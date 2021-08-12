How Low Can You Go: Bad Land’s ‘Hades’ Chopper

I know a bunch of you have been gristling over the lack of function in custom builds of late.

Sure, they’re a bit of a wheeze to get to the grocery store, but why bring the tomatoes home on a Yamaha EC-05 when you could cushion them like a king on the caboose of something like this?

wBW, meet Bad Land’s bike #134: The 1992 EVO 300 Wide Tire Chopper, also known as ‘The Hades Chopper’.

The chopper was completed three years ago in 2018 and premiered at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show.

This thing is sinfully low – low enough to win the macarena and steal your girl’s heart while you’re at it.

We won’t spend much time as to the agility of the beastie (Batcycle, who?), but who’s paying attention to that at this point.

Everything about this beauty has been customized within an inch of its life – just take a look at the specs we grabbed off Bad Land’s website:



Front Wheel: PM LUXE 23×3.5

Rear Wheel: PM LUXE 18×10.5

Front Fork: Air Suspension by TOP MOST

Rear: Air Suspension by TOP MOST

Frame: Modify The OEM Frame by BAD LAND

Headlight: BAD LAND Original Products / Styler Headlight

Handlebar: BAD LAND in One-Off

Front Fender: BAD LAND in One-Off

Gasoline Tank: BAD LAND in One-Off

Rear Fender: BAD LAND in One-Off

Wide Swingarm: BAD LAND in One-Off

Exhaust: BAD LAND in One-Off

Oil Tank: BAD LAND in One-Off

Spoiler: BAD LAND in One-Off

License Support Plate: BAD LAND in One-Off

Air Cleaner Unit: BAD LAND in One-Off

Carb: MIKUNI HSR-42

Front Control Unit: PM

Foot Control Unit: Arlen Ness

Handle Grip: Arlen Ness

Handle Bar-End Turn Signal: Kellermann

Engine & T/M Polished: Owner by himself

Custom Paint: Kustom Paint Shop RISE / Under BL Silver Coat RT

Seat: Clione Speed

Nobody knows if there’s a price tag attached to this build, though we’d guess all the pretty souls of the deep would still be a hard bargain to drive for a project this…custom.

We’ve included a gallery for you to sneak a peek at. Take a look below – I promise it’s shiny enough to replace the caffeine in your morning’s coffee if nothing else.

Have fun with those tomatoes – and make sure to give your bike of choice some love this weekend.