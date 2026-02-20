KTM Design Filings Show New Duke on the Horizon, TVS Continues Factory-Built Stunt Bike Project

We’re on the cusp of Daytona, and already this week’s news is showing off a bevy of beautiful things for the kickstart to the riding season:

Design filings show that KTM is looking to uprate its 790 Duke while ensuring the thing remains compliant with Euro5+ regulations.

Paper revealed from India show that the RTR HyprStunt TVS debuted at EICMA 2025 will likely become a factory-built stunt bike reality in the coming months.

Chris Carr, multi-time champ of the Flat Track scene, has been named the new Series Director for American Flat Track!

I’ll be joining Royal Enfield as we all ride down to Daytona – and on top of the usual top-tier obligatories, the fun will likely include some sliding school and some SuperCross!

Let’s begin with KTM’s news, shall we?

Fast Filings: New Designs Show Next-Gen KTM 790 Duke On the Way

KTM Closes the Gap Between the 790 and 990 Even Further

A view of KTM’s Super Duke 790, which will soon see an upgrade. Media sourced from KTM.

New design filings have emerged showing that KTM’s 790 Duke – the “Original Scalpel” – is getting a serious surgical update for the new year. Recent design filings have leaked a machine that is moving away from its budget-friendly roots toward a more premium, aggressive architecture (and a tad closer to the bigger-bore 990).

While the 799cc LC8c parallel-twin remains the heart of the bike, the surrounding hardware includes a completely redesigned steel trellis frame and a new gravity-die-cast aluminum subframe similar to that of the 990 Duke. This particular change is likely to increase stiffness while making the bike even lighter for easier flick-ability in the corners.

Visually, the bike in these papers shows the “hollow” LED headlight design of the modern Duke family, along with a new, more underslung exhaust system and a chiseled fuel tank that incorporates larger air intakes that we’re guessing helps the LC8c meet increasingly stringent Euro 5+ emissions without sacrificing that signature mid-range punch.

Odds are that KTM’s move to upgrade the bike’s chassis and tech suite is a bid for a middleweight contender to bring a higher-performance middleweight alternative to riders who want the agility of a twin without the price tag of the Super Duke range.

A reminder that, on the corporate side, Bajaj Auto officially took majority control of KTM from Pierer Mobility AG in early 2025 – and while 2025 revenues were down significantly (largely due to a massive “inventory clearing” effort that reduced stock by over 100,000 units), the brand is now in a much more stable financial position.

For the rider, this means KTM has cleared out the “old” stock to make room for this next generation of hardware, all while balancing out financially and continuing to support their workers.

For a deep dive into the patent sketches and a side-by-side comparison with the current model, check out the full report at Cycle World.

Rumor Has It: TVS is About to Debut a Factory-Built Stunt Bike

Apache RTR 310 with a Crash Cage, or New Market Potential?

TVS’s new HyprStunt, a machine that debuted at EICMA 2025, is likely be a new factory-built stunt bike for the new riding season. Media sourced from TVS.

The “Racing DNA” marketing grab from TVS Motor Company is taking a very literal – and rather neat – turn into 2026. We first caught a glimpse of a stunt bike concept called the “RTR HyprStunt” machine at EICMA 2025 in Milan. At the time, many dismissed the project as an Apache RTR 310 with a crash cage – a flashy showpiece designed to grab the eye without too much follow-through. New papers filed in India, however, have shown otherwise – and gone on to show that TVS believes the market could benefit greatly from a new factory-built stunt bike.

Sketches reveal a purpose-built stunt platform with hardware specifically engineered for low-speed, high-stress technical maneuvers. The patent drawings highlight a “pro-only” cockpit with wide, tapered handlebars and a left-hand master cylinder for a dedicated hand-operated rear brake – an absolute necessity for professional stunting. We are also seeing a V-shaped, cushioned seat designed for easy position switching and upward-angled tank shrouds that give riders a stable platform to stand on during technical tricks.

As for power, the new RT-XD4 liquid-cooled engine (likely the 312cc unit seen in the Apache RTX 300) is mounted into a frame that looks like a total evolution of the Apache trellis. The lack of a traditional headlight assembly in the sketches further emphasizes that TVS is targeting the competition circuit or a niche, limited-run “off-road only” release.

On the corporate side, TVS is currently riding a wave of record-breaking financial success. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales at the end of 2025, with operating revenue surging +37%. This massive influx of cash, supported by a 29% sales surge in January 2026, is what allows a manufacturer the freedom to experiment with “halo” products like the HyprStunt.

For the rider, this financial stability means that TVS can afford to take risks on specialized niches without compromising its main lineup. When a manufacturer gets 35% of its revenue from international exports, it regains increased availability to start building bikes that have greater potential to define culture rather than just chasing sales volume.

If nothing else, the HyprStunt will be backed by the R&D budget of a brand that is arguably at its strongest point in history.

To analyze the patent filings and see the specialized componentry of the HyprStunt, visit the deep dive at Cycle World.

Passing the Torch: Chris Carr Named AFT Series Director

Seven-Time Champion Takes Charge of American Flat Track Operations

A view of the American Flat Track. Media sourced from AFT.

Chris Carr, a seven-time Grand National Champion and the winningest rider in American Flat Track history, has officially been named the Series Director for AFT. This is huge for the world’s premier dirt track series, as Carr’s rise to series Director follows several seasons of technical rule changes and shifting class structures. AFT’s move to put Carr – a veteran champion – in charge of operations signals the organization’s desire to return to the core competitive values that defined the sport’s golden era.

In this new role, Carr will be overseeing the direct management of the AFT Mission SuperTwins and AFT Singles classes, covering everything from technical parity to event safety. We’re told that Chris’s primary focus for the 2026 circuit will be in balancing the various manufacturers, specifically the ongoing rivalry between the purpose-built Indian FTR750 and the production-based twins from KTM, Yamaha, and Royal Enfield.

A view of the American Flat Track. Media sourced from AFT.

For the series this year, riders can expect a renewed emphasis on track preparation and race-day logistics. Carr’s intimate knowledge of how a track surface “grooves up” means we are also likely to see more consistent racing lines across the 16-round schedule, which improves side-by-side action for the fans.

From a series perspective, 2026 is showing a shift toward more “Short Track” and “Half-Mile” events, which cater to the explosive, high-torque nature of the modern twins. By leveraging Carr’s deep industry relationships, AFT is positioning itself to bridge the gap between its heritage roots and the modern demands of a televised extreme sport, which include technical stability and fair play.

For the full interview with Chris Carr regarding his vision for the 2026 season and the updated AFT technical regulations, visit Motorcycle.com.

Beachside Bound: Royal Enfield Takes on Daytona Bike Week 2026

A Heritage Presence at the “World’s Center of Racing”

A view of Royal Enfield’s Classic 650, which I will soon have the pleasure of riding to Daytona next week! Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

I’m headed to spend a handful of days with Royal Enfield’s finest – and this year, the agenda includes a trip to Florida, where we will have tours about St. Augustine, a day-long trip to Daytona International Speedway, time on a Royal Enfield at Slide School, and a front-row seat to SuperCross!

As one of the fastest-growing brands in the North American market, Enfield is utilizing Daytona’s plethora of pretty stuff to showcase its expanding 650cc platform while leaning into its 125th anniversary, a campaign that continues to bring riders along into a two-wheeled, intelligent future.

Highlights for this ride will include time on Royal Enfield’s Classic 650 – a machine that carries the same platform as the Super Meteor 650 I swung a leg over a handful of years back. I should add this: One of the main reasons why I have been so involved with Royal Enfield over the years is due to my continual respect for the team’s kindness, rigorous care of the rider, and the ultra-reasonable price points Royal Enfield machines can boast while still displaying solid long-term machine durability.

Have I ever owned a Royal Enfield? No – but I’m considering adding to my collection. And if I were to grab a machine, it’d likely be one boasting their new middleweight platform.

But back to the obligatories.

Financially, Royal Enfield is currently the “golden child” of the powersports world. The company just celebrated a historic milestone, crossing 1 million units sold in just 10 months of the 2025-26 fiscal year. In January 2026 alone, the brand saw a +14% year-on-year growth, driven by a domestic surge in India and a significant +34% increase in global exports.

For the rider, this financial powerhouse status translates to an aggressive product roadmap – and record profits are being funneled directly back into R&D for the upcoming 750cc platform and special 125th-anniversary editions. When a company is this healthy, riders benefit from better dealer availability, more accessory support, and the peace of mind that their machine is backed by a brand that is arguably at its strongest point in its 125-year history. One could even say that the presence of a heritage-focused brand like Royal Enfield at a venue built on “The Pursuit of Speed” highlights the brand’s character-richand budget-friendly alternative to the traditional cruiser and sportbike crowds of Daytona.

Bottom line, I’m more than a little jazzed to be a part of it all, and will keep y’all posted on highlights of this trip!

To see the full schedule of demo rides and events happening at the World’s Center of Racing, visit the official Daytona International Speedway calendar.