Custom Eye Candy: Lord Drake Kustoms Tricks Out Harley-Davidson “Springer Bobber Blue”

When Francisco Alí Manén of Lord Drake Kustoms (LDK) sent us this beauty in a press release just before the weekend, I admit I wasn’t sure what to expect (beyond the generic aesthetics of a ruggedly handsome Harley-Davidson Softail Standard, of course).

So when I got to opening the media package, the first thing out of my mouth was “yes, please” – Santa’s workshop in Malaga had done their due diligence, and just looking at it had me feeling like Christmas had hit a month early.

Combine the eclectic vibe of local tapas and ancient Moorish architecture with golden beaches and the mild, subtropical winters native to Spain’s port cities and you’ve already got a brilliant place to ride year-round…let alone a scoot on a classic Softail with clean lines and a cafe-racer riding slant.

“With this custom motorcycle,” enthuses the report, “Francisco Alí Manén (owner of LDK) wanted to refresh the look of the first Harleys (or Indian motorcycles) using a Harley Davidson Softail Standard.”

To create this modern, ‘refreshed’ retro vibe, LDK ripped apart the bike, leaving behind only the original Harley chassis and engine. Then, the shop added a Harley springer fork end (not as good as the damping capabilities of a hydraulic fork, but it matches the vintage vibe), along with a Biltwell spring seat, 19” bespoke Firestone Champion Deluxe tires, a Vity’s Design air filter, a Biltwell tracker handlebar, and a suitably retro (tiny) odometer.

As for the shop’s personal touch on this beauty, Manén says that the angular (and extremely attractive) gas tank was completely hand-built, as was the rear fender, the license plate holder, seat pan, and the exhaust system (featuring custom manifolds and a trumpet silencer).

LDK also chucked in Kellerman atto micro indicators and a personalized 5.75” headlight, all accentuating the wealth of black and chrome with blue and white detailing on the fuel tank and the rear fender.

Manén states in the LDK press release that they only plan on making 10 units of this custom Bobber, with clients from around the world able to choose final details such as color and finishing details.

Curious what the project will cost you? LDK hasn’t stated a price range, though the press release says you can head over to LDK’s official website or hit them up using LDK’s email to order your own and get the process started.

What do you think of this cool-toned beastie? Make sure to drop a comment below (we seriously read them all), check out the photo gallery, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.