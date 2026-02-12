Bikers Fight to Lift Nürburgring Ban, New Debuts from Kawasaki and Bimota

We’ve got a lot of company-based movement to show off for this week:

A new crowdfunding campaign has been launched to fight the Nürburgring’s ban on some of the circuit’s biggest public, co-ed (mtorcycle and auto) sessions. Kawasaki and Bimota have new bikes readying for a debut at the 2026 WorldSBK season opener, including the all-new Ninja ZX-10R and the hub-steered Tesi H2. Indian Motorcycle is moving away from the entry-level beginner markets to keep focus on its premium performance heavyweight cruisers and baggers. Effective April 2026, Honda is consolidating its motorcycle, automobile, and power product divisions into a unified R&D and operational flow.

Let’s start with that pesky Nürburgring Bike Ban, shall we?

Saving the Ring: Nürburgring Bike Ban Inspires Crowdfunded Campaign

Reverse Restrictions on the Legendary Nordschleife!

The moto industry’s famous Nürburgring, also labelled the Grüne Hölle or “Green Hell,” is facing whiplash from its 2025 decision to ban motorcycles from the unrestricted, self-guided, mixed public “Touristenfahrten” sessions that amateur and pro racers alike have come to love.

To be clear, the particular event that banned bikes in February of 2025 allowed both cars and bikes on the same circuit before that date. On the Nürburgring Nordschleife, or “North Loop” – a vast stretch of pavement that encompasses roughly 12.9 miles – one could imagine the absolute freedom such a large circuit would be for attendees. It also explains the passion of this particular crowdfunding campaign, though perhaps the Nürburgring’s safety move is warranted, considering people keep getting banned for dangerous driving on the Nürburgring Nordschleife (looking at you, Misha).

As the Nürburgring’s Managing Director says, when hosting that one simultaneous participation of cars and motorcycles in tourist trips, motorcyclists are the most vulnerable of all the parties that partake:

“The different driving dynamics can lead to misunderstandings between two- and four-wheelers … In this case, motorcyclists are particularly at risk because, unlike car drivers, they have no crumple zone. That is why we have decided to strictly separate cars and motorcyclists in the future and to restructure the offer for bikers so that they can enjoy the Nürburgring experience as safely as possible.” – Ingo Böder, Nürburgring Managing Director ( Visordown )

But back to the achy-breaky obligatories.

Apparently, the crowdfunders are pushing to get back on that North Loop in full capacity despite the increase of accidents, and the initiative is led by longtime rider Ralf Bollinger, who joins in thrusting a particular “Rhineland-Palatinate law” at the Nürburgring ban enforcers. This law requires “non-discriminatory” access to the venue

The Nürburgring has long been a bucket-list destination for locals and visitors alike, but rising insurance costs and a focus on four-wheel safety (such as this ban) have put some riders in the crosshairs; as such, the crowdfunding campaign initiative aims to raise approximately €10,000 for an expert legal report and a formal request to the track operators.

The campaign plays dirty, too, highlighting the Nürburgring’s cultural heritage of being a proving ground for motorcycle development since 1927 while conceding that rider-specific safety measures could be put in place to keep the track accessible to all without pushing out the motorcycling world from a fantastic 12.9-mile stretch of heaven.

Should these crowdfunders succeed, the initiative could set a precedent for how enthusiasts and track management work through future safety bans.

New Stuff: Kawasaki and Bimota to Tease 2026 Models at WorldSBK Opener

Debut to Include 2026 Ninja ZX-10R, Tesi H2 and KB998 Rimin

It’s official; Kawasaki and Bimota are cooking up fresh bikes for the upcoming riding season, and both companies have confirmed they will use the season opener of the 2026 WorldSBK to pull the covers off several of their new models.

According to MCNews, Kawasaki’s 2026 Ninja ZX-10R is making its first public appearance alongside a curated display representing the Italian craftsmanship of Bimota, featuring the hub-center-steered Tesi H2 and the race-ready KB998 Rimini. Those of you who recall these OEMs will also recall the strong ties between the two manufacturers:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) acquired a 49.9% stake in Bimota six years ago, in 2019.

Kawasaki provides the capital and supply chain stability to Bimota that the historically struggling Bimota lacks, while Bimota offers Kawasaki a way to sell “ultra-premium” motorcycles that command much higher prices than a standard Ninja.

Last year (and continuing into this year), Kawasaki officially transferred its factory World Superbike (WorldSBK) efforts to the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team (BbKRT).

Given the deep collaboration that sees Kawasaki’s powertrain dominance paired with Bimota’s radical chassis innovation, the anticipation for this second year of the “BbKRT” project is through the roof. Phillip Island’s demanding layout provides an ideal backdrop for the reveal of both Kawasaki and Bimota’s beauties before the first green flag of the season.

Premium Performance: Indian Motorcycles Commits to Big-Bore Lineup

CEO Mike Kennedy Outlines a Future Focused on Performance and Heritage

Now that Indian Motorcycle has finalized its separation from Polaris and officially stands as an independent entity, CEO Mike Kennedy is wasting no time clarifying the company’s continuing identity and focus for the times ahead.

In a strategic update following the Carolwood LP acquisition, Kennedy made it clear: Indian Motorcycles will not be a brand for beginner-level displacement. Rather than chasing the “mini-moto” or learner-legal entry market, Indian is doubling down on its “premium-performance” models, continuing to prioritize high-output engineering and craftsmanship. The idea to honor the past by aggressively driving the brand into a more exclusive, performance-driven future is a relief for many die-hard Indian fans

“Quite frankly, there have been distractions over the last five or six years with this brand trying to do too much. I’m fully convinced that when we focus on those segments, we’ll speed up the edge we already have.” – CEO Mike Kennedy, CEO ( VikingBags )

The demographic for this segment is mainly experienced riders who view their machine as an aspirational, long-term investment – a significant departure from the Gen-Z demographic that tends to inspire the industry at large to mass-produce versatile, small-displacement machines.

For the dedicated enthusiast, Kennedy and the Indian team’s decision to invest even more in their heavyweight cruiser and bagger categories means that we can look forward to the Indian badge remaining a symbol of top-tier American motorcycling for the next 125 years to come.

Industry Insider: Honda Reorganizes R&D Department for a Competitive Year

Consolidating Motorcycle, Auto, and Power Product Operations = Newer, Better Stuff

Honda is undergoing a massive overhaul, effective April 1, 2026. The goal is simple: Become a more competitive participant in the industry’s emerging trends by breaking down the walls between its motorcycle, automobile, and power product divisions.

According to Honda’s recent press release, this restructure will streamline Big Red’s R&D departments as well as the company’s supply chain management, centralizing its engineering talent and manufacturing resources in the bid to push harder into EV power and advanced rider aid options – a move that will unify the company’s motorcycle and auto R&D efforts for the first time since 2020.

For the motorcycle fan, this “all for one, one for all” structure will lead to smarter use of resources in the EV sector. Staying ahead of both traditional rivals and emerging international competitors is the numero uno focus for Honda right now, especially since the breakout of AI systems has further spiked advanced automotive-scale sensor technology and battery management system evolution across our good industry.

In an era where software and battery tech are increasing in importance to the bike’s engine itself, we look forward to seeing what Honda has in store.

