Custom Eye Candy: D-Star Customs Blacks Out a H-D Bobber

A European custom shop has just done what they do best on a Harley-Davidson Street Bobber – and the combo of 12-inch ape handlebars, and the blacked-out vibe is making me grin like a schoolgirl.

D-Star Customs is part of the D-Star group of companies best known for their racewear line, formed in 2010 by ex-pro Speedway Motorcycle racer Chris Johnson. Despite their wild success on that front (their website states that they’ve had National, European, and World Champions use their collection), the branch that is D-Star Customs is all about the components of a motorcycle – specifically, high-quality parts made in-shop (or sourced by the shop) to complement a beastie to perfection.

Their most recent project – a blacked-out bobber from Harley-Davidson’s showroom floor – features a slew of parts made on-location by the gents themselves…among a handful of other nice perks.

AutoEvolution states that the original design was all the British custom brand, who paired the color scheme with their own custom air cleaner (on top of which a K&N filter was slapped), radiator grille, seat pan, and belt guard, as well as lightweight mudguards for the front and rear spoked tires.

D-Star also sourced the 12-inch handlebars from Cult-Werk via their fork blackout kit, the fuel pack, and the mini grenades (a growl is a minimum requirement on a beastie like this) from Vance & Hines…even a fuel tank that they apparently managed to rip off a Sportster.

The report states that the bike is no longer on D-Star Custom’s website – though we can guess the price of this beauty from the stock Street Bob currently available on the UK market – £14,000 ballpark ($19,000 USD), which means this beauty would likely clock a few G’s higher.

The best part about this custom job – all the parts are available on the British shop’s website, should you feel the itch to black-out your own beastie for the road.

Let us know what you think, drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.