Bagging the Beauty: Honda Debuts the New Rebel 1100T DCT

Two years ago, Honda gave us the Rebel – a versatile scoot that quickly became a favorite for the fantastically low seat height (27” and change), responsive handling and fantastic pricepoint.

Now, Honda’s giving us the option to bag ‘er out for the next big adventure, kissing goodbye to whatever you’ve been using to carry stuff until now.

Dubious adventures await this particular dynamic duo. Media sourced from EatSleepRide.

No judgement.

“The Rebel 1100T DCT comes standard with a large windscreen, as well as hard saddlebags that offer a combined 35 liters of space, giving riders added comfort and cargo storage,” states the press release from Honda.

‘Comfortable ergonomics, a relaxed riding position and sporty handling’ were the focus for this year’s latest bagger debut, with the ‘T’ this year standing for the extra ‘trim,’ and ‘DCT’ standing for the convenient ‘Dual-Clutch Transmission.’

A view of Honda’s all-new Rebel 1100T DCT bagger bike. Media sourced from Honda’s press release.

Naturally, Honda has kept the water-cooled, parallel-twin engine to do her duty, with the expected lack of specs in the press release telling us she’ll be a tad heavier.

Expect this bagged-out beauty to go for the MSRP of $11,299 USD, with availability in December and two neat color schemes: Metallic Black, and Bordeaux Red Metallic.

A view of Honda’s all-new Rebel 1100T DCT bagger bike. Media sourced from Honda’s press release.

The arrival of the Rebel 1100T DCT also trumpets the following machines returning to 2023:

A view of Honda’s all-new Rebel 1100T DCT bagger bike. Media sourced from Honda’s press release.

