it to be comfortable and high-quality. However, she did note that the lid is a little heavier than some other options out there and the chin bar is just a little bigger overall than the other lids out there. Otherwise, if you like to look, this is a fantastic choice.

Buy The Icon Airflite

When I think Shark, I honestly think of the company’s unique modular designs. However, Shark makes top-quality full-face helmets, too. Case-in-point is the Shark Spartan Helmet. Despite the name, this helmet is anything but spartan. It features a good long list of features and actually offers a lot for its modest $250 price point.

The helmet comes with a fiberglass shell with a dual-spoiler design. It also gets a Pinlock face shield, good ventilation, special side covers to reduce noise, an integrated drop-down sun shield, an EPS foam designed to accommodate eyeglasses, chin curtain, and a breath guard and a vent that sends air right up on the face shield.

Bruce has the privilege of reviewing the Shark Spartan and he came away impressed with it. The helmet proved to be lightweight, comfortable, easy to use, and well-made. His only real gripes with the lid were the somewhat tight visibility and the fact that the sun visor mechanism was all the way up on the top of the helmet, something that I personally find not to be an issue.

Buy The Shark Spartan